Chip giant Nvidia beats revenue expectations, rebuking warnings of an AI bubble

The NVIDIA logo is displayed on a mobile phone with the company branding visible in the background. Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Chip giant Nvidia exceeded Wall Street expectations for revenue over a recent three-month period, the company said on Wednesday, rebuking fears of an AI bubble that have hammered markets in recent days.

The California-based company recorded $57 billion in sales over three months ending in October, which beat analyst expectations of $54.9 billion. The jump in revenue marked 62% growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts closely watched Nvidia as a bellwether for the stock market and the overall economy, which have both come to rely on massive spending on artificial intelligence to propel continued growth.

The latest test for the world’s most valuable company arrives at a fraught moment for markets, which have fallen for four consecutive days over fears of an AI bubble. Nvidia, which makes many of the chips fueling AI products, had suffered a decline of more than 10% over a two-week stretch before turning upward on Wednesday ahead of its earnings release.

As big-tech names spend hundreds of billions on chips and data centers necessary for the energy-intensive technology, the financial benefits remain uncertain. The earnings reported by Nvidia gauged demand for a key building block of AI, showing whether appetite for the technology remains at a fever pitch.

The results hold major stakes for the U.S. economy, which has shown signs of strain in recent months as hiring has slowed and consumer sentiment has dampened.

The AI spending boom, a lone bright spot, added a 0.5 percentage point boost to annualized gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, accounting for about one-third of economic activity, Pantheon Macroeconomics found.

“There is one company in the world that is the foundation for the AI Revolution,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, told ABC News in a statement, referring to Nvidia.

Fears of an AI bubble surfaced over the summer ahead of Nvidia’s previous earnings report, but the company defied naysayers.

Nvidia recorded $46.7 billion in sales over three months ending in July, which exceeded analyst expectations of $46.2 billion. The jump in revenue marked 56% growth compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

The company boasts a market cap of $4.5 trillion, making it roughly equivalent to the GDP of Japan or Germany. Nvidia has expanded at a breakneck pace since an AI craze set off by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022, soaring nearly 700% over the ensuing two years.

Alongside continued growth, the company is weathering new challenges. President Donald Trump barred the sale of chips to China earlier this year, before revoking the ban in July. A month later, Trump struck an agreement with Nvidia and its competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) that allowed the companies to sell chips in China if they hand over 15% of revenue generated by the exports to the U.S.

Speaking at the White House in August, the president recounted the agreement.

“I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

Earnings released in August said Nvidia did not sell any of its H20 chips in China over the most recent quarter, but the firm did not mention any losses related to the policy. The H20 chip was specifically designed for sale to China.

In recent days, Nvidia announced a large investment in AI, signaling confidence in the outlook of the technology. Nvidia on Tuesday announced a multi-billion dollar partnership with two of its largest counterparts in AI: Microsoft and Anthropic.

Under the terms of the deal, Nvidia and Microsoft agreed to invest $15 billion in Anthropic, a top developer of AI models. Anthropic, meanwhile, vowed to purchase $30 billion of computing infrastructure operated by Microsoft Azure on Nvidia systems.

Reopening government could avert recession, but risks remain, economists say
The U.S. Capitol, November 11, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The longest government shutdown in U.S. history could end as soon as Wednesday, ultimately putting hundreds of thousands of federal employees back to work, funding food stamps and smoothing out major travel disruptions.

The reopening averts a recession that may have come to pass in the event of a prolonged shutdown lasting weeks or months longer, analysts told ABC News.

A return of federal-worker backpay and the resumption of SNAP benefits, meanwhile, is set to undo most of the economic damage incurred by the shutdown, the analysts said. Still, they added, the two-month continuing resolution passed by the Senate risks future losses if a second shutdown begins early next year.

The shutdown arrived at a delicate moment for the nation’s economy, as a hiring slowdown raises fears of a recession and inflation proves difficult to fully contain.

