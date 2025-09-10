Charlotte light rail stabbing: Trump demands death penalty for suspect

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested on Aug. 22 for stabbing a 23-year-old woman on Charlotte’s light rail, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is demanding the suspect who was charged for fatally stabbing a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman on a Charlotte light rail be “awarded THE DEATH PENALTY.”

“The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, who was arrested on Aug. 22 after he fatally stabbed 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina with committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system, which could make him eligible for the death penalty, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

“This brutal attack on an innocent woman simply trying to get to her destination is an attack on the American way of life. Of course, crimes like this affect the victim the most — Iryna deserves justice, and we will bring justice to her and her family,” U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson said in a statement on Tuesday.

There was no apparent interaction between Brown and Zarutska before the unprovoked stabbing, officials said.

Ferguson described the incident Tuesday as a “terroristic act” and said he and North Carolina FBI Special Agent James Barnacle Jr. spoke to Zarutska’s mother and uncle to alert them of the federal charges. Ferguson said the family is “suffering like any of us would be.”

Zarutska’s family said in a statement on Tuesday they are “heartbroken beyond words” and are “calling attention to a broader crisis in public safety and systemic failure.”

“Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way. No family should have to go through this,” the family said.

FBI plans to shift agents from immigration enforcement to counterterrorism: Sources
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is planning to reallocate potentially thousands of agents away from immigration enforcement to focus on cyber threats and counterterrorism efforts, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News Tuesday.

The shift in resources was prompted in part by the U.S. strikes in Iran over the weekend, the sources said.

The FBI has discussed shifting at least a couple thousand agents away from immigration work to help protect against threats from foreign adversaries, especially Iran, said the sources.

“The FBI does not comment on specific operational adjustments or personnel decisions,” an FBI official told ABC News. “However, we continuously assess and realign our resources to respond to the most pressing threats to our national security and to ensure the safety of the American people.”

Since the FBI started assigning agents to work on immigration enforcement in support of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, agents in the field had been expressing concerns that fewer resources were being dedicated to counterterrorism and cyber threats, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

ABC News previously reported that several months ago, the FBI directed agents from around the country — many of whom were working on counterterrorism and cyber issues — to focus instead on helping the Department of Homeland Security conduct immigration enforcement operations.

Wedding crasher steals ,000 in gifts to bride and groom
Police are searching for a California wedding crasher who stole about $60,000 in cash and checks gifted to a bride and groom at a wedding. Glendale Police Department

(LOS ANGELES) — Police are searching for a wedding crasher who stole about $60,000 in cash and checks gifted to a bride and groom at a California wedding.

At a wedding held on Sunday, a suspect entered the wedding hall shortly after midnight, grabbed a gift box and fled through an exit, witnesses told Glendale Police.

Surveillance footage then shows the suspect fleeing the venue in a Mercedes SUV that appears to have been waiting for him.

The suspect is described by police as a male around 40 years old who is of White or Middle Eastern descent, who is bald and has a medium build.

The victim who reported the theft estimated that the box contained about $60,000 in cash and checks that had been gifted by wedding guests.

“As soon as we found out what happened, you know, the music shut down, everything immediately stopped,” the bride, Nadeen Farahat, told KABC. “I ended up sitting on the dance floor sobbing with my friends and cousins around me.”

The couple told KABC the suspect was there for at least 90 minutes.

“He’s watching the dance floor. He’s watching our family. It’s so scary to look back and see that there was a stranger at such a private event, and such an intimate event. It’s such a violation,” Farahat said.

The Renaissance Banquet Hall did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The investigation into the theft remains ongoing and police said the suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-3127.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys request 30-day stay if he is ordered released pending trial
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorneys on Monday asked a federal judge for a 30-day stay if he is ordered released from custody while awaiting trial.

The lawyers said their request comes after they were advised by the government that if released, the Department of Homeland Security would begin removal proceedings for the accused MS-13 gang member.

“Given the uncertainty of the outcome of any removal proceedings, Mr. Abrego respectfully requests that, should the Court deny the government’s motion for revocation, the issuance of an order releasing Mr. Abrego be delayed for 30 days to allow Mr. Abrego to evaluate his options and determine whether additional relief is necessary,” his lawyers wrote.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he denies.

He was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. said he anticipates making a decision Monday on whether Abrego Garcia should be released pending trial.

The attorneys said in Monday’s filing that the government does not oppose their request for a stay.

