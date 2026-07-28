‘Children of Blood and Bone’ film adaptation gets star-studded trailer

‘Children of Blood and Bone’ film adaptation gets star-studded trailer
Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Lena Waithe, Regina King, Lashana Lynch and Zackary Momoh attend the ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ trailer launch event at Brooklyn Academy of Music on July 27, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The official trailer for Children of Blood and Bone has arrived.

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of author Tomi Adeyemi’s 2018 novel of the same name.

“In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood helmed the film. It features a star-studded cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

Mbedu stars as Zelie, a woman who has the power to command undead spirits. Idris takes on the role of Prince Inan while Stenberg plays Princess Amari.

The trailer finds Davis’ character, Mama Agba, speaking to Zelie.

“For years I have trained you because I believe you are the one. You can bring magic back,” she tells her.

This film marks a reunion between Prince-Bythewood and performers Mbedu, Davis and Lynch, who previously starred in her 2022 movie The Woman King.

Children of Blood and Bone will debut in theaters and on IMAX screens on Jan. 15, 2027.

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Mike Myers says there will be an ‘Austin Powers 4’
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Mike Myers attends the 2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles at Nya Studios on Nov. 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Groovy, baby!

Mike Myers says there will be a fourth film in the Austin Powers franchise.

The actor seemingly announced the news after he was asked if another film in the franchise was in the works during Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party on Tuesday. Noah posted a clip of the moment to his Instagram.

When Noah asked Myers if fans were ever going to see a fourth film, he simply answered, “Yes.” There was no further elaboration from the actor.

“Wow, that was a quick yes,” Noah said in response.

“Did Mike Myers just casually reveal Austin Powers 4?!” Noah captioned his post.

The first film in the Austin Powers franchise, International Man of Mystery, was released in 1997. It was followed by its sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me, in 1999. The third movie, Goldmember, debuted to theaters in 2002. 

This would make a potential fourth Austin Powers movie the first in over 20 years. Jay Roach directed all three of the previous films.

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Billie Eilish is ‘grateful’ she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film ‘forever’
Billie Eilish is ‘grateful’ she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film ‘forever’
Billie Eilish and James Cameron attend the ‘Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D’ U.S. Premiere on May 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), a concert film the Grammy-winning star co-directed with James Cameron, hits theaters Friday, and Billie says she’s happy that she and her fans will be able to watch it “forever.”

At the LA premiere, Billie told ABC News of the film, “I just feel really, really grateful that it’s gonna exist forever, and I’ll get to watch this show and this tour that I loved so much, and made so many memories with them, forever.”

“I think that’s really magical for them to have and for me to have,” she continued. “It’s just a moment in time captured forever.”

Billie also wants her fans to “sing and dance if they want and just have fun” while watching the film. She notes, “It’s a concert. It is a movie, but it’s a concert.”

The Oscar winner was also “really grateful” that a director “as incredibly talented and legendary” as James was “so eager to collaborate with me and listen to my feelings and thoughts and opinions” while working on the project.

As for James, he tells ABC News that initially they were simply going to film a show on Billie’s tour. But then, he says, “It got complicated, because then we started trying to tell a story about [Billie’s] relationship with her fans … and what her … reality is like.” As a result, he says, “It kind of grew a little bit.”

But throughout, James says he was impressed with “how in control … of the show and of the process” Billie was while filming. In fact, he says, “I had to keep up with her, and that energy of — I don’t want to say perfectionism, because that sounds a bit elitist — but I would say, the pursuit of excellence.” 

 

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’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works
’24 Jump Street’ is officially in the works
Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ’21 Jump Street’ at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on March 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A third installment in the 21 Jump Street movie franchise is a go.

Producer Neal H. Moritz revealed the news in an Instagram post, with a photo of the script for 24 Jump Street. “It took so long to make we had to skip one,” the script’s cover page reads.

21 Jump Street, starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, was released in 2012, followed by its sequel, 22 Jump Street, in 2014.

As the photo of the script reveals, Hill co-wrote 24 Jump Street along with Rodney Rothman and Meghan Malloy.

“A picture says a thousand words!” Moritz captioned the photo.

Variety reports Hill, Tatum and Ice Cube are in talks to return as stars of the new film.

The first Jump Street film, a reboot of the 1980s TV series starring Johnny Depp, saw Hill and Tatum playing cops who go undercover at a high school. The sequel had them graduating to an undercover mission at a college.

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