“If the government opens up and people get back to work, this will prevent what might otherwise have been a pretty serious downturn in the economy,” Gerald Epstein, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, told ABC News. “Come January, we could be in this same mess again.”

The Senate on Monday passed a short-term government funding bill and sent it to the House, where a vote could come as early as Wednesday. The bill would fund the government through Jan. 30 and provide funding for some government agencies for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Economic damage during the government shutdown centers primarily on unpaid government workers, who have foregone or limited spending, with negative consequences for nearby businesses, some economists said.

Many federal employees deemed non-essential have been furloughed without pay during the shutdown, while others, such as air traffic controllers, have been forced to work unpaid. In recent shutdowns, the total number of furloughed workers amounted to about 800,000 people, the Bank of America Institute found.

The loss of worker pay has caused considerable economic damage, amounting to a loss of 0.8% or $55 billion of annualized gross domestic product in the current quarter, Gregory Daco, chief economist at accounting firm EY, told ABC News. For reference, the economy grew by an average annualized rate of 1.6% over the first half of 2025, meaning the shutdown wiped away growth equivalent to about half of that achieved over a preceding six-month period.

“There’s a benefit to us having this very large U.S. employer now paying its workers again. That’s going to help,” Erica Groshen, a senior economics adviser at Cornell University and former commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics under President Barack Obama, told ABC News.

An interruption of SNAP payments this month and major air-travel disruptions have also hindered the economy. Approximately 42 million recipients depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which in turn fuel business for local grocers. More than 3 million passengers fly each day, and about one of every five of those travel for business, meaning disruptions hinder output at companies across the economy, some analysts said.

“There was growing disruption of air travel,” Daco said. “That’s an important part of the economy.”

The end of the government shutdown would also allow the federal government to resume the collection and release of key government data, including monthly inflation and hiring reports closely watched by policymakers, Groshen said.

The Federal Reserve is set to issue a decision on the level of interest rates early next month.

“When we get the government up and running again, we will reduce the uncertainty under which many decisions are being made,” Groshen said.

The end of the government shutdown will quickly reverse most of the economic damage, since furloughed workers are expected to spend backpay and SNAP recipients will likely rush to address any household food shortage, Jeffrey Campbell, an economics professor at Notre Dame University and a former senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told ABC News.

Some federal workers likely took out loans to fill the gap in pay, meaning the resolution will allow them to pay back creditors and smoothly sustain typical spending levels, Campbell added.

“Everybody understood that workers who showed up to work would eventually be paid,” Campbell said. “That prevented damage from happening.”

While several economists warned of a possible recession in the event of a continued shutdown, Campbell downplayed that possibility, saying the economy would likely have remained relatively unscathed.

A recession, he said, would have been “an unlikely event piled on top of another unlikely event.”

The 60-40 vote in the Senate in support of reopening the government included three full-year appropriations bills, including funding for SNAP benefits. But government funding would expire on Jan. 30, leaving open the possibility of a second shutdown.

Some analysts warned that a potential repeat of the shutdown could put the U.S. on the brink of another round of economic disruption.

“The crisis isn’t over,” Epstein said. “This is just a pause.”

ABC News’ Kevin Shalvey and Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Amazon layoffs highlight impact of AI, some experts say: ‘Wake-up call’
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy speaks during a keynote address at AWS re:Invent 2024, a conference hosted by Amazon Web Services, at The Venetian Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noah Berger/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Amazon is set to lay off thousands of corporate workers, despite billions in profits and lucrative lines of business spanning from e-commerce to cloud computing. The reason is artificial intelligence, the company said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

“Some may ask why we’re reducing roles when the company is performing well,” wrote Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon.

“What we need to remember is that the world is changing quickly. This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, and it’s enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before,” Galetti added.

The extensive job cuts at a high-profile tech giant mark the latest in a series of layoffs top executives have attributed to AI, citing efficiency gains and shifting company priorities, some experts told ABC News.

