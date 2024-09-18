Charlie Hunnam to play serial killer Ed Gein in ‘Monster’ season 3
Rebel Moon star Charlie Hunnam is sticking with Netflix for its third installment of its Monster true crime series.
The first of the Ryan Murphy-produced franchise, DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned 13 Emmy nominations and one win for Niecy Nash-Betts in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category.
The second, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, iscoming to Netflix Sept. 19. At the Los Angeles premiere of that installment, it was announced Hunnam will play Ed Gein and that production will get underway in October.
Gein was one of the country’s most notorious suspected serial killers, whose crimes — and fashioning clothing items from corpses — in the 1950s inspired the murderers Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs and Norman Bates in Psycho.
AMC released an all-new teaser to the spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol on Friday, plusa pair of posters teasing the onscreen reunion of Norman Reedus‘ and Melissa McBride‘s respective title characters.
The posters sport complimentary images: one shows Reedus’ character looming large in the frame, with McBride’s image smaller, in his center. McBride’s poster shows the opposite perspective.
Meanwhile, the new teaser shows Reedus’ Daryl fighting in France and his long-lost friend in country searching for him, amid the Franco zombie apocalypse. “I have come a very long way,” she’s heard saying in voice-over.
A tagline for the series teases “Fight to reunite,” because the pair won’t likely share the screen until this season winds up. But fear not, fans: The forthcoming third season of The Book of Daryl will have the pair fighting side-by-side in Spain.
As reported, the third season is underway in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol debuts Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+.
Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on Boy Meets World and its follow-up, Girl Meets World, revealed on her podcast that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The 43-year-old host of Pod Meets World explains her prognosis is very good, because it was caught “so, so early.”
On the Aug. 19 episode, she began by referencing her former co-stars turned pod co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle, explaining they were among the first to know she was “recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer.”
She added, “It’s very, very, very early, it’s technically stage zero.” She also revealed she is having surgery to remove the “high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion” that doctors found.
“I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days,” Fishel said before adding that at first she only planned on telling her immediate family and friends. She thought she’d prefer to “suffer in silence” and “suck it up,” only telling others after she’d beat it.
That said, Fishel changed her mind after reading material from author Glennon Doyle, who argues that women need to help others in the beginning or during the “messy middle” of a battle as opposed to waiting until they’re out of the experience.
Doctors caught the DCIS so early because Fishel made her annual mammogram appointment the day she received the reminder text that it was time to do so.
“They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine,” she insisted, explaining part of her reason behind going public was to encourage other women to follow suit.
She said she’s meeting with multiple doctors, including oncologists, radiation specialists and hormone therapists to plan the next steps.
Recording artist and actor Bad Bunny has taken the Bullet Train to work with Adam Sandler.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Sandler for the anticipated follow-up, but his role is still unknown.
For that matter, nothing really is known about the project, save original stars Julie Bowen — now an alumna of Modern Family — and Christopher McDonald will both return from the 1996 original with Sandler.
Bowen played Virginia Venit, Happy’s love interest in the film, while the latter played Shooter McGavin, the pro golf player who was the hockey player-turned-golf pro’s nemesis in the original.
Also, as reported, Sandler confirmed that Happy Gilmore superfan Travis Kelce will be in the movie, but again, it’s not known who he’ll be playing.
Bad Bunny last appeared in film opposite Brad Pitt in director David Leitch‘s 2022 action comedy Bullet Train.
Earlier this year, he bowed out of a Sony Pictures plan to play the Marvel Comics luchador superhero El Muerto on the big screen.