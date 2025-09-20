Charlie Kirk memorial service set for Sunday with Trump, Vance to speak

Charlie Kirk memorial service set for Sunday with Trump, Vance to speak

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service will take place on Sunday, little more than a week after his murder sent shockwaves through American politics.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several top administration officials are slated to speak at the event, which is being held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona and is expected to draw tens of thousands of mourners.

Kirk was fatally shot on Sept. 10 in front of a large crowd at Utah Valley University, the first stop of Kirk’s “The American Comeback Tour” that invited students to debate him on hot-button issues.

President Trump announced Kirk’s death that night, and a manhunt ensued for the gunman. Authorities on Sept. 12 identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect. Robinson was charged this week with multiple counts, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA at age 18 and rose to become one of the most prominent conservative voices in the country. His influence, particularly with young people, helped propel Trump to office. But some of his comments on gun violence, LGBTQ issues, race and more often drew criticism from liberals and others.

A top ally to Trump and a close friend to many in the administration, Kirk’s killing rattled many inside the White House.

The president said he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Vance escorted Kirk’s casket from Utah to Arizona on Air Force Two.

Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and their two young children. Erika Kirk, who has been elected to replace her husband as the CEO for Turning Point USA, vowed “the movement my husband built will not die.”

“No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it,” Erika Kirk said in emotional remarks days after his death. She will also speak at Sunday’s service.

Other high-profile figures who are scheduled to deliver remarks include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Attendees have been asked to wear red, white or blue to the service.

The memorial event has been designated as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event by the Department of Homeland Security, meaning it will have the same level of security as the Super Bowl or the Boston Marathon.

Local officials said they wouldn’t be surprised if more than 100,000 people gather for the memorial.

Kirk’s death was met with bipartisan condemnation from public officials, as top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle raised alarm about the rising tide in acts of violence against public officials.

President Trump vowed to go after individuals and groups he claims contribute to political violence, though has predominately blamed the “radical left” as a problem and not acknowledging recent attacks against Democrats.

Vice President Vance and several administration officials are calling for punishment for people who they say have celebrated Kirk’s death or mocked him online. Some prominent MAGA figures have gone so far as to say Kirk’s death means “war.”

Democrats have pushed back on the rhetoric. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, blasted Trump’s “finger-pointing” and said it won’t help turn down the temperature. Critics have called the conservative call for a crackdown on Democrats a threat to free speech.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Murkowski worries Trump administration’s B funding freeze could result in ‘closing schools’
Murkowski worries Trump administration’s $6B funding freeze could result in ‘closing schools’
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Breakthrough T1D

(WASHINGTON) — Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she’s worried the Trump administration’s federal education funding freeze could mean “closing schools” in her home state.

“Many of our school districts have already made really hard decisions about closing schools,” Murkowski said in the wake of three of Alaska’s school districts suing the Trump administration for freezing more than roughly $6 billion in congressionally authorized federal education funding nationwide.

“Both in Fairbanks and Anchorage, we’ve seen layoffs,” Murkowski said.

Earlier this month, the Anchorage School District announced in a letter to the community that the district had already begun laying off some staff members after $46 million was impacted by the pause. The district receives about a third of the state’s federal education funds, according to Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt.

“I wish I could say that we were really solid on the state level, but we’re not. And now there’s questions on the federal level as well,” Murkowski added.

Murkowski and nine other Republican senators signed onto a letter last week requesting the Trump administration reverse the funding pause, which they said prompted the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to unfreeze more than $1 billion in after-school and summer learning funding.

However, OMB did not indicate whether it would be unfreezing the rest of the roughly $6 billion in federal funds for programs, such as English language learning, educator development and adult education, among others.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., led the group of 10 senators signing on to the letter. She told ABC News that she hopes the administration can successfully restore all education funding to states by time school starts.

“I’d like to see some of the other programs released, but, you know, we haven’t heard one way or the other,” Moore Capito told ABC News.

School district leaders are now scrambling due to the uncertainty, according to state officials who’ve spoken to ABC News. At least two dozen states, several school districts and education advocacy groups have now sued the administration over the funding freeze.

An OMB spokesman said the funds are under review for “grossly” misusing programs that promote “radial leftwing agendas.”

But Murkowski slammed the administration for contending that districts in Alaska pushed programs with radical ideology. She said the programs are not “woke or ideologically out of line.”

