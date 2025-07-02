“Chill Out” campaign begins in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (July 1, 2025) ‒ Henry County is inviting residents to beat the heat and support local small businesses with the launch of its “Chill Out in Henry County” campaign, a new stamp card initiative that starts today—just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

Through the program, community members can pick up a “Chill Out” Stamp Card at any participating location: Livy’s Ice Cream Shop, Dippers Ice Cream, Bahama Sno-Shack, or Holy Cow Ice Cream.

With each purchase or visit, customers will receive a stamp. Once they’ve collected four stamps, they can redeem their completed card for a free frozen treat, determined by the business where they turn it in.

“This campaign offers a simple way to support our local businesses while encouraging residents to get out and enjoy their community,” said County Administrator Dale Wagoner. “We’re pleased to partner with these locally owned shops to highlight the unique experiences they offer and to bring a little extra enjoyment to the summer season.”

To participate, simply:

Visit any participating location and request a Chill Out Stamp Card.

Get one stamp per visit or purchase.

After collecting four stamps, return your card to any of the participating shops for your free treat.

Ask each business what treat they’re offering. It may vary from location to location.

The Chill Out in Henry County campaign, which runs throughout July, is part of a broader effort to encourage residents to explore and support the community’s small businesses.