Cher pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ former beau Val Kilmer

Get ready to head back to the world of Little House on the Prairie.
Netflix announced Wednesday that fans can look forward to a “reimagining” of Laura Ingalls Wilder‘s famous book series, which also spawned a massively popular series in the ’70s and ’80s.
“Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West,” read an X post from the streamer.
Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner for the new Little House on the Prairie series.
“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”
Wilder published eight installments in her semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie book series between 1932 and 1943.
Those books served as the inspiration for the television series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and more.
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has died by suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday. She was 62.
The actress, who appeared on several Baywatch episodes, The Young and The Restless and other television shows throughout the 1980s and ’90s, was found dead in her home, the medical examiner’s office said.
TMZ reported that her family went to check on her after not hearing from her.
Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Hasselhoff for comment on Bach-Hasselhoff’s death.
Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff married in 1989 and split in 2006. At the time, a rep for Hasselhoff told People in a statement that the former couple decided to end their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”
They shared daughters Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.
Bach-Hasselhoff met Hasselhoff on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985. She and Hasselhoff also starred together on the TV series Baywatch.
Hasselhoff was previously married to actress Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989.
Prior to her death, Bach-Hasselhoff shared several posts on Instagram about her family, including her granddaughter.
On New Year’s Eve, she wrote in the caption of a post that her heart was “full of gratitude.”
“My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love,” she wrote at the time. “May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your heart can hold.”
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.
Ever since the Britney Spears biopic was announced, fans have been speculating about who could play the Princess of Pop on the big screen. But now that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has dyed her hair blond, would she be interested in taking on the role, which some fans have called for?
Asked that question byAccess Hollywood, the actress — who can also sing, by the way — said, “She is an absolute icon. I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story.”
“But that’s her story,” the British star continued. “And I am in full support of her bringing her story to life how she wants to. I mean, I would … want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way. So, I would always be open to something like that.”
In addition to Brown, Heart Eyes star Olivia Holt has been floated as someone who could portray Britney onscreen, along with Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, Elle Fanning and Sabrina Carpenter.
The biopic, based on Britney’s bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, is being directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu, but there’s no timetable yet. Chu told Entertainment Tonightin January, “I haven’t really started anything fully yet” and added that he’d “seen all the fan casting … and I always take those into consideration because maybe there’s a good idea out there.” He also said Britney will be “very involved” in the film.