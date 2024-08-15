Charlie Cox thought Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio was “delusional” hoping for a Marvel comeback

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

One of the bigger updates revealed at the recent D23 expo was a sneak peek at footage of Daredevil: Born Again, a show that will reunite Charlie Cox as the titular blind vigilante aka Matt Murdock with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The pair first starred together in character in Netflix’s former Marvel shows, which ended in 2018. But they separately reprised their roles: Cox appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and on the Disney+ shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo; D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returned on the small screen in Hawkeye and Echo, its spin-off.

Pardon the Daredevil pun, but Cox didn’t see it all coming, he told People.

“I’d moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like ‘Oh, they’re going to call … us.’ And I would get off the phone and be like, ‘The guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go. It’s going to be 10 years … It’s definitely over.'”

But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige indeed called Cox in 2020 about his No Way Home cameo, and the other projects followed.

Daredevil: Born Again has yet to announce a release date.

The show was initially a more PG-13 version of Cox’s red-suited hero — as seen in She-Hulk — but Feige and company retooled.

They reshot much of the show, delighting fans with the news it will hew closer to the Netflix shows’ more mature ratings — and also bring back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, as well as other Netflix Marvel show vets Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, respectively reprising as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson and Karen Page.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ will be back in December
Netflix

Squid Game, the phenomenon that ranks as Netflix’s biggest show ever, will be back with season 2 on Dec. 26, Netflix has announced in a new teaser.

In a video clearly timed for the Summer Olympics, a group of runners take their marks on a track and launch, but as their legs are shown pumping at pace, they’re joined on the track by increasing numbers of panicked people running chaotically, wearing the show’s familiar green sweatsuits.

One by one, the Squid Game players fall, as the camera tracks by a podium. Observing the chaos is the black-clad games master, known as The Front Man, flanked by red-suited guards familiar to fans of the show.

“It’s been three years,” the man in black says in Korean through a voice modulator. “Do you want to play again?”

A tag at the end of the season 2 teaser, complete with that creepy Red Light/Green Light statue, then advertises a third and final season will debut in 2025.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on Sept. 17, 2021. According to the streaming service, viewers binged more than 2.2 billion hours of the series.

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s trip to the marriage mart
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Netflix has revealed that Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the Regency-era phenomenon’s upcoming eight-episode fourth season

In the post on Instagram, the show’s official account noted, “Welcome to the marriage mart mr. bridgerton.”

The streaming service’s official blog, Tudum, teases “an unforgettable masquerade ball” coming to Mayfair, and “the man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver.”

The video accompanying the announcement sees Thompson, dressed casually, being handed his wardrobe specifically for the special occasion. “In that case, come on in,” he tells the camera.

The man who plays the “bohemian” character tells the blog, “Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself.”

Indeed, in the video Benedict teases, “It feels now that the next thing may change me entirely.” 

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes adds, “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way. He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait: no release date has been announced.

‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’s’ Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig on bringing the raunchy comedy to TV
Prime

The new Prime Video series Sausage Party: Foodtopia is about as raunchy as an animated series can be. It’s the sequel to the 2016 film, starring the voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and many more as food items who can talk.

But Rogen, who voices Frank and is also a co-creator of the series, tells ABC Audio it wasn’t the lewd jokes that got the most attention from his corporate bosses.

“They didn’t love all the food puns. Which is insane for a show, literally, we were like, the show is a food pun, quite literally,” he recalls. “And we would always get notes where they’re like, ‘Does it have to be this many food puns?’ And we were like, ‘Yes.'”

Of course, that’s not to say that Amazon didn’t have at least one note for Rogen and his partners.

“It’s a big plot point that, you know, food pilots humans through their a*******,” he shares. “So I think that was something — I think there was some notes where it’s like, ‘Do you guys have to make this such a big part of the show?’ Like, ‘Does this have to be like what the Force is to Star Wars?’ And we were like, ‘Yes. Yes it does.'”

Wiig, who reprises her role as Brenda Bunson, Frank’s love interest, tells ABC Audio that there’s something freeing about being able to play around with the raunchiness while doing animation, compared to if the show was live action.

“Usually with animation there are some guidelines or there are children watching. So yeah, recording is so fun because they kind of want you to just go all over,” she says. “And they push the envelope beyond being able to even reach the envelope anymore.”

