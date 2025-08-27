Chip giant Nvidia beats revenue expectations, defying fears of AI ‘bubble’

Co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., Jensen Huang attends the 9th edition of the VivaTech trade show at the Parc des Expositions de la Porte de Versailles on June 11, 2025, in Paris. (Chesnot/Getty Images, FILE)

(NEW YORK) — Chip giant Nvidia delivered more revenue than expected over a recent three-month period, the company said on Wednesday, defying concern among some prominent figures about a possible bubble in the artificial intelligence industry.

The California-based company recorded $46.7 billion in sales over three months ending in July, which exceeded analyst expectations of $46.2 billion. The jump in revenue marked 56% growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

The fresh data offered the latest window into the health of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which in recent years has become a key engine for stock market gains and economic growth.

Nvidia, the $4 trillion company behind many of the chips fueling AI products, has expanded at a breakneck pace since an AI boom set off by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022. The California-based company saw its stock price soar nearly 700% over the ensuing two years.

Alongside continued growth, the company is weathering new challenges. President Donald Trump barred the sale of chips to China earlier this year, before revoking the ban in July. A month later, Trump struck an agreement with Nvidia allowing the company to sell chips in China if the firm hands over 15% of revenue generated by the exports to the U.S.

Speaking at the White House earlier this month, the president recounted the agreement with Nvidia.

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

In May, the company said it expected to suffer an $8 billion loss as result of restrictions imposed upon chip exports. Earnings released on Wednesday said the company did not sell any H20 chips in China over the most recent quarter, but the firm did not mention any losses related to the policy.

In recent weeks, some prominent figures have warned of an AI bubble, casting doubt on the sustainability of the sector’s gangbusters growth. Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo, said last month that the AI bubble may exceed the dot-com bubble of the 1990s, suggesting that the top firms are overvalued.

In an interview earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said the AI industry had become a bubble.

“Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes. Is AI the most important thing to happen in a very long time? My opinion is also yes,” Altman told tech publication The Verge.

Still, the AI sector remains a bright spot for the U.S. economy. AI-related spending added a 0.5 percentage point boost to annualized gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, Pantheon Macroeconomics found.

Inflation ticked slightly higher in May amid Trump tariffs
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday showed May inflation ticking slightly higher, rising 2.4%, in line with expectations.

The report amounted to the latest test for President Donald Trump’s tariffs as some retailers and economists warn the policy will raise prices.

So far, the economy has defied fears of price hikes, instead giving way to a cooldown of inflation over the months since Trump took office.

Economists expect inflation to have jumped slightly in May, registering year-over-year price increases of 2.4%. That would mark an increase from an inflation rate of 2.3% over the year ending in April, which amounted to the lowest inflation level since 2021.

The small increase in inflation anticipated by economists would keep price levels near the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%, putting them well below a recent peak of 9% in 2022.
In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs, easing the costs imposed upon importers. Such companies typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China in May slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a downturn.

The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused a large swath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs targeting dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

Still, an across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items. Those tariffs stand in legal limbo, however, after a pair of federal court rulings late last month.

Tariffs remain in place for steel, aluminum and autos, as well as some goods from Canada and Mexico.

Warning signs point to the possibility of elevated prices over the coming months.

Nationwide retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have voiced alarm about the possibility they may raise prices as a result of the levies.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, said this month it expects U.S. inflation to reach 4% by the end of 2025, which would mark a sharp increase from current levels.

Federal Chair Jerome Powell, in recent months, has warned about the possibility that tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

Stagflation could put the central bank in a difficult position. If the Fed were to raise interest rates, it could help ease inflation, but it may risk an economic downturn. If the Fed were to cut rates in an effort to spur economic growth, the move could unleash faster price increases.

For now, the Fed appears willing to take a wait-and-see approach. At its last meeting, in May, the Fed opted to hold interest rates steady for the second consecutive time.

“For now, it does seem like a fairly clear decision for us to wait and see,” Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

The Fed will announce its next rate decision on June 18. Investors peg the chances of a decision to leave rates unchanged at 99.9%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

What’s in Trump’s trade agreement with Japan?
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Japan on Tuesday, making it the largest U.S. trade partner to broker an accord as the White House threatens to impose tariffs on dozens of countries within days.

