Charlie Kirk murder suspect can wear civilian clothes in court but must remain restrained: Judge

Flowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial for murdered American conservative activist Charlie Kirk outside the U.S. embassy as its flag hangs at half-staff on September 14, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

(UTAH) — The man accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be allowed to wear civilian clothing during pretrial hearings, a Utah judge ruled on Monday.

At the same time, the judge denied a request from the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, to appear during the proceedings without any restraints.

Robinson’s attorneys sought to extend the right for him to appear in civilian clothing that is afforded during trial to all of his pretrial proceedings, arguing that, given the extensive media coverage of the case, there is a risk of prejudice if potential jurors see him in jail attire. Prosecutors had opposed the request, arguing jail clothing aids with identification and safety.

In granting the request during a virtual hearing on Monday, Judge Tony Graf said, “Robinson’s right to the presumption of innocence outweighs the minimal inconvenience of permitting civilian attire, and Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one who is presumed innocent.”

Robinson similarly sought to appear without restraints due to concerns they could prejudice potential jurors. 

In denying the request, the judge said that while Robinson previously had no criminal history or any issues while in custody, the charges he faces are “extraordinarily serious, carrying potential penalties of life imprisonment or death.”

“The safety of Mr. Robinson, the attorneys, court staff and the public must remain the court’s highest priority,” Graf said. “The emotional nature of these proceedings also raise the risk of disruption.”

Graf directed the sheriff’s department to “use the least restrictive restraints necessary to maintain safety.”

“If those restraint strains impede the defendant’s ability to communicate with counsel or take notes, counsel may renew the motion,” Graf said.

The judge further said the media will be prohibited from recording or photographing Robinson’s restraints as well as while he enters, exits or stands in court.

Graf issued his rulings after hearing arguments from prosecutors and the defense during a closed-door hearing last week.

Robinson appeared remotely from jail, with his camera turned off, during Monday’s hearing. He is next scheduled to appear in court in person on Jan. 16, 2026.

The shooting suspect turned himself in to authorities a day after Kirk was gunned down while holding an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child. He has not yet entered a plea.

Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Manhunt intensifies for Montana bar shooting suspect, 38 agencies part of the ‘unrelenting’ search
Anaconda – Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center

(ANACONDA, Mont.) — A manhunt is intensifying for the former U.S. Army soldier who’s been at large for days after allegedly gunning down four people at a Montana bar.

Michael Paul Brown, 45, is suspected of opening fire on Friday morning at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, a city of about 9,000 people in southwestern Montana, authorities said.

There has not been a confirmed sighting of Brown since Friday, authorities said.

Thirty-eight local, state and federal agencies are involved in the search, Anaconda Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith said.

Officers are “unrelenting in their pursuit, working around the clock” to find him, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte stressed at a news conference on Tuesday. “Rest assured, our brave men and women of law enforcement aren’t giving up.”

The governor said he signed an executive order to use financial resources from the state emergency respond fund to help support law enforcement, including overtime.

“This action today will ensure additional financial resources are available as we continue to track down this criminal,” Gianforte said.

The governor opened Tuesday’s news conference with a moment of silence for the four victims, identified as bartender Nancy Loretta Kelly, 64, and patrons Daniel Edwin Bailey, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

Brown lived next door to the bar and investigators believe he was familiar with most of the victims, authorities said.

To the families, Smith said at the news conference, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with you.”

Brown is an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War and the Montana National Guard, according to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Brown is known to law enforcement, Knudsen said, and is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

A $10,000 reward has been offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for any information leading to Brown’s capture, Knudsen said. He asked anyone with information to call 1-877-WANTED2.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Appeals court throws out Trump’s $454 million civil fraud judgment
U.S. President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A New York appeals court has thrown out a half billion-dollar civil fraud judgment against President Donald Trump, his family and his company.

After a three-month civil trial last year, a New York judge found Trump liable for committing a decade of business fraud by inflating his net worth to secure better business deals.

Judge Arthur Engoron, in a written decision in February, found that Trump and his co-defendants engaged in frauds that “leap off the page and shock the conscience” including wrongly claiming that Trump’s penthouse was three times its actual size and valuing his Mar-a-Lago estate as a personal residence, rather than a social club.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again,” Engoron wrote, claiming that Trump and his co-defendants were “incapable of admitting the error of their ways.”

The former president has long criticized the case as politically motivated, including during an impromptu closing statement he delivered in court last year where he declared himself an “innocent man.”

“I’ve been persecuted by someone running for office,” Trump said, referring to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case. “This statute is vicious. It doesn’t give me a jury. It takes away my rights.”

In his February decision, Engoron temporarily barred Trump and his sons from leading New York-based companies and ordered Trump to pay a fine of more than $454 million. As of this month, Trump owes more than $480 million based on interest accrued on the judgement.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and argued that the alleged victims in the case were sophisticated counterparties who eagerly agreed to go into business with the Trump Organization and profited from the deals. Those arguments formed the crux of his appeal, filed in July, in which his lawyers argued that James violated the statute of limitations, misapplied the relevant law, and encouraged an exclusive penalty.

During a hearing in September, several of the judges on the appellate panel appeared receptive to Trump’s arguments seeking to reverse or reduce the his penalty, questioning the size of the massive judgment and the application of the fraud statute used to bring the case.

Since Trump’s reelection win in November, his lawyers have implored James to drop the case, calling for “unity” following the election and citing the dismissal of Trump’s federal criminal cases. Lawyers for James have rejected the request, arguing that Trump’s return to the White House does not impact his civil cases.

“The ordinary burdens of civil litigation do not impede the President’s official duties in a way that violates the U.S. Constitution,” New York Deputy Solicitor General Judith Vale wrote in a letter to Trump’s lawyer.

Trump owed more than $550 million between three civil judgments, including a $83.3 million judgment in damages for defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and a $5 million judgment awarded after a jury found he sexually abused Carol in the 1990s.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jacksonville State University student missing for over a week, officials across East Coast assisting in search efforts
James Nichols, a student at Jacksonville State University, has been missing since Aug. 28, with officials across the East Coast aiding in search efforts, according to police and the university. (Jacksonville State University)

(JACKSONVILLE, Ala.) — A college student from Alabama has been missing for over a week, with officials across the East Coast aiding in the search efforts, according to the university’s police department.

James Nichols, a student at Jacksonville State University, has not been seen since Aug. 28, the university said in a press release on Thursday.

Nichols, who is from Ohatchee, Alabama, is believed to have departed the campus on Aug. 28 at approximately 3 a.m. in his 1999 blue, four-door Chevrolet Malibu, with an Alabama license plate of 11AEM5U, officials said.

His vehicle was recorded that morning traveling north on Highway 431 in Glencoe, Alabama, officials said. The next day, the car was spotted in Pawling, New York, which is approximately 73 miles from New York City.

Jacksonville State University Police Chief Michael Barton said officers are now in contact with law enforcement in New York, and the case has been “entered into the national criminal justice database.”

Barton said officers have been “working around the clock since the report was made late Tuesday.”

“We look forward to locating James, connecting with him and confirming he is safe,” Barton said.

Officials said anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts should contact the Jacksonville State University Police Department at 256-782-5050 or any local law enforcement agency if they live outside of Alabama.

The university said no further details regarding the ongoing investigation will be provided at this time “out of respect for Nichols’ family.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.