Murkowski fears the programmatic review from the OMB — the stated reason for the freeze — could stretch into the school year, suggesting it would harm adult and English language learners the most. The delayed funding could in turn impact the workforce, according to Murkowski.

“If your literacy skills are weak, if you’re working on your English skills, I mean, these are all things that are keeping people out of the workforce at a time when we’re trying to get people into it,” Murkowski said, adding “So I am very worried.”

Since the funding pause ensued on July 1, North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven said he has been hearing from concerned educators in his state as well.

Hoeven was relieved when the after-school and summer learning grants were unfrozen because they, too, help the workforce, he said.

With funding for those programs secured, parents won’t have to make other arrangements for their children, potentially missing work to do so, Hoeven told ABC News. “That was the one that was most timely.”

Hoeven and Murkowski said they’re reaching out to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, hoping she can help release the additional funding to schools. OMB hasn’t made a decision yet on how long its review will take.

ABC News has reached out to the Education Department for comment.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Republican Sen. John Boozman said at this point unfreezing any aid is a positive first step.

“The good news is that we are moving in the right direction,” Boozman told ABC News.

“Hopefully we can get them [the rest of funding] restored as soon as possible.”

As the school year approaches, Murkowski stressed that the administration must move quickly.

“I don’t want to call it cuts yet, because my hope is that they’re just unpaused and that they are going to materialize,” she said.

The senator, who grew up in Alaska and raised her children there, told ABC News that she is hopeful McMahon understands that rural communities will suffer without critical education programs.

“It’s just kind of making it real to her,” Murkowski said, adding, “I know we’re worried in Alaska, and I have to assume it’s the same all over the country.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What’s next for Trump’s sweeping policy bill as House takes up Senate version
What’s next for Trump’s sweeping policy bill as House takes up Senate version
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After a marathon three days of debate and drama, Senate Republicans on Tuesday wrangled just enough votes to pass President Donald Trump’s major tax and immigration bill.

The Senate deadlocked 50-50 before Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.

“Wow,” Trump said as he learned of the news in real time while touring a new migrant detention center in Florida dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” He said he would return to Washington soon to celebrate.

Senate Democrats, though, managed to deal a final symbolic blow just ahead of final passage by having the title of his signature “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” stricken as violating reconciliation rules.

Headwinds likely in House

The legislation now heads back to the House for final approval — but it’s likely to face some headwinds there.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is operating with a razor-thin Republican majority. He can afford only three defections if all members are voting and present.

Already, some GOP fiscal hawks are expressing dismay at Senate changes to the bill that previously passed the House by a single vote.

Overall, the Senate version includes roughly $4 trillion in tax cuts, new funding for border security and fulfills some of Trump’s campaign pledges such as no taxes on tips and overtime.

It also guts Biden-era clean energy initiatives; slashes entitlement health programs like Medicaid and SNAP, which are intended to help the nation’s most vulnerable Americans; and includes a plan to lift the cap on the state and local tax deduction, currently set at $10,000, to $40,000.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the Senate bill would add roughly $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years — roughly $1 trillion more than the version passed by the House back in May.

The CBO also found that 11.8 million people could go uninsured over the next decade due to cuts in Medicaid, which emerged as a critical issue among several of the Senate Republican holdouts.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said he is “not inclined to vote” for the legislation as amended, though Roy has repeatedly threatened to withhold support on previous critical vote only to ultimately side with the president.

Roy said “the overall deficit number is not good” in the bill the Senate passed, suggesting it violates the House’s budget framework.

“It’s front-loaded versus back-loaded, as we all know. I think it got worse. I think SALT got worse. It got more expensive,” he added.

House leaders, though, are vowing to plow ahead to take up the bill as expeditiously as possible to meet the president’s self-imposed July 4 deadline.

“This bill is President Trump’s agenda, and we are making it law. House Republicans are ready to finish the job,” Johnson and other GOP leaders said in a statement just after Senate passage.

Next steps and possible timing

The first step will be to have the House Rules Committee convene early Tuesday afternoon to markup the bill and set parameters for floor debate and consideration of the bill.

Once the bill clears the Rules Committee, it will head to the House floor for a debate and a vote on the rule, which could occur as early as Wednesday morning.

Finally, the House will then move to a vote on final passage. It remains unclear when the House will hold a final vote, though it would be the last step before the bill is sent to President Trump’s desk.

