‘Cheers’ co-stars pay tribute to George Wendt following his death at 76

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

George Wendt‘s Cheers co-stars are sharing heartfelt tributes following his death at age 76.

Wendt’s family confirmed the news Tuesday morning, announcing that the actor died peacefully in his sleep at home, according to a statement shared by his representative with ABC News.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the statement read. “He will be missed forever.”

Wendt was best known for his iconic role as Norm Peterson on the classic sitcom Cheers, which earned him six Emmy nominations.

Calling Wendt “my friend,” Cheers co-star John Ratzenberger said in a statement to ABC News, “For eleven years on ‘Cheers,’ we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift.”

Ratzenberger described Wendt as “a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart,” adding, “What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved.”

“I’ll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most,” the statement added. “My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him.’

Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone on Cheers, also shared a moving tribute in his statement to ABC News.

“I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us,” the statement read. “I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

Another Cheers co-star, Rhea Perlman, told ABC News in a statement that Wendt “was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met.”

“It was impossible not to like him,” she continued. “As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say.”

Good job: Jason Statham’s ‘A Working Man’ tops weekend box office
Dan Smith/Amazon Content Services LLC

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, Snow White had to go. Jason Statham‘s new action thriller A Working Man knocked Disney’s live-action remake of the classic fairy tale out of the top spot at the box office this weekend.

The movie, which stars Statham as a veteran who comes out of retirement after his boss’ daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers, launched with $15.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, Snow White dropped to number two, with $14.2 million — a decline of more than 66%.

This weekend’s box office saw four new titles debut in the top 10, one of which wasn’t actually a movie. In at #3 with $11.5 million was the theatrical release of the fifth season of the faith-based TV series The Chosen: Last Supper, about Jesus and his disciples.

The Blumhouse horror film The Woman in the Yard was #4 with $9.45 million, while A24’s horror comedy Death of a Unicorn — about a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill the titular creature — was in at #5 with $5.8 million.

The fourth new title in the top 10 was the 4K restoration of the classic Studio Ghibli Japanese animated film Princess Mononoke, which originally came out in 1997. It took sixth place with just over $4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Working Man – $15.2 million
2. Snow White – $14.2 million
3. The Chosen: Last Supper – $11.5 million
4. The Woman in the Yard – $9.45 million
5. Death of a Unicorn – $5.8 million
6. Princess Mononoke – $4 million
7. Captain America: Brave New World – $2.8 million
8. Black Bag – $2.15 million
9. Mickey 17 – $1.9 million
10. Novocaine – $1.34 million

Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series
Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In November, Madonna asked fans via Instagram if they thought her life story should be a feature film or a TV series. In the comments, many fans voted for her story to be told in a series — and now it appears as though that’s what’s going to happen.

Variety confirms that Netflix is developing a limited series about the Queen of Pop’s life and career. Madonna is working with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy on the project. No word on who will portray Madonna in the series.

The series is said to “unrelated” the biopic that Madonna spent years developing, which was put on hold in early 2023. That project would have starred Julia Garner as the pop icon. However, in July 2024 Madonna shared photos of herself working on a screenplay called Who’s That Girl?, leading to speculation that the project was back on.

In November, Madonna noted of her life story, “I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’ coming to CBS
Paramount Network

The Yellowstone universe is expanding.

CBS has ordered a new spinoff series of the hit Taylor Sheridan-helmed franchise with the working title of Y: Marshals. The Y, of course, stands for Yellowstone, as this spinoff will serve as a direct offshoot of the original series.

Luke Grimes will star in the show as Kayce Dutton, reprising the role he played on Yellowstone. In the spinoff, Kayce joins an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana,” according to its official logline. With the Yellowstone Ranch in his rear view, Kayce “and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

It will premiere in spring 2026 and then air on Sundays as one of the seven new shows CBS is planning to roll out.

Sheridan and Grimes will executive produce alongside Spencer Hudnut, who will also serve as showrunner.

