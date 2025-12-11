Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson to make 1st in-person court appearance
(NEW YORK) — Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is set to make his first in-person court appearance on Thursday.
Kirk was shot and killed in the middle of his outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. The 31-year-old was the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, and the Utah Valley event marked the first stop of his “The American Comeback Tour,” which invited students on college campuses to debate hot-button issues.
Robinson, 22, allegedly fled the scene of the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt. Robinson surrendered to authorities on the night of Sept. 11.
Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.
He made two previous court appearances, but the first was virtual and the second was audio-only.
He has not entered a plea. He could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.
(WASHINGTON) — Two 17-year-olds have been arrested in the murder of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced Friday.
Investigators are still searching for a third suspect.
Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, was killed by a stray bullet in Washington on June 30.
“He was an innocent bystander who was caught in a violent act that was not meant for him,” Pirro said. “His death is a stark reminder of how fragile life is and how violence too often visits us in the nation’s capital.”
The two suspects arrested are being charged as adults with first-degree murder, she said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — More than 1,500 flights were canceled across the country early on Monday amid the Federal Aviation Administration’s limiting capacity at 40 major U.S. airports.
Another 881 flights were expected to be delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware, an airline traffic tracker, which also logged some 1,509 cancellations for flights within, into or out of the United States.
The travel chaos, which comes amid a record-length shutdown of the federal government, was expected to continue into Tuesday, according to the tracker. At leat 987 flights that had been planned for Tuesday were canceled, FlightAware said.
(PHILADELPHIA) — A 23-year-old Philadelphia woman has now been missing for nearly a week, with police saying she was being harassed by an unknown individual before disappearing.
Kada Scott was last seen by her mother on Saturday evening when she was leaving for work at a nearby nursing home, police said.
Scott arrived at work but left “prior to her shift’s completion,” and has not been seen since, John Craig, captain of the Philadelphia Police Department, said during a press conference on Wednesday. It was not clear what time Scott left work, but officials said her shift typically was from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“This is completely out of character,” Craig said during the press conference.
She was reported missing to police on Sunday, with law enforcement saying they have “some concern, more so than usual” regarding her disappearance due to worrying phone calls she was receiving.
“In the days leading up to her disappearance, Ms. Scott related to her family and friends that an unknown individual or person had been harassing her via phone,” Craig said.
Craig said officials have not identified the person who was allegedly harassing Scott, but are continuing to investigate “very thoroughly.”
Police are canvassing the neighborhood for video, interviewing friends and family and looking at Scott’s cellphone data — including taking a “deep dive” of her social media — in their efforts to locate Scott. Officials are also speaking to Scott’s co-workers at the nursing home, Craig said.
“We have no cellphone activity or social media activity, and she has not reached out to family or friends,” Craig said.
Officials were able to recover Scott’s vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of the nursing home where she worked, Craig said.
Scott, who officials described as a “very bright, energetic woman,” is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.
“I just need her to come home and be safe. That’s what I fear — she’s not safe,” Scott’s mother, Kim Matthews, told Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.
Scott’s name has also been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, Craig said.
Anyone who has information on Scott’s whereabouts is urged to call 215-686-3353, police said.