Charlize Theron has no interest in dating within the entertainment industry
Charlize Theron is opening up about her dating preferences.
The actress, 49, said she has no interest in dating someone who also works in the entertainment industry while guesting on a recent episode of Call Her Daddy.
“I don’t think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing,” Theron said. “I’m not saying it’s impossible. I’m not saying that it’s not binary. I just think that in general it’s not a good thing for me.”
The actress, who is a mother to daughters Jackson Theron and August Theron, said she has been trying out dating lately.
“I can tell [you] that no man’s moving into our house while my daughters are there,” Theron said.
The actress also revealed she recently had a hookup with a 26-year-old.
“I’m sounding very cocky here, but I think it’s because I found this freedom in my 40s where I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ so I just want to say this in perspective,” Theron said. “I’ve probably had three one-night stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f****** amazing and I’ve never done that and I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. OK.'”
Theron stars in the new film The Old Guard 2, which is available to stream on Netflix.
Jennifer Lopez revels in the glitz and glam of Hollywood in the teaser trailer for Kiss of the Spider Woman.
The first trailer for the upcoming movie musical arrived on Thursday. Dreamgirls director Bill Condon helmed this new adaptation, which is based on the 1976 novel and the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name.
Andor star Diego Luna stars as Valentín, a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina, played by Tonatiuh. The two form a bond as Molina tells Valentín about the plot of his favorite Hollywood musical, which stars Ingrid Luna, played by Lopez.
“What’s your favorite movie?” Molina asks Valentín in the trailer. He responds, “I don’t have one.”
“I couldn’t live without movies,” Molina continues, as he looks at a poster of Kiss of the Spider Woman he’s hung up in their jail cell. “One of them, I’ll never forget.”
Condon wrote the screenplay of the film, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, musical book by Terrence McNally, and music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb.
The trailer finds Lopez performing “Where You Are,” one of the musical’s 13 songs.
Lopez and Luna also serve as executive producers on the film, which first premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January.
Kiss of the Spider Woman arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.
Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on one count of engaging in criminal sex but acquitted on the second in his sex crimes retrial in New York.
The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the rape count.
The verdict comes after some apparent discord in the jury room during deliberations.
On Monday, the jury foreperson wrote in a note to Judge Curtis Farber, “I need to talk to you about a situation that isn’t very good.” The foreperson was called into the judge’s chambers, where he said some jurors were “attacking, talking together, fight together” — adding, “I don’t like it” — according to a transcript of the closed encounter.
The foreperson said jurors were discussing Weinstein’s past.
When the judge summoned the entire jury that day, he reminded them to discuss only the evidence presented at trial and to be cordial.
Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed on three women” as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.
Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial, where he is being retried for sexually assaulting two women, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann, after an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He is also charged with sexually assaulting a third woman, Kaja Sokola, who was not part of the first trial. All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.
“Harvey Weinstein had enormous control over those working in television and film. He decided who was in and who was out,” the prosecutor, Shannon Lucey, told the jury of seven women and five men at the start of the trial. “He held the golden ticket. The chance to make it or not.”
Lucey claimed that “no” was “not a word the defendant was used to hearing.”
Weinstein’s defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, agreed with prosecutors that Weinstein was a powerful man in the television and film industries, but he told the jury Weinstein did not coerce the women he’s accused of assaulting. Instead, Aidala claimed Weinstein engaged in “mutually beneficial relationships” that the attorney said have been going on in Hollywood for 100 years.
“They’re fooling around with him consensually,” Aidala claimed. “The casting couch was not a crime scene.”
In detailing the alleged sexual assaults, Lucey claimed that when Haley went to Weinstein’s Crosby Street apartment in July 2006 to discuss a production role on Project Runway, he allegedly “held her down” and subjected her to forcible sexual conduct.
Sokola was 16 when she met Weinstein in 2002 at a restaurant in the West Village shortly after signing a modeling contract to come to New York from Poland. Several years later, in 2006, Weinstein cast Sokola as an extra in The Nanny Diaries. After a lunch at a Manhattan hotel that year, Weinstein allegedly “pressed on her shoulders with enough force to get her down on the bed” and forced oral sex on the 19-year-old as she said, “Please do not do this,” Lucey claimed.
Lucey also claimed Weinstein allegedly forced Sokola to touch his genitals in a Manhattan apartment when she was 16. Weinstein is not charged in that alleged 2002 incident in the indictment, as it is outside the statute of limitations. But the judge has allowed Sokola to testify about it during the trial, along with a second alleged incident involving Weinstein she says occurred in 2004. Sokola previously filed a lawsuit in New York under the Child Victims Act over the alleged 2002 incident, which prosecutors said has since been settled.
In 2013, Weinstein allegedly subjected Mann to sex without her consent at a hotel, according to Lucey. Mann testified that Weinstein raped her after finding out she had a serious boyfriend who was an actor. Lucey claimed Mann had also engaged in sexual encounters with Weinstein that were not coerced out of fear of his power in the industry.
The new trial comes after the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s initial 2020 conviction last year, finding the trial judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes.”
Weinstein has also appealed his conviction in December 2022 on sex offenses in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison there.
If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.
The Marvel superhero film, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and David Harbour, slipped 55% from its debut weekend, but still held the number one spot with $33.1 million. Following its opening, Marvel revealed the asterisk in the movie’s title represents its unofficial title, The New Avengers.
The Michael B. Jordan vampire flick Sinners comes in second place with $21.1 million, bringing the movie’s total box office gross to over $200 million.
Three new releases made the top 10 this week: the horror movie Clown in a Cornfield at number five with $3.65 million, the Kerry Washington thriller Shadow Force at number six with $2.015 million and action movie Fight or Flight at number seven with $2.001 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Thunderbolts* – $33.1 million 2. Sinners – $21.1 million 3. A Minecraft Movie – $7.95 4. The Accountant 2 – $6.1 million 5. Clown in a Cornfield – $3.65 million 6. Shadow Force – $2.015 7. Fight or Flight – $2.001 million 8. Until Dawn – $2 million 9. The Amateur – $1.1 million 10. The King of Kings – $680,656
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.