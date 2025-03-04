Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio on bringing ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to life

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio on bringing ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to life
Giovanni Rufino

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock in the new series Daredevil: Born Again.

The series, which premieres Tuesday on Disney+, finds Cox back as the same character he previously played on the Marvel Television Netflix series Daredevil. Also returning is Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Kingpin in the new action-adventure crime drama.

Both actors spoke to ABC Audio during the 2024 Disney Upfront about what it means to get to return to the characters they know and love.

“I’m still kind of pinching myself a little bit. It’s amazing that we’re able to play these characters 10 years later and kind of start again as well, which is a bizarre concept. We feel so grateful to still be able to play these characters and still be in this show. We absolutely love it,” Cox said.

D’Onofrio agreed, saying that the journey with their characters has been “quite an adventure” and that the support from Marvel in making this new show has been “quite something.”

“They believed in us, we believed in them, and they wanted to make a great show. And we just kept working at it and working at it and working at it. Hopefully the audience thinks it’s a great show,” D’Onofrio said.

Cox said pretending he hates D’Onofrio continues to be “harder and harder.”

“It’s more of an acting challenge, which is fun,” Cox said, before detailing what the collaboration with Marvel has been like in making this new series.

“I was kind of blown away by the collaboration. You think with a machine that big and that well-oiled that you’re just told what to do and you go ahead and do it,” Cox said. “Right from the top, Kevin Feige all the way down, they’re so interested in our opinions and listening to our ideas and incorporating them. It’s really amazing and just makes the whole process more enjoyable.”

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson star in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer
Universal Pictures

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali star in the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

The trailer, which was released online Wednesday, features the trio exploring a remote island research facility that’s inhabited by, as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) describes them, dinosaurs that were “too dangerous” for the original Jurassic Park.

Also on this adventure are Zora Bennett (Johansson), a skilled covert operations expert tasked with protecting Dr. Loomis — whose safety she has guaranteed “more or less” — and her trusted team member Duncan Kincaid (Ali), who says “no one’s dumb enough to go where we’re going.”

The mission, as put forth in the official synopsis, is simple: Gather DNA from the “three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air,” who hold “the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

The only problem? They’ll “come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards directs with a script from original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

The film also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters in July.

Julia Stiles on her romantic directorial debut, ‘Wish You Were Here’
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Julia Stiles makes her feature directorial debut with Wish You Were Here, now playing in movie theaters.

The journey to making her first film was long, but the actress-turned-director told ABC Audio it was something she always dreamed of.

“It’s been a career-long dream of mine to direct a movie,” Stiles said. “I spent so long looking for the right story. And then I was sent this book, Wish You Were Here, five years ago, and it just totally hit me as something that needed to be a movie.”

After she found the story she wanted to develop for the big screen, it took Stiles half a decade to get the project made.

“In the five years since we set out to make it, I feel like the story has only gotten deeper and more meaningful for me,” Stiles said. “I feel like we need a movie like this right now that’s full of hope and is about love and taking care of another person.”

Stiles, known for her roles in iconic romance films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance, said the genre has always spoken to her.

“I’m a romantic at heart. I love the idea that people can find their soulmate,” Stiles said. “One of the things that I love about the way that … we approached the love story, and it comes from the book, is that it’s much more mature than the age of the characters.”

As for the differences between acting and directing, Stiles said she definitely got to flex different muscles.

“Being an actor or a performer, a lot of times you’re just being told what to do or be,” Stiles said. “But being a director, you really have to be a good manager. You have to be good with multitasking, thinking 10 steps ahead, but also being present. And there’s a logical part of my brain that got put to work that was really enjoyable for me.”

Demi Moore discusses ‘The Substance’ with ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ co-stars
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Demi Moore‘s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle co-stars are proud of her for her work in The Substance.

The actress, who is Oscar-nominated for her performance in the Coralie Fargeat [fahr-ZHAH]-directed film, had a virtual reunion with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for Vanity Fair, in which they discussed The Substance, their connection to the film’s themes and more.

The Substance follows Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-list celebrity past her prime. When she turns 50, she’s fired from her TV aerobics show, and is then offered a black market drug that promises to transform her into a much younger version of herself. Of course, it comes with unforeseen side effects.

Moore said that the script for The Substance came at a pivotal time for her.

“I felt like I didn’t belong and that perhaps my time was complete,” Moore said. “I wasn’t feeling meaningful work was coming, and I didn’t feel like I needed to work to work, my own success didn’t drive me. And I felt a grief at this idea that it was like, ‘Is this done?'”

Diaz, who said she was moved by the film, spoke about its complex layers — specifically the theme about the objectification of women.

She said of Moore’s performance, “In watching you give this performance, you don’t have to ask anybody’s permission.”

Liu echoed Diaz and told Moore, “You’ve always had it in you and in all of the work that you’ve done. There’s so much vulnerability in the strength that you are able to put on camera.”

“Thank you for making this movie,” Diaz added. “…[T]he layers are just being peeled back. It’s just a big onion and I’m excited to keep the conversation going wherever we can.”

