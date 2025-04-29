Charli XCX crashes a college campus in ‘Overcompensating’ trailer

Prime Video

Charli XCX crashes a college campus in the official trailer for Overcompensating.

Prime Video released the trailer for the upcoming series produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios on Tuesday.

Set to Charli XCX’s hit song “I Love It,” the trailer shows off the college-set ensemble comedy created, written and executive produced by Benito Skinner.

Skinner stars as Benny, a closeted former high school football player and homecoming king who is on a mission to fit in at college at all costs.

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are,” according to its official synopsis.

Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah co-star in the new series, while Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber and Charli XCX guest star.

Prime Video also announced a new list of additional guest stars for the season, including Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers and James Van Der Beek.

“I’m starting to think I’m better at being in the closet,” Benny says in the trailer. Van Der Beek’s character then says: “Just remember no matter how much we try to be something that we are not, does not mean that we are that thing.”

In addition to guest starring, Charli XCX also serves as the executive music producer on the series. She is featured at the end of the trailer, where she yells at a student: “What the f*** am I f****** doing here?”

The eight-episode first season of Overcompensating premieres on May 15.

Brad Pitt will star in A24 film ‘The Riders,’ Edward Berger to direct
Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is teaming up with Conclave director Edward Berger for his next film.

Pitt will star in the upcoming A24 film The Riders, which Berger will direct, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Riders will be based on the Tim Winton novel of the same name. Bones and All scribe David Kajganich will adapt the book into the film’s script.

The novel follows Australian traveler Fred Scully, who will be played by Pitt in the film. It is a period piece set in December 1987. After he’s explored Europe for two years, Fred winds up in Ireland with his family, where he buys a cottage. Fred spends weeks alone in Ireland renovating the place while his wife and 7-year-old daughter return home to Australia to liquidate their assets. When he goes to pick them up at the airport, Fred finds that only his young daughter got on the returning flight, with no explanation from his wife whatsoever.

Ridley Scott is among the film’s producers, along with Kajganich, Berger and Pitt.

Production on the film will start in early 2026 with a shoot that is set to take place in multiple locations across Europe. A24 will finance the project and also handle a worldwide theatrical release for the film.

Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen & more join cast of Green Day-inspired ‘New Years Rev’ movie
ABC/Paula Lobo

Actors including Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn have joined the cast for the upcoming Green Day-inspired movie, New Years Rev.

The film follows a trio of friends who mistakenly believe that their band got a gig opening for Green Day. It’s based on the “American Idiot” outfit’s early van-touring days.

The previously announced cast members include Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust as the young rockers, and Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey of The Office.

You can also be part of the movie if you’re picked to be a ﻿New Years Rev﻿ extra. As previously reported, a casting agency put out a notice calling for “punks, rockers, goths, alternative, or emo young adults” to film scenes in Oklahoma.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again: Matt Murdock is back as the lawyer and superhero Daredevil in the premiere episode of the new series.

Netflix
With Love, Meghan: The Duchess of Sussex prepares meals for her celebrity friends in the new lifestyle series.

ABC
Grey’s Anatomy: The second part of the 21st season of the popular medical drama show premieres.

Hulu
Deli Boys: The new series follows brothers who take up a life of crime.

HBO, Max
The Righteous Gemstones: The fourth and final season of Danny McBride‘s comedy premieres.

Movie theaters
Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson stars in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho‘s latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

