Chef says thieves stole van with $31K worth of pies

Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks said he’s out of 2,500 pies after thieves stole his van containing the baked goods and later ditched the vehicle.

According to an Instagram video posted by Banks, the pies were ruined.

“It’s pretty badly damaged,” Banks said. “And unfortunately, the bin in the back and all of the pies are pretty damaged as well.”

The refrigerated van was stolen from a storage unit with 2,500 pies in boxes that had Banks’ name written all over them, he said. The pies were worth about £25,000, Banks said, which is equivalent to just over $31,000.

Banks wishes the outcome was different, he said. But he is grateful for the outpouring support he received from other business owners and people watching online.

“I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone. I mean, so many people have been interested in trying to find these pies, and I think the response from people have been amazing, especially for the business owners who’ve offered to lend us everything from vans to pastry to flour to meat, everything to make it, make it work,” Banks said.

Banks declined ABC News’ request for an interview.

ABC News reached out to the North Yorkshire Police and was directed to a statement on their website.

“To recap, North Yorkshire Police received a report on 2 December that a refrigerated vehicle containing valuable food stock including pies, had been stolen from a business park in Melmerby near Ripon over the weekend of 29 November to 2 December 2024,” the police department said in a statement.

The statement added, “Initial enquiries revealed that the van, a white Fiat Ducato, was found abandoned with false number plates in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough and was recovered by Cleveland Police on 29/30 November.”

The vehicle was stored by Cleveland Police and inquiries were ongoing as to the contents of the van when it was recovered, the New Yorkshire Police said.

The New Yorkshire Police said the van has been returned to the owner.

Cleveland Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police.

Prior to the van being found, Banks uploaded a video on Instagram calling for the thieves to donate the pies to a charity for those in need.

He adds that the burglars “probably didn’t bargain for nearly ton of pies in the back of it.”

“These guys probably stole the van, right? Because that’s what they do,” Banks said.”They steal vans or cars or whatever, but they probably didn’t bargain for the nearly ton of pies that is in the back of it.”

Banks said that the pies were for York Christmas Market and it’s unfortunate because a lot of work went into the pies, he said.

“It’s kind of sad because that’s a lot of meat and a lot of flour and eggs and a lot of work,” Banks said. “Like so much work. So like 25,000 pounds worth of a stock in the back of this van.”

According to Banks’ video, a rising trend of vans being stolen has mustered up and he encourages everyone to stay safe.

“A lot of crime going around at the moment, a lot of vans being stolen,” Banks said. “And I did an interview on the radio earlier. People were saying how many vans are getting stolen. So I think especially at this time of year, just be vigilant. Definitely lockdown. I think we certainly learnt a few lessons and won’t be leaving stock in our vans overnight for sure.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

26 people remain unaccounted for in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(ASHEVILLE, N.C.) — Twenty-six people remain unaccounted for in hard-hit North Carolina, weeks after the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene, officials said Monday.

Last week, 92 people were unaccounted for, officials said.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, wreaking havoc across the Southeast from Florida to Virginia. Helene destroyed homes and roads, stranded residents without cellphone service and water, and claimed the lives of nearly 250 people throughout the Southeast.

At least 95 of Helene’s fatalities were in North Carolina, officials said. Gov. Roy Cooper called Helene “the deadliest and most devastating storm” in the state’s history.

After misinformation spread about recovery efforts and the availability of Federal Emergency Management Agency funds in North Carolina, Cooper stressed at Monday’s news conference that the “deliberate disinformation and misinformation … needs to stop.”

“It hurts the very people we are all trying to help,” he said. “It discourages and makes people fearful of signing up for help. It enables scam artists and it hurts the morale of government officials, first responders and soldiers who are on the ground trying to help.”

Former President Donald Trump is set to visit to the hard-hit city of Asheville on Monday to survey damage from the storm.

Cooper said he’s asking the former president to “not share lies or misinformation while he is here.”

Cooper said the White House “responded quickly and positively to our request from FEMA, which has had 1,400 staff on the ground and has registered 206,000 people for individual assistance, and distributed $124 million directly to people who need it.”

“As for long-term recovery, state and local government will be all in, along with the federal government,” Cooper said. “This will take billions of dollars and years of bipartisan focus from everyone working together to make it happen — from new roads and bridges to public building to water supplies to people’s homes.”

FEMA is now launching a “new initiative” to hire community liaisons in North Carolina’s impacted counties, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced Monday.

“We know that so many people have temporarily lost their jobs. We know that others just want to be able to give back, and we want to help keep people in these communities while they recover,” she said. “So these new community liaisons are going to work alongside us at FEMA to make sure that they are the local voice, the trusted voice in their community, and that they can share with us the local considerations and the concerns, so we can include them as part of this recovery. They’re going to be embedded in every county, working directly with county administrators, mayors and community leaders, bridging their concerns with our FEMA staff. And these jobs are available for people to apply right now.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Harvey Weinstein cases to be consolidated into single trial, will likely occur in spring
Gregory P. Mango-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A Manhattan judge on Wednesday granted a motion by prosecutors to combine Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on sex crimes charges with his trial on a new charge of forcing oral sex on a woman in 2006.

Prosecutors convinced Judge Curtis Farber to consolidate the cases into a single trial in part by arguing separate trials would be “extraordinarily inefficient.”

Farber did not set a new trial date but suggested it would likely occur in the spring, displeasing the defense, which had hoped for a quicker resolution.

Weinstein is next due in court Jan. 29.

He appeared in court in a wheelchair Wednesday following his recent bone marrow cancer diagnosis.

Weinstein is currently being held in prison on Rikers Island in New York, where he has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.

He has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charge, based on the 2006 incident, last month.

“Mr. Weinstein has been very consistent from the time of his investigation. He never forced himself on anybody,” his attorney, Arthur Aidala, told reporters outside the courthouse following the arraignment on Sept. 19.

He is also charged in a previous New York State Supreme Court indictment with criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Texas public hospitals now must ask patients if they are in US legally
Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — Public hospitals in Texas will now be required to ask patients if they are in the U.S. legally and keep a record of the funds spent on illegal migrants after an executive order went into effect Friday.

Public hospitals are required to collect information regarding the “cost of medical care provided to illegal immigrants,” the number of inpatient discharges and the number of emergency visits, then submit that data to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on a quarterly basis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in an August statement announcing the measure.

While facilities must ask patients of their legal status, patients are not required to respond.

The new policy will also be enforced at hospitals enrolled in Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and any other facilities identified by the commission.

The first submission is due on March 1, 2025, according to the governor’s office. The commission will then submit the total cost for medical care provided to illegal migrants to the governor, lieutenant governor and the speaker of the house on an annual basis beginning on Jan. 1, 2026.

Patients are to be told that the collection of this information will not affect patient care, according to the executive order. Federal law mandates patients be told their answers will not affect their medical care.

The executive order also states that the federal government “may and should be obligated to reimburse the state of Texas for the costs that its open border policies have imposed on Texans.”

“Due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ open border policies, Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for individuals illegally in the state,” Abbott said in the statement, though migrant encounters at the border began rising while Donald Trump was president in the months after April 2020 through the November election. “Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants.”

Immigration advocacy groups condemned the action as it went into place Friday.

“Abbott’s latest executive order — which takes effect today and goes against federal law — is a calculated attempt to drive immigrants into the shadows and make our communities fearful of being targeted in the very places we should feel safe. Going after immigrants in hospitals is just the first step towards enacting Trump’s Project 2025 agenda,” said Michelle Ming, political director of United We Dream Action, an advocacy group for immigrants.

ABC News’ Armando Garcia contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.