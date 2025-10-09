Charli XCX movie ‘The Moment’ reveals its cast

Charli XCX attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Charli XCX’s film The Moment has found its cast.

Kylie Jenner, Rachel Sennott and Kate Berlant are among the names set to star alongside the brat singer in the upcoming A24 film. The cast was revealed in a strobing teaser Thursday set to the tune of Charli’s hit “I Love It” with Icona Pop.

Alexander Skarsgård and Rosanna Arquette will also costar.

The Moment, directed by Aidan Zamiri, is based on an original idea by Charli, about a pop star grappling with the complexities of fame as she prepares for her first arena tour.

Charli continues to rack up her IMDb credits. In addition to The Moment, she’s involved in the upcoming movies Faces of Death, Sacrifice, I Want Your Sex, Erupcja and The Gallerist. She’s also written original songs for the upcoming Emerald Fennell film, Wuthering Heights.

‘Demon Slayer’ ﻿slays box office for second week at #1
Poster for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ (Courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is still slaying it at the box office.

The anime film fended off competitors to remain at #1 in its second week, adding an additional $17.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. It previously debuted in the top spot with $70 million.

The football-themed horror movie Him, produced by Jordan Peele, was the weekend’s highest-grossing new release, coming it at #2 with $13.5 million. 

Another horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, took #3 with $12.95 million. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Long Walk rounded out the top five, each with $6.3 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – $17.3 million
2. Him – $13.5 million
3. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $12.95 million 
4. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale – $6.3 million
5. ﻿The Long Walk﻿ – $6.3 million
6. ﻿A Big Bold Beautiful Journey ﻿- $3.5 million
7. ﻿The Senior﻿ – $2.773 million
8. ﻿Toy Story﻿ – $1.4 million
9. Sight & Sound Presents: NOAH Live ﻿- $1.386 million
10. ﻿Weapons﻿ – $1.26 million

Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert among 2025 Emmy presenters
A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

Sydney Sweeney and Stephen Colbert are among the big names set to present at the 77th Emmy Awards.

CBS and the Television Academy announced on Tuesday the stars who will present the golden statuettes at Sunday’s award ceremony.

Among the presenters are Tina FeySterling K. BrownElizabeth BanksIke BarinholtzAngela BassettJason BatemanKathy BatesKristen BellJennifer CoolidgeAlan CummingEric DaneColman DomingoWalton GogginsTony GoldwynKathryn HahnJustin HartleyJude LawJames MarsdenLeanne MorganJulianne NicholsonSarah PaulsonParker PoseyJeff ProbstPhylicia RashadHiroyuki SanadaAnna SawaiMichael SchurSofia Vergara and Jesse Williams.

There will also be a Gilmore Girls reunion, as both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to present ahead of the 25th anniversary of the beloved drama series.

Another TV mother-daughter duo presenting are Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. As for other presenters, Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are set to take the stage, as are Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters. Hunnam is the star of the upcoming season of Netflix’s Monster series, while Peters is the show’s original lead.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosts the Emmys live from the Peacock Theater in LA on Sunday. It airs on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Details of new songs for Elphaba and Glinda on ‘Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack’ revealed
Cover of ‘Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack’/(Verve/Republic)

For months, we’ve heard that the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, would include two new songs specially written by original Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Now we have details on those songs.

Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack arrives Nov. 21, and it includes “No Place Like Home,” performed by Erivo as Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Grande as Glinda. The soundtrack also features a song not previously included in the Broadway cast recording of Wicked, called “The Wicked Witch of the East.

“I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it,” Schwartz says in a statement. “In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover.”

The soundtrack will be available digitally, as well as on CD, double vinyl and double picture disc. Plus, Target, Amazon, Walmart and Barns & Noble will all have exclusive versions or variants.

