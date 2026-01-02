Children who miss early vaccines more likely to not get the MMR shot by age 2: Study

A child receives a standard immunization on September 15, 2025, in Coral Gables, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Children who miss early vaccinations are far more likely to miss the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine by age 2, a new study found.

The findings come as the U.S. recently surpassed 2,000 measles cases for the first time in more than 30 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC data shows that MMR vaccination declined over the last several years, but the authors say that factors linked to delayed or missed vaccination since the COVID-19 pandemic have not been well studied.

For the new study, published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open, the team looked data from Truevata, an electronic health records database that includes several U.S. health care systems.

Participants included more than 321,000 children who received routine care within the first two months, first year and second year of life between Jan. 1, 2018 and April 30, 2025.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC says.

Most children during the study period received the MMR vaccine on time, with 78.4% doing so.

About 13.9% of children had delayed vaccination, 1% received the MMR vaccine early and 6.7% did not receive the MMR vaccine by age 2, according to the study.

The strongest predictors for no MMR vaccination was delay in receiving the recommended 2-month and 4-month vaccines, the study noted.

These early vaccines included diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis (DTaP); Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib); pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV); and the inactivated poliovirus vaccines (IPV).

Nina Masters, lead author of the study and senior applied research scientist at Truveta, told ABC News that it’s not surprising children who miss early vaccines also miss later vaccines, but it highlights that some parents become vaccine hesitant when their children are young.

“This also means the opportunity for intervention to engage parents and provide more education about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines has to happen very early,” she said. “This may be challenging as parents may have yet had the time to forge a strong bond with their child’s pediatrician, but the study highlights the importance of pediatric providers having vaccination discussions and building trust as early as possible with parents.”

Results from the study showed that those who received their 2-month vaccines on time were seven times more likely to get the MMR vaccine.  

The team found that the percentage of children who received the MMR vaccine on time changed over the study period, increasing from 75.6% in 2018 to 79.9% in 2021, and then falling to 76.9% in 2024.

This decrease between 2021 and 2024 was associated with an increase in the percentage of children who did not receive the MMR vaccine by age 2, increasing from 5.3% in 2020 to 7.7% in 2024, according to the study.

Children who were more likely to be unvaccinated for the MMR shot by age 2 were boys, and white and non-Hispanic or Latino, the study found.

Rural residence slightly increased the risk of no MMR vaccination, even among children receiving routine care, according to the study.

The study only included children with regular access to care, so real-world vaccination delays may be worse in the broader U.S. population, the team noted.

The authors added that these results point to increased vaccine hesitancy or unmeasured access challenges, highlighting the importance of timely intervention so children are less likely to delay or miss vaccination.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, who was not involved in the study, said the findings have major public health implications because there are questions about whether the U.S. will retain its measles elimination status and increasing vaccination is “the way out of this problem.”

“If you want to live in a society where measles is a problem of the past, where we don’t have to think about it, where schools don’t have to come up with contingency plans, where we don’t have children unnecessarily dying from measles, then that’s a reason to get the vaccine,” he told ABC News.

Adalja added that vaccination doesn’t just protect the individual against infection, but it also has a community benefit.

“The higher the vaccination level is in a given community, the more resilient that community will be to those infectious diseases,” he said. “And if you’re someone that’s immunocompromised, you may want to live in to live in an area that has high vaccination rates because you are at higher risk, and if you’re in a high vaccination area, there’s going to be a lowering of that risk because of the community level immunity that exists in that area.”

Crystal Richards, MD, MS is a pediatric resident doctor at New-York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia University Medical Center and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Nearly 5 million flu illnesses reported so far nationally, latest CDC data shows
A woman receives a flu vaccination, October 15, 2025. Alejandro Martinez Velez/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Flu activity is increasing across the country, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New York City is seeing some of the highest levels of flu-like activity across the country. States including Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Texas are seeing “moderate” activity of respiratory illnesses. All other states are seeing low or very low levels.

The CDC estimates that there have been at least 4.6 million illnesses, 49,000 hospitalizations, and 1,900 deaths from flu this season so far.

The bulk of flu illnesses so far are being linked to the new variant known as subclade K, according to hundreds of samples sent to the CDC. Of just over 900 flu samples, roughly 90% were A(H3N2). Of those that had further genetic testing, nearly 90% belonged to subclade K.

