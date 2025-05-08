Charlize Theron stars in official trailer for ‘The Old Guard 2’

Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix

Charlize Theron is back as warrior Andy in the official trailer for The Old Guard 2.

The trailer for the sequel arrives almost five years after the original The Old Guard film released on Netflix in 2020. It follows Andy and her team of immortal warriors who are back to protect humanity from a new enemy.

“Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

This mysterious threat involves new cast member Uma Thurman, who plays the first of the immortals.

“For centuries I’ve watched you fight to protect humanity while forsaking your own kind,” Thurman says in the trailer. “I will destroy you and everything you stand for with a power you can’t even imagine yet.”

The crew of Nile (KiKi Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) all return for the sequel. They’re joined by Tuah, played by Henry Golding, an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.

Victoria Mahoney directed the sequel, which Netflix describes as “an emotional, adrenaline-pumping” movie based on the world created by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez.

The Old Guard 2 arrives July 2, only on Netflix.

Jesse Eisenberg granted Polish citizenship
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg is now a Polish citizen.

The actor, director and writer was granted citizenship in Poland Tuesday by President Andrzej Duda. The ceremony happened a few days after the 97th Academy Awards, where Eisenberg was nominated for his original screenplay for his film A Real Pain.

A Real Pain is primarily set in Poland. It follows the story of two American cousins who travel to the country to honor their recently deceased grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor. Eisenberg said he applied for Polish citizenship after filming in the country.

“I’m so unbelievably honored,” Eisenberg said at the ceremony, according to a video shared by Radio RAMPA. “This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.”

He said that while they were filming A Real Pain in Poland, he found himself “walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country.”

“Something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” Eisenberg said. “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history is also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland, and that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.”

Eisenberg ended his speech saying he hopes this will be the first step in reconnecting with his Polish roots.

“I really hope that tonight in this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step for me and my family to reconnect with this beautiful country,” Eisenberg said.

‘Sinners’ knocks ‘A Minecraft Movie’ out of the top spot at the box office
Warner Bros. Pictures

Vampires beat video games at the box office this weekend.

Sinners, the Michael B. Jordan vampire thriller from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, knocked A Minecraft Movie out of the top spot this weekend, bringing in $45.6 million,Box Office Mojo reports.

According to VarietySinners now boasts the biggest debut numbers for a film based on an original idea — as opposed to a sequel or a previously existing piece of media, such as a book — since the 2019 horror film Us. That movie, written and directed by Jordan Peele, brought in $71 million.

A Minecraft Movie, which topped the box office for the past two weeks, slipped to number two with $41.3 million, making the film’s total box office gross now over $344 million.

Films rounding out the top five include The King of Kings at number three with $17.27 million; The Amateur at number four with $7.2 million; and Warfare at number five with $4.85 million.

The top 10 this week also includes a movie that’s two decades old. The 20th anniversary re-release of Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightleylands at number eight with $2.7 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sinners  – $45.6 million
2. A Minecraft Movie – $41.3 million
3. The King of Kings – $17.27 million
4. The Amateur – $7.2 million
5. Warfare – $4.85 million
6. Drop – $3.35 million
7. Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing -$2.76 million
8. Pride & Prejudice (20th Anniversary Re-Release) – $2.7 million
9. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 – $1.68 million
10. Snow White – $1.17 million

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ gets haunting new trailer
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Death seems to be inevitable for one family in the new Final Destination Bloodlines trailer.

The new look at the latest installment in the horror franchise previews the story of a grandmother warning her family of death’s grip on them after she evaded a violent death in her past.

The trailer opens with a backyard barbecue that nearly turns fatal several times over.

A shard of glass lands in a beverage, a grill catches fire, and a trampoline collapses, among other potentially disastrous events.

Elsewhere in the trailer, grandmother Iris explains that years ago, she had a “premonition” that saved several people from death.

“I saved a lot of lives that night. Lives that were never meant to be saved. But Death doesn’t like it when you mess with his plans,” Iris says.

Actress Kaitlyn Santa Juana plays college student Stefanie, who sets up the central conflict. “Death is coming for us because we were never supposed to exist,” Stefanie says in the trailer.

A synopsis for the upcoming film reads, “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters May 16.

