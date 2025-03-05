China warns it’s ready for any ‘type of war’ with US after Trump tariffs
(NEW YORK) — China issued a warning on Wednesday night that it stands ready for any “type of war” with the United States in the aftermath of tariffs imposed hours earlier by the Trump administration.
A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said the tariffs would not lead to a resolution of U.S. concerns about fentanyl originating in China.
“If the U.S. truly wants to solve the fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit to address each other’s concerns,” Chinese spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference late Tuesday.
“If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” Jian added.
The remarks came soon after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China. The fresh round of duties on Chinese goods doubled an initial set of tariffs placed on China last month.
Within minutes of the new U.S. tariffs taking effect, China unveiled on Tuesday its initial response by placing additional 10% to 15% tariffs on imported U.S. goods, like chicken, wheat, soybeans and beef.
Those duties will be on top of similar tariffs imposed back during the first Trump administration’s trade war in 2018. Some of those tariffs are already at 25%, though Beijing issued some waivers as a result of the 2020 “phase one” trade deal.
The new Chinese tariffs are set to come into effect for goods shipped out next Monday, March 10.
In a series of social media posts last month, Trump said he would place tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China for hosting the manufacture and transport of illicit drugs that end up in the U.S.
During an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, Trump also sharply criticized tariffs imposed by the Chinese government on U.S. goods.
“President Trump continues to demonstrate his commitment to ensuring U.S. trade policy serves the national interest,” the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday afternoon that Trump may soon offer Canada and Mexico a pathway to relief from tariffs placed on some goods covered by North America’s free trade agreement.
Lutnick did not mention a potential compromise with China.
(NEW YORK) — The stock market climbed to record highs in 2024, extending banner gains achieved the previous year.
The S&P 500 — the index that most people’s 401(k)’s track — climbed nearly 28% this year, as of Monday.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq leapt a staggering 34% over that period; while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 16%.
Consecutive years of strong stock market performance have posed a quandary for forecasters: Will high stock prices scare off would-be investors in 2025, or will momentum push shares even higher?
Experts have attributed the rise of share prices this year to a set of favorable trends: Solid economic growth, enthusiasm about artificial intelligence and the long-awaited start of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve.
Those tail winds are expected to keep pushing stocks skyward in 2025, experts said, but they cautioned about more-than-usual uncertainty that could prevent further gains or even amplify them. The biggest unknown for stocks in 2025, they said: President-elect Donald Trump.
“As we close the books on 2024 and peer into 2025, perhaps the uncertainties this time are of a magnitude beyond the norm,” Kevin Gordon and Liz Ann Sonders, a pair of investment strategists at Charles Schwab, said last week. “Good luck figuring this one out.”
Good news abounded for the stock market this year, in part because the economy defied doomsayers.
The economy continued to grow at a solid clip in 2024, while inflation fell. That performance kept the U.S. on track for a “soft landing,” in which the economy averts a recession while inflation returns to normal.
Gross domestic product grew at a robust 2.8% annualized rate over three months ending in September, the most recent period for which data is available.
“U.S. strength remains undiminished,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told ABC News in a statement.
Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of more than 9% in June 2022. A months-long stretch of progress earlier this year helped nudge the Federal Reserve toward its first interest rate cuts in four years.
In recent months, the Fed has cut its benchmark rate three-quarters of a percentage point, dialing back its fight against inflation and delivering some relief for borrowers saddled with high costs.
Over time, rate cuts ease the burden on borrowers for everything from home mortgages to credit cards to cars, making it cheaper to get a loan or refinance one. The cuts also boost company valuations, potentially helping fuel returns for stockholders.
The Fed is expected to continue cutting interest rates next year, though a recent bout of stubborn inflation could slow, or even pause, the lowering of rates, experts previously told ABC News.
“Markets expect gradual rate cuts next year, which would imply inflation stays under control, the job market hums along at an acceptable pace, stocks rise, and everybody is happy,” Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, said in a statement to ABC News.
“Reality isn’t that cut and dry, though,” Cox added.
Some analysts pointed to Trump’s policies as a major source of uncertainty for the nation’s economic performance and, in turn, the stock market.
Trump has vowed to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, which could spur economic growth and raise stock prices, some experts said. However, they added, Trump’s proposed tariffs could hurt some U.S. producers and retailers that depend on imported raw materials, and may cause a resurgence of inflation. As a result, some stocks could suffer.
“The most significant wild card on the table for 2025 will be the potential implementation of tariffs,” David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist for Morningstar, said earlier this month.
