‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ reality competition series set for Netflix

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Come with Netflix and you’ll be in a world of pure imagination.

The streamer has announced it is producing a reality competition series based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Called The Golden Ticket, the show will find contestants immersed in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory to take place in what’s described as a high-stakes social experiment.

Participants will adapt and strategize through games, tests and temptations that are designed to prove their resilience and ability to thrive in the candy-colored, retro-futuristic wonderland. There is one catch, however. Only players who find a golden ticket will be allowed to enter the chocolate factory.

While the filming location and premiere date have yet to be announced, applications to appear on the show are now open to legal residents of United States who are at least 18 years or older.

“We are thrilled to bring the magic of The Chocolate Factory to life like never before,” Jeff Gaspin, vice president of unscripted at Netflix, said. “This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy, and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable. For the first time, a lucky few won’t just have to imagine the experience — they’ll get to step inside the factory and live it.”

This marks the third Dahl project at Netflix after the films Matilda the Musical and The Wonderful World of Henry Sugar. The streamer teamed up with the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021.

Adam Sandler takes classic swing in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer
Scott Yamano/Netflix

Adam Sandler is back in the tee box as Happy Gilmore.

Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 golf comedy, has a brand-new trailer out Tuesday featuring Sandler taking his iconic running golf hack.

Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, Bad Bunny and Christopher McDonald as Happy’s arch rival, Shooter McGavin, appear in the new look. Real-life golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau also appear briefly in the trailer.

Netflix also announced Sandler’s two daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, have joined the cast.

In the trailer, Happy is seen eyeing a collection of busts of golf legends Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, as well as a goofy-looking bust of himself.

Happy previews his return to the game, saying, “I haven’t swung a club in years.”

Later, the trailer shows Bad Bunny’s character recklessly driving a golf cart with Happy on board before shattering a club over his knee.

Stiller, who appeared in the original film as Hal, is also seen reprising his role by greeting a shocked Happy.

Bowen, who plays Virginia, Happy’s love interest from the first film, looks at him lovingly at one point in the trailer and teases, “We’re not done with golf.”

The teaser trailer ends with a hilarious modern twist, with Happy taking a swing on a golf simulator and launching a ball straight through the screen.

Netflix announced in May that Sandler would reprise his role from the 1996 comedy. The original film has evolved into a cult classic over the years and tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf.

Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix July 25.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Max
Harley Quinn: Harley leaves Gotham behind in season 5 of her animated DC comics series.

Prime Video
Unstoppable: Learn the true story of the wrestler born with only one leg who will stop at nothing to become a national champion in the new film.

Netflix
XO, Kitty: It may be a new year, but it’s always the same Kitty. Watch her journey in season 2 of the teen drama show.

Back in Action: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are married former CIA spies who get dragged back into espionage in the new movie.

Starz
The Couple Next Door: Two suburban couples become entangled in the steamy romantic drama.

Apple TV+
Severance: You can watch the long-awaited season 2 premiere episode of the popular show.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Jessica Alba announces split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, FILE

Jessica Alba announced Thursday that she and husband Cash Warren are splitting after 16 years of marriage.

The actress and The Honest Company co-founder shared a statement about their split to Instagram.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years-both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she began. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Her statement continued, “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba and Warren married in May 2008 and share three children — daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7.

The couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary last May.

In a post shared to her Instagram at the time, Alba wrote, “16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren.”

“I’m proud of us for making it this far,” she continued at the time. “There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family. Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