The mutations seen in the new variant result in a mismatch with this season’s flu vaccine composition, the CDC notes. Experts believe that the flu vaccine will still help reduce the risk of severe illness, including hospitalization and death.

Two pediatric flu deaths were reported this week, bringing the total to three for this season. Last season had a record tying 288 die from flu – the same number during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. It’s the highest levels seen since 2004, which is when flu child deaths became mandatory for states to report to CDC.

About 90% of kids that died from flu last season were not vaccinated, a CDC study found. Flu vaccinations among kids have dropped 10% points lower than pre-pandemic with about 40% of kids getting the shot this season.

About 140 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed nationally so far this season, compared to 128 million last season.

The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months get their annual flu shot. Experts say it is not too late to get vaccinated.

South Carolina lawmakers debate abortion bill that could imprison people who receive the procedure
An exterior view of the South Carolina State House. Epics/Getty Images

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) — A few South Carolina lawmakers are holding a hearing on Tuesday to discuss a near-total abortion ban that removes exceptions and could send anyone involved with termination of a pregnancy to prison for decades.

Currently, the state has a six-week abortion ban, signed into law in May 2023, with limited exceptions for rape and incest up to 12 weeks, for fetal anomalies and to save the life of the pregnant person.

However, S.323, also called the “Unborn Child Protection Action,” which is currently being debated in a state subcommittee, would repeal the rape, incest and fetal anomalies exceptions as well as make abortion a felony comparable to “the homicide of a person born alive,” which, if it clears a series of legislative hurdles, could send people who have an abortion to prison for up to 30 years.

If the bill clears the committee, there will be a few other legislative steps before it’s debated during the state legislature’s regular session.

Those who aid, abet or perform an abortion could also face up to three decades in prison.

Additionally, the bill would make it unlawful to possess abortion pills or provide information about an abortion, make it a felony to transport a minor out of state to obtain an abortion, change the definition of legal contraceptive, and redefine embryos as full legal persons, which opponents of the bill say could threaten IVF access.

Opponents argue the bill would be one of the strictest pieces of legislation limiting access to reproductive health care seen in the U.S. and could have far-reaching effects.

“If people think that there are exceptions here, I want to reiterate that there are none,” Amalia Luxardo, CEO of the nonprofit advocacy organization Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN), told ABC News. “There are none here. … Historically there have been exceptions when legislation like this comes down. And so, it really is, quite literally, the most extreme piece of legislation that we’ve seen in the [reproductive health care] space ever in this country. “

Luxardo said that WREN will be among the groups demonstrating at the state capitol on Tuesday as the bill is discussed during a second hearing of the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee.

The first hearing in October lasted several hours with dozens of people testifying during public comment. The hearing on Tuesday will not be open to the public, but people are able to watch a stream.

Nimra Chowdhry, senior state legislative council with the Center for Reproductive Rights, told ABC News that because the hearing is without public comment, it’s difficult for opponents to weigh in on why the bill is “problematic.”

However, she said advocates are continuing to put pressure on lawmakers by having constituents call up their representatives, sharing personal stories of people who have struggled to get abortion care in harrowing situations and legal reasonings behind why some consider the bill unconstitutional.

Chowdhry added that she is concerned that, if the bill passes, lawmakers in other states could replicate the legislation with similar language and penalties.

“We have seen time and time again, when very restrictive legislation sees the light of day, and if it potentially has a chance of moving through the legislature and getting signed and getting enacted, other hostile states very often follow suit,” she said. “Once we see a bill get enacted, we see that kind of momentum get pushed forward. It really opens the door for other states to do something similar.”

Luxardo agreed, adding that if the legislation passes, she believes it could deter providers from practicing in South Carolina.

The bill has also caused friction among anti-abortion rights groups, with some saying S.323 goes too far.

South Carolina Citizens for Life said that while it supports the current six-week ban, it opposes the criminalization of those who receive an abortion.

“Criminalizing women who have an abortion is inconsistent with our decades of work to legally protect both the unborn and the mother,” the statement reads. “Pro-lifers understand better than anyone else the desire to punish the purveyors of abortion who act callously and without regard to the dignity of human life. But turning women who have abortions into criminals, as S.323 does, is not the way.”