Since 1990, there have been 12 years in which the S&P 500 has gained 20% or more, Cox said. The stock market crossed that threshold last year, and is almost certain to do so when 2024 comes to an end. It will be difficult for the stock market to achieve that feat for a third consecutive year, Cox added.
“If you’re expecting a repeat of 2024, you’re asking a lot of the market gods,” Cox said.
Still, the enticing possibility of another rally will draw investor interest as observers watch for any early signs of sputtering.
“The opportunities for investors are plenty, but so are the obstacles,” Shah said.
(NEW YORK) — Shares of Boeing fell in early trading on Monday, one day after a Boeing model 737-800 was involved in the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea that killed scores of passengers.
The stock price dropped more than 4% at the open of trading on Monday morning. The slide came hours after South Korea’s transportation ministry announced it would investigate the crash and conduct a full inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in use in South Korea.
All but two of the 181 people on board died Sunday in what authorities said was the deadliest plane crash in South Korea in decades.
The only survivors, a man and a woman, were among the six crew members onboard the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 when it skidded along a runway, crashed into a wall and burst into flames on Sunday morning, officials said.
In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Boeing said the company had established communication with Jeju Air about the incident.
“We are in contact with Jeju Air regarding flight 2216 and stand ready to support them,” Boeing said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew.”
Boeing did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
Jeju Air said it would not suspend operations of its 737-800 aircraft.
“There are no plans to suspend operations, but they will examine those parts once more and check them thoroughly during the inspection process,” said Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air’s Management Support Division.
As the aircraft approached South Korea’s Muan International Airport at 8:54 a.m. local time, the control tower gave it permission to land on a south-to-north runway, according to an official timeline by the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.
Three minutes later, the flight control tower issued a warning of a possible bird strike, the transport ministry said. About two minutes after that warning, a pilot sent a distress signal, saying, “Mayday, mayday, mayday, bird strike, bird strike, going around,” the ministry said.
An official cause of the crash is under investigation by South Korea’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.
The fatal crash and ensuing stock slide mark the latest setback for Boeing, which sought to put a series of scandals behind it last month when it struck a deal with a union representing thousands of West Coast factory workers, who had undertaken a seven-week strike.
The labor action began days after Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft returned to Earth without its crew due to mechanical issues, and months after a door plug blew out of the company’s 737 Max 9 aircraft mid-flight, which itself happened five years after Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft were first grounded worldwide following a pair of tragic crashes.
The losses for Boeing on Monday coincided with a broader decline in the stock market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 700 points in early trading, dropping the index about 1.5%.
The S&P 500 slid 1.5% in early trading on Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq also declined 1.5%.
ABC News’ Joohee Cho and Kevin Shalvey contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — An Elon Musk ally hired to overhaul the U.S. Department of Treasury has a lengthy record of undertaking hardline reforms in the private sector that demoralized staff and made them fear for their jobs, according to interviews with several former employees at his tech firm.
Tom Krause, the CEO of Silicon Valley-based Cloud Software Group, oversaw layoffs at his company in each of the last three years while instituting a return-to-office mandate, rigid performance ratings, and a request that weekly updates be sent from workers directly to Krause, the former employees told ABC News — echoing the sort of reforms that Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency has begun undertaking within government agencies.
One former Cloud Software Group employee said she hid her pregnancy for fear it could make her a target of layoffs. An ex-manager said they dreaded filing performance reviews of subordinates, knowing some workers may fall victim to the next cycle of cuts. Another former employee said they avoided expressing unease in company emails or in the messaging app Slack out of concern that it could jeopardize their job.
“They’re taking business practices popular in boardrooms and on golf clubs, and they’re taking them into government,” Kathleen Roan, a former senior content designer at Cloud Software Group who retired in 2024, told ABC News.
Krause in recent days has vaulted into a key position at the Treasury Department, overseeing its $5 trillion payment system, which sends funds to tens of millions of Americans for programs like Medicare and Social Security, the agency’s website says.
In a press release, the agency said Krause brings decades of experience “managing balance sheets” to the agency’s effort to “maximize payment integrity.”
Neither Krause nor Cloud Software Group responded to a request for comment from ABC News.
A ‘hatchet man’
Several former employees ABC spoke with praised Krause as a savvy business leader, and one said they enjoyed their tenure at the company. But most of them requested that they not be identified due to concerns about reprisals.
“There was a whittling away of the things that made you feel like you were a valued employee and then finally ‘Oh, now we’re going to start eliminating jobs,'” Roan said of her time at the company under Krause. “They saw people as expendable.”