Republican Rep. Andy Harris, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News on Tuesday that the Senate bill is “not ready for prime time.”

“We’ll get there eventually, but I don’t think it’s going to be in the next couple days,” Harris said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, celebrating after ushering the bill through his own divided conference, noted the difficulty House Republicans might have in passing the package as it now heads their way, but said he delivered them a “strong product.”

“I think we took what they sent us and strengthened and improved upon it. And so I’m hopeful that now, when it gets sent over there, as they deliberate about how they want to handle it, they’ll find the goals that are necessary to pass it,” Thune told reporters at the Capitol.

Trump told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce he believed the legislation would have an “easier” time in the House.

“There is something for everyone,” the president said when asked for his message to Republican holdouts. “And I think it’s going to go very nicely in the House. Actually, I think it will be easier in the House than it was in the Senate.”

ABC News’ Isabella Murray, Mariam Khan and Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why do Trump’s MAGA followers care so much about the Epstein files?
Why do Trump’s MAGA followers care so much about the Epstein files?
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Even after President Donald Trump called some of his followers “stupid” and “foolish” for their persistent calls for his administration to divulge the details of the Jeffrey Epstein files, many of his most prominent MAGA supporters and congressional Republicans continue to demand answers.

Their calls stemmed from years of media prompts from prominent right wing figures, including Trump himself, who have pushed accusations about the convicted sex offender and alleged human trafficker and the “deep state” that’s protecting the elites that were purportedly his clients.

Right-wing influencers such as Michael Flynn have been pushing for the the list that they believe is in the hands of the Justice Department of Epstein’s clients , who they allege, without evidence, are powerful liberals. Flynn, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters who has pushed QAnon conspiracies related to sex trafficking, went on X Wednesday imploring Trump to reconsider his claim that the Epstein controversy was a “hoax,” contending that the allegations against Epstein were too serious to ignore.

“All we want at this stage is for a modicum of trust to be reestablished between our federal government and the people it is designed to serve,” he said in his post.

“With my strongest recommendation, please gather your team and figure out a way to move past this. The roll out of this was terrible, no way around that. Americans want America to be successful, therefore, WE NEED YOU TO BE SUCCESSFUL,” Flynn added.

Some congressional Republicans who are among Trump’s strongest supporters have bucked the president’s wishes to drop the subject.

Speaker Mike Johnson said told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson that he’s for releasing the files.

“I’m for transparency,” Johnson said. “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of Trump’s fiercest supporters in Congress, told the New York Times, “It’s definitely a full reversal on what was all said beforehand, and people are just not willing to accept it.”

GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told reporters Tuesday, “I think it’s reasonable for the American people to ask who [Epstein] sex trafficked these young women to — if anybody besides himself. And if there were others involved, why haven’t they been prosecuted? That’s a perfectly understandable question, and I think the Justice Department is going to have to answer it.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said, “This is the worst one, the worst human trafficking rings in American history, run by this scumbag. And I think the more we know about it, the more we get out there, the better it is,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Tuesday.

The MAGA base’s arguments about the Epstein files grew among podcasters, social media posts and other influencers after Trump’s first term ended

For years, Kash Patel, now Trump’s FBI director, pushed conspiracies related to the Epstein investigation and made baseless allegations about the “deep state.”

Patel called for the public disclosure of the Epstein documents and those of other investigations, arguing in November that Trump “can expose the documents that these folks have written for decades, allowing [their] corrupt activities.”

Dan Bongino, a former Fox News host and now deputy director of the FBI, repeatedly brought up Epstein on his podcast, in interviews and on his social media pages, alleging that the Democrats were covering up the investigation.

“Listen, that Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal, please do not let that story go. Keep your eye on this,” Bongino said in a 2023 episode of his podcast.

On Wednesday, some of those influencers sounded off on the matter.

Key Trump ally Steve Bannon put pressure on the administration to release more details.

“I’ve argued with the Epstein situation. People want accountability. Even people that are late to this story and don’t know much about Epstein, they think something’s murky here,” he said.

Podcaster Johnson responded to Trump comparing the Epstein case to the other “hoaxes” he frequently cites, arguing that Trump should want all the information on Epstein out there.

“But my point to the president, respectfully, is the only way we know that all those are fake and that that’s all garbage is that the federal is that eventually we got all of the information … So, like, by Trump’s own logic, here, we should be releasing everything, which I think would be a great pressure release valve for all this,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.