Other groups, such as Equal Protection South Carolina (EPSC), have supported the bill. EPSC stated it hopes legal equal protection in the bill can be expanded “for all pre-born babies beginning at fertilization.”

When asked for comment, EPSC pointed ABC News to a September statement.

“We are encouraged by the sentiment of the bill and the bill author’s passion to end abortion,” the group wrote. “The imposition of a criminal penalty in all parties involved in an abortion is a laudable departure from the approach traditionally taken by the Pro-Life establishment, which advocates for legislation providing total legal immunity to mothers who willfully murder their pre-born children.”

Co-sponsors of the bill, including state Sens. Richard Cash, Billy Garrett and Rex Rice, did not immediately return ABC News’ requests for comment.

Trump administration announces deal to lower weight loss drug prices for many Americans
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration announced deals on Thursday with pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly that would lower the cost of GLP-1 drugs for many Americans, including those on Medicare.

The administration negotiated how much both the government and consumers would pay for the drugs, which are used to treat obesity and diabetes as well as other cardiometabolic conditions.

As soon as the public-private partnership TrumpRx launches, patients using the service will pay roughly $350 for a month’s supply of the injectable drugs, according to senior administration officials.

That price is set to scale down to $250 over the next two years for people paying completely out-of-pocket with no insurance.

Those using the daily pill versions of the drug, which yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will have prices beginning at $150 for the starting doses, the senior administration officials said.

In comments from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump thanked the pharmaceutical companies and lauded the deal.

“This is a triumph for American patients that will save lives and improve the health of millions and millions of Americans,” he said.

Both companies are expected to come out with new GLP-1 pills that are set to be available starting sometime next year pending FDA approval.

The reported savings on what the government will be paying for the medications will help broaden the type of people eligible for the drug.

Those with severe obesity will soon be able to access the drug under Medicare. Medicare patients will have a $50 co-pay for the drugs and could see the new pricing as soon as mid-2026. Medicaid pricing and timing will be dependent by state as they opt in.  

Currently, federal insurance programs cover Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy — one of the GLP-1s for people who are overweight and have heart disease — but there is no medication for obesity alone covered by Medicare.  

“Until now, neither of these two popular drugs have been covered by Medicare for weight loss and they’ve only rarely been covered by Medicaid,” Trump said. “They’ve often cost consumers more than $1,000 per month and some a lot more than that. Americans have been spending as much as 520% for Zepbound and 1,400% more for Wegovy than patients in Europe.”

Under this announcement, people who are severely obese — considered to be a body mass index over 35 — will also be covered for the medications for a $50 co-pay, but it doesn’t include broad coverage for all people who are overweight or obese like many private insurance plans cover.

GLP-1 drugs currently cost roughly $500 out-of-pocket for those without insurance.

During the Oval Office announcement, a guest fainted, causing the press conference to be temporarily paused.

In a statement, Karoline Leavitt said the person who fainted was a representative of one of the pharmaceutical companies, adding that the “White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay.”

In a statement to ABC News, Novo Nordisk said the person who fainted was not one of their executives.

“CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were the only two Novo Nordisk representatives in the Oval Office. We hope the gentleman who suffered a medical incident today is okay,” the statement read.

The deal is another of the Trump’s administration’s “most favored nations” agreements with pharmaceutical companies, a deal that comes after the president signed an executive order in May ordering his administration to pursue the deals to reduce the price of drugs for Americans.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in U.S. health care policy and a defining milestone for Lilly, made possible through collaboration with the Trump administration,” David A. Ricks, Eli Lilly’s chair and CEO, said in a statement. “As we expand access to obesity treatments for more Americans and advance one of the most innovative obesity pipelines, we remain focused on improving outcomes, strengthening the U.S. health care system, and contributing to the health of our nation for generations to come.”  

In a separate statement, Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk, said the deal will expand patient access and affordability.

“Unlike any other medicine in the GLP-1 class today, semaglutide is the only molecule whose respective FDA indications span obesity, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease and cardiovascular risk,” the statement read. “Novo Nordisk has always worked to secure affordable access to our innovative medicines, and today’s announcement will bring semaglutide medicines to more American patients at a lower cost, Importantly, this also expands obesity medication access in Medicare, which will allow people living with obesity to access authentic Wegovy.”