Before the deal, Japan faced the prospect of a 25% tariff rate set to take effect Aug. 1. Instead, products from the fifth-largest U.S. trade partner will be slapped with a 15% tariff, in exchange for a willingness on the part of Japan to import some goods, among other concessions.

In a post on social media late Tuesday, Trump touted the agreement as a “massive deal.” The White House has yet to release full details of the agreement.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also celebrated the accord. “With the national interests of both countries in mind, we were able to reach an agreement at this time,” Ishiba said.

Japan’s Nikkei index surged 3.5% on Wednesday, while major U.S. indexes nudged slightly higher in early trading.

Here’s what to know about what’s in the trade agreement and what comes next:

What’s in the U.S. trade agreement with Japan?
The trade agreement lowers the tariff rate on Japanese products to 15%, putting it below the threatened rate of 25% but higher than a universal rate of 10% faced by nearly all imports.

Even more, the U.S. agreed to set a 15% tariff on Japanese cars, putting it below the 25% tariff rate placed on imported vehicles from other nations.

Japan purchased nearly $80 billion worth of U.S. products in 2024, while the U.S. bought about $148 billion worth of Japanese goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, a government agency.

Cars and auto parts accounted for about $52 billion worth of imported Japanese products, making up more than one-third of products purchased by the U.S., government data shows.
Shares of Japan-based Toyota soared more than 13% on Wednesday, while Honda jumped about 12%.

In exchange for the softening of U.S. tariffs, Japan agreed to open its economy to imports of trucks, rice and other agricultural goods, Trump said.

Japan also agreed to invest $550 billion in the U.S. economy, Trump added, but the president did not specify how the funds would be spent.

How many trade agreements has the White House achieved so far?
When Trump delayed the onset of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” in April, the White House vowed to strike 90 trade agreements in 90 days. Before that deadline elapsed, Trump proposed a flurry of similar country-specific tariffs with a new effect date of Aug. 1.

So far, Trump has brokered agreements with the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan. The White House also reached a preliminary accord with China that lowered tit-for-tat tariffs previously imposed by the world’s two largest economies.

For his part, the president has insisted that the on-again, off-again levies make up a key part of his negotiation strategy.

“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month when she announced the Aug. 1 deadline.

Price hikes could hit coffee, shoes, appliances and a range of other products if additional tariffs take effect on Aug. 1, analysts previously told ABC News.

Oil prices fall and stocks rise, despite ongoing Israel-Iran conflict
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices fell and stocks climbed in early trading on Monday, indicating optimism among investors about the limits of economic fallout from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 415 points, or 1%, erasing much of the losses suffered on Friday as back-and-forth strikes broke out between the two countries.

The S&P 500 climbed 1% early Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.3%. In each case, the gains erased nearly all of the losses suffered as the conflict began days earlier.

Oil prices, meanwhile, ticked slightly lower on Monday, easing a surge in prices set off late last week as investors feared a wider regional war in the oil-rich Middle East.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — dropped 4% on Monday. Brent crude future prices, another top measure of oil prices, also fell about 4%. Each index had climbed as much as 10% in the immediate aftermath of the conflict.

Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Monday, marking a fourth day of strikes following Israel’s Friday attack. That surprise operation hit at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program, striking key facilities and killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.

The U.S. did not provide any military assistance or have any involvement in Israel’s Friday strikes, a U.S. official told ABC News. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday, “It’s possible we could get involved.” The U.S. did provide assistance in shooting down incoming missile and drone attacks from Iran in response to Israel’s initial barrage, officials said.

The drop in oil prices may ease a potential uptick in the price of gasoline for U.S. drivers.

Since crude oil makes up the top ingredient in car fuel, the Israel-Iran conflict threatened to modestly increase prices over the coming days and significantly hike them in the event of a wider war, experts previously told ABC News.

“By later this week, we’ll likely see nearly all states with price increases as retail gas prices rise following Iran/Israel attacks,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Monday in a post on X.

The move higher for U.S. stocks mirrored gains in markets across Asia and Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 index ticked up 0.3% by mid-afternoon local time. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo climbed 1.2% on Monday.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

