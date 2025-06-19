Charlie Sheen to release memoir titled ‘The Book of Sheen’

Charlie Sheen to release memoir titled ‘The Book of Sheen’
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food

Charlie Sheen is telling his own story.

The actor has announced his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, which will be published by Gallery Books on Sept. 9.

Sheen wrote the memoir himself. It covers his childhood spent on film sets with his father, Martin Sheen; his early fame in projects like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Spin City; and his eventual controversy-ridden time coping with divorces on drugs while starring on Two and a Half Men.

Sheen said he’s happy to be able to tell his stories from his own perspective.

“My stories have been told for far too long through the eyes and pens of others,” he said in a press release. “I think you’ll agree, it’s time to finally read these stories directly from the actual guy.”

Jennifer Bergstrom, the senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, spoke about acquiring Sheen’s memoir.

“Of all the Hollywood bad boys in history, Charlie Sheen might be the baddest of them all,” Bergstrom said. “Now nearly eight years sober, Charlie writes candidly of every detox, retox, drug deal, and adventure along his challenging journey to freedom. We are so proud to share his story. His talent as an actor is now matched as a writer on every page.”

The Book of Sheen is available for preorder now. It will also be available as an audiobook, which Sheen narrates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jacob Elordi felt like ‘a phony’ speaking in his real accent for ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
Jacob Elordi felt like ‘a phony’ speaking in his real accent for ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television

Jacob Elordi plays a celebrated World War II hero in the new limited series The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

The show, which premieres Friday on Prime Video, follows Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans, played by Elordi, who is haunted by his experience as a prisoner in a Japanese war camp.

The story is a distinctly Australian one, which means Elordi got to speak in his real-life accent for the role. He tells ABC Audio not hiding behind an American accent this time around “was actually really scary.”

“I didn’t have any kind of gage for what that would sound like,” Elordi said. “You know when you record your voice and you hear it back and it’s like nails on a chalkboard? I could really hear my voice because I didn’t have the wall of an accent or a real specific character to hide behind. So I kept hearing myself and when I heard myself, I just thought I was a phony.”

Everything changed after he began filming the project, however. The actor said he began to love “the immediacy of acting in your own accent.”

“It was an acting awakening, just kind of how how much easier thoughts kind of funneled into my head and how much more naturally they came off my tongue,” Elordi said. “I was like, ‘Oh, it could have been this easy the whole time,’ you know?”

Elordi said getting to work on an Australian project was so exciting.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a really long time. And I’m incredibly proud of it and I’m glad that it was on something that was as beautiful a piece of work as I think this show is,” Elordi said. “It’s nice to do something of substance and that has meaning to me at home.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Start practicing “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It’s available to buy for $2,799.

The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players,” Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. “We’re honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike.”

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cher pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ former beau Val Kilmer
Cher pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ former beau Val Kilmer
Barry King/WireImage

Cher has taken to social media to pay tribute to her former boyfriend, Batman Forever star Val Kilmer, who died Tuesday at the age of 65.

“VALUS Will miss u,” she wrote on social platform X. “U Were Funny,crazy,pain in the a**,” noting he was “BRILLIANT as Mark Twain,” a role he played in the one-man play Mark Twain: Citizen Twain.

Cher also called Kilmer a great friend, sharing that her kids loved him, and wrote that he was “BRAVE” during his “sickness,” likely referring to his battle with throat cancer.

Cher and Kilmer dated in the ’80s and remained friends after they broke up. According to People, Kilmer revealed in his memoir that he stayed at Cher’s guest house following his cancer diagnosis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.