Cloud Software Group company was established in 2022 through the acquisition of enterprise software firm Citrix in a private equity-backed $16.5 billion deal, followed by a merger with TIBCO Software.
Krause, who had previously served as president of software at Palo Alto-based Broadcom, was named CEO of the new firm.
Within months, in January 2023, the company cut 15% of its workforce.
“The feeling was that he was there to cut expenses down and be a hatchet man, similar to what’s happening now in the government,” a former human resources employee said. “Everyone was on edge.”
Some of the cost-cutting measures at Cloud Software Group under Krause were first reported by The American Prospect.
Within months of Krause’s arrival, the company also requested that employees return to the office, multiple former employees said.
At the same time, the company closed some offices in an effort to reduce overhead costs, multiple former employees told ABC News. The closures left some workers without an office nearby, making them exempt from the return-to-office requirement, a former employee said.
On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order calling on federal agency heads to mandate in-office work. Musk backed that policy in an op-ed he co-authored in the Wall Street Journal, predicting that mandatory return to work “would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome.”
‘A much higher level of business discipline’
Employees at Cloud Software Group lost some perks, too.
David Morgan, a former client support provider at Cloud Software Group, said the firm ended his quarterly bonuses, which amounted to $16,000 each year. Workers also stopped receiving “thank you” days, an extra allotment of paid time off, Morgan said.
“Everything we were told would be benefits at the time of hiring was slowly removed,” Morgan said. An Air Force veteran with a disability, Morgan said he received one day of notice before he lost his job as part of a round of layoffs in January 2024, after having been assured that his position had been safe over the months prior.
In a post on LinkedIn that month, Krause said the company had improved but still required personnel changes.
“Our focus on adding value for our long-standing customers while driving a much higher level of business discipline and accountability is bearing fruit — with customer retention and financial results for our first fiscal year as Cloud Software Group coming in ahead of plan,” Krause said.
“But change often means difficult decisions,” he wrote. “While we have a number of areas of the business where our plans involve additional hiring to support our goals, they also mean a pragmatic look at those places where we simply need fewer or different resources.”
In a direct message to Krause over LinkedIn days later, Morgan wrote, “It’s challenging to reconcile my dedication and commitment to the company with the feeling of being let go in a way that seemed to lack empathy.” It does not appear that Krause responded, according to a screenshot of the conversation reviewed by ABC News.
Another policy shift under Krause brought the implementation of employee-performance ratings on a scale of one to three, multiple former employees said.
The ratings took a toll on one former manager, who said the company required them to label at least one subordinate as a low performer. “I had to give one person a low score, even if I thought they didn’t really deserve a low score,” they said. “It was miserable.”
Rating systems have reportedly been deployed as part of the Trump administration’s recent push to cut staff. Senior staff across the Department of Health and Human Services were told to rank thousands of employees in probationary periods, with as much as 40% to be deemed non-mission critical, the Washington Post reported.
‘It’s very alarming’
Daniel Keum, a professor of management at Columbia University Business School, said the apparent overlap between cost-cutting initiatives at Cloud Software Group and some federal agencies exemplifies the Trump administration’s use of tactics borrowed from the private sector.
“In tech, there’s a mentality that you have to break things to make them a lot better,” Keum told ABC News. “When transposed into federal agencies, that mentality becomes very dicey.”
Nearly all former employees who spoke to ABC News expressed shock or concern about the role at the Treasury taken up by Krause, though one expressed indifference and another voiced support.
“It’s very alarming,” said Roan, the former Cloud Software Group design architect.
“He should absolutely not have anything to do with the U.S. Treasury Department,” said Morgan.
In contrast, a former account executive at the company applauded the choice of Krause for the Treasury role, citing his financial acumen.
“I don’t think you can find a better person to swim in the weeds [and] sit in the edifice of the Treasury Department,” the person said.
In January, Cloud Software Group conducted another round of layoffs. That same month, Krause sent an email to all employees asking them to voluntarily send him a message at the end of each week “telling me what you accomplished,” according to a copy of the email reviewed by ABC News.
The approach draws on best practices from “two great entrepreneurs and CEOs that lead the most valuable companies in the world,” Krause wrote, naming Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
In a separate email in recent days, Krause told employees that he plans to continue in his role at the company during his time at the Treasury, according to a copy of the email reviewed by ABC News that was first reported by CRN.
“I am honored to serve our country,” Krause wrote. “Let me be clear — as CEO of Cloud Software Group, I am committed to our company and to you, our employees.”