Such job losses underscore the threat posed by AI, especially for some white-collar corporate positions, but the ultimate business impact of the technology remains uncertain and other factors like a slowing economy may be to blame for some of the corporate downsizing, they added.

“This is a wake-up call. And if Amazon does it, other companies might do it too,” Harry Holzer, a professor of public policy at Georgetown University and a former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, told ABC News.

But, he added: “AI will affect a lot of different workers and businesses in ways we can’t anticipate. We have to keep monitoring it and help them adapt when changes occur.”

The fresh round of layoffs at Amazon follows other high-profile job cuts attributed to AI. Software company Salesforce cut 4,000 customer service jobs in September, just months after the company said AI could perform up to 50% of its work. Airline Lufthansa slashed 4,000 positions that same month, citing the “increased use of artificial intelligence.”

Online learning company Chegg said on Monday it had cut 45% of its global workforce — which amounts to 388 jobs — because new AI tools had significantly reduced web traffic previously generated by Google searches. Chegg slashed employees as it made its own investment in AI in an effort to deliver services with a “substantially lower cost structure,” the company said.

The World Economic Forum this year surveyed 1,000 large companies worldwide, estimating 92 million jobs lost over the next five years as a result of AI adoption, but anticipating the creation of 170 million jobs.

The AI-related layoffs at Amazon and some other firms reflect a “hollowing out of middle-skilled workers,” Lynn Wu, a professor of operations, information and decisions at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News.

“Amazon is not cutting warehouse workers. Robots can’t do what hands do yet,” Wu said. “And very high-skill workers — people developing robots and building AI — are still in high demand.”

The fresh round of layoffs affect a fraction of Amazon’s worldwide workforce, which amounted to 1.56 million people at the end of last year.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in June that the company plans to revamp its positions as it adopts AI, telling employees in a memo that Amazon would need “fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs.”

Amazon said on Tuesday that it plans to “continue hiring in key strategic areas while also finding additional places we can remove layers, increase ownership, and realize efficiency gains.”

United Parcel Service (UPS) said Tuesday the company had cut 14,000 management positions this year, while slashing an additional 34,000 operational roles.

UPS sought to “create a more efficient operating model that was more responsive to market dynamics,” the company said, but its announcement did not mention AI.

To be sure, some experts downplayed the impact of AI, saying the productivity benefits of the technology remain uncertain and recent layoffs may owe to a host of other factors, including a wider economic slowdown. Many economists expect AI to add new job opportunities, even as it eliminates others, they noted.

In August, a report issued by MIT’s Media Lab found 95% of corporate AI initiatives generate zero return. The study examined more than 300 publicly disclosed AI ventures, drawing on over 150 surveys of executives.

“AI is an extremely useful, transformative technology, but I think we still need to work on it more to realize its full effects,” Isabella Loaiza, a researcher at MIT who studies AI and the workforce, told ABC News. “The role AI is playing in job losses is perhaps being overstated.”

“Companies really, really want to make AI work,” Loaiza added, but the ultimate implications of their initiatives for the labor market remains unclear. “It’s hard to know,” she added.

Outage at Cloudflare disrupts access to some popular websites
Outage at Cloudflare disrupts access to some popular websites
The Cloudflare logo appears on a smartphone screen and as the background on a laptop computer screen in this photo illustration in Athens, Greece, on October 31, 2025. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Web infrastructure company Cloudflare said it is experiencing problems across its network on Tuesday, curtailing access to some popular websites.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said online at around 7 a.m. ET.

Minutes later, the company said it had begun to resolve the issue. “We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts,” Cloudflare said.

Some popular websites, like social media platform X and artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, appeared to be down or limited on Tuesday.

Cloudflare helps companies handle user traffic, including efforts to respond to cyberattacks and load information.

A landing page on X alerted ABC News to an “internal server error,” urging users to “visit cloudflare.com for more information.” A similar warning appeared on ChatGPT’s website, telling ABC News to “please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed.”

X did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. Neither did OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

