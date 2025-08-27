Chip giant Nvidia to report earnings as some warn of AI ‘bubble’
(NEW YORK) — An earnings report to be released by chip giant Nvidia on Wednesday will offer a window into the health of the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, which in recent years has become a key engine for stock market gains and economic growth.
Nvidia, the $4 trillion company behind many of the chips fueling AI products, has expanded at a breakneck pace since an AI boom set off by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022. The California-based company saw its stock price soar nearly 700% over the ensuing two years.
Analysts expect Nvidia to record $46.2 billion in revenue over three months ending in June, which would amount to a 53% jump compared to a year earlier. That would mark robust growth but it would come in well below a 122% spike in revenue enjoyed in the same quarter a year ago.
Alongside continued growth, the company is weathering new challenges. President Donald Trump barred the sale of chips to China earlier this year, before revoking the ban in July. A month later, Trump struck an agreement with Nvidia allowing the company to sell chips in China if the firm hands over 15% of revenue generated by the exports to the U.S.
Speaking at the White House earlier this month, the president recounted the agreement with Nvidia.
“I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.
In May, the company said it expected to suffer an $8 billion loss as result of restrictions imposed upon chip exports.
In recent weeks, some prominent figures have warned of an AI bubble, casting doubt on the sustainability of the sector’s gangbusters growth. Torsten Sløk, chief economist at Apollo, said last month that the AI bubble may exceed the dot-com bubble of the 1990s, suggesting that the top firms are overvalued.
In an interview earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said the AI industry had become a bubble.
“Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes. Is AI the most important thing to happen in a very long time? My opinion is also yes,” Altman told tech publication The Verge.
Still, the AI sector remains a bright spot for the U.S. economy. AI-related spending added a 0.5 percentage point boost to annualized gross domestic product growth over the first half of 2025, Pantheon Macroeconomics found.
(NEW YORK) — Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie arrives at the ABC News headquarters in New York City carrying a shopping bag from Apple. She pulls out a brand-new iPhone and turns it on, confirming there are no messages, no missed calls, no notifications. “Do you want to see a magic trick?” she asks.
Marjorie’s team leaks the iPhone’s number to her most loyal fans on social media, and suddenly the room fills with the sound of “dings.” In 10 minutes, she has over 2,000 text messages from her mostly male followers, expressing their adoration. She tries her best to respond, but the messages keep coming.
It’s this level of fandom that led the 25-year-old – who uses the handle @CutieCaryn – to enlist the help of AI to form a more intimate bond with her followers. In 2023, the content creator, inspired by ChatGPT, hired a company to clone her likeness using artificial intelligence, developing a paid audio-driven chatbot service.
“I call Caryn AI a social experiment. It was the very first digital clone of a real human being sent out to millions and millions of people,” Marjorie tells ABC News.
With a chatbot that sounded like her, acted like her, and knew her backstory, she reasoned she could essentially talk to everyone at once, and her fans would be able to get to know her even while she was sleeping. But it “ended up becoming so much more than that,” she says.
Marjorie charged $1 a minute to talk to Caryn AI, marketing it as “your virtual girlfriend.” She says in the first week she made $70,000 with some users talking to the bot for 10 hours a day. Did people fall in love with it? “I think some people felt feelings of love,” she says.
The love for Caryn AI didn’t last.
“There were many times where I, on the back end, would be testing Caryn AI and I would be simulating certain conversations with her just to see what she would spit out,” Marjorie says. “She said something that would have left a person who might have been in a very depressed state to do something very dangerous to themselves.”
Marjorie shared with ABC News two recordings of her chatbot making up stories about her and her family. In one instance, the bot claimed Marjorie had to go to a mental health facility. In another, it claimed her parents were drug addicts. She says both of those stories were lies.
She looked at some of the chat logs from users. “They were confessing their deepest, darkest thoughts, their deepest, darkest fantasies,” she says. “Sometimes they were fantasies with me. That made me uncomfortable.
Would users say those same things to her in real life? She claims the AI would play into those dark fantasies.
Marjorie says, “The way that AI works is it almost becomes a mirror reflection of you. The AI will say the same things back to you that you just said to it and it will validate your feelings.”
Through the uninhibited nature of speaking to a bot online, Marjorie says, “There’s a side to people that not a lot of people know about. There’s a side to people that they keep hidden.”
In less than a year, Caryn shut down her AI, returning to more traditional influencing. She now has bodyguards with her at all times out of fear for her safety.
But AI is successfully gobbling up corners of the social media influencer market, and making very real money.
In Tokyo, there’s pink-haired social media influencer Imma. Her Instagram contains pictures of her with celebrities, attending fashion shows, eating bowls of ramen, and posing with her brother. But as the bio at the top of her profile reveals, she’s a “virtual girl.” Imma is the creation of a company called Aww, Inc.
The company manages her and many other “virtual humans,” creating storylines for them. Imma looks very lifelike, but she’s actually a CGI creation. As part of Imma’s partnership with luxury fashion house Coach, the team turned on her experimental AI chat feature at a pop-up in Japan so she could give style advice to shoppers.
Sara Giusto, a “talent manager” for Imma at Aww, says being a virtual influencer allows Imma to do things real-life influencers can’t.
“We had Imma have a room in IKEA, which is an LED screen, but it looked like a space because we put real furniture in front of it,” Giusto says. “So you can literally walk by the store and she’d be vacuuming, doing a face mask, doing yoga, or just sitting around.”
Despite a CGI creation never needing tangible things, Porsche, BMW, SK-II, and even Amazon Fashion have partnered with Imma as well.
At first glance it may seem counterintuitive to the nature of social media for human look-alikes to find success, a place intended to share very human experiences. But Giusto says, that’s just not the case. “[Imma] had a big fight with her brother a couple of years ago where they blocked each other. And she posted a picture of her crying, and she was like, ‘how do I get back my brother?'”
She says people were commenting their real experiences in response to the exchange.
Even manufactured storylines like these appear to resonate, the proof is in Imma’s nearly 400,000 followers and numerous brand deals. “Gen Z’s don’t really care that she’s virtual. I mean, if a virtual human is interesting and inspiring and you can be friends with them and feel a connection, then I think there’s nothing wrong with it,” Giusto says.
In Barcelona, marketing company The Clueless has a fully AI-driven social media influencer named Aitana.
The young woman looks shockingly life-like, so life-like, Clueless Co-founder Diana Núñez says that despite Aitana’s profile stating she’s AI, “there were real people, even internationally famous people, who DM’d privately, either inviting her to an event or wanting to meet her.”
Aitana serves largely as the face for what the agency offers, creating and renting out AI avatars for brands to use for their marketing campaigns. That’s a lot cheaper than having to plan out expensive photoshoots, buy plane tickets, and handle egos.
“With artificial intelligence models, we don’t depend on enormous logistics, not even on whether it rains or doesn’t rain or if that person is not available that day,” Núñez tells ABC News.
Fashion retailer H&M made headlines when it announced plans to use AI to clone 30 real-life models with their permission. The Clueless actually offers these cloning services, giving influencers the chance to keep posting while off the clock.
Co-founder Rubén Cruz puts it bluntly, “If I was a real influencer, I would be the best friend of Aitana. But the problem is that the real influencers don’t want this, because they don’t think that this will change the world, but it will change the world. Aitana has changed our lives and she doesn’t exist.”
Back in New York, as the interview wraps with Marjorie, she recognizes that the steady march of AI upending every aspect of work and play isn’t slowing down, despite her finding it “dangerous.” She adheres to the mantra “adapt or die,” ready to harness new technology to gain an influencing edge.
She concludes, “I need to continue to be more human-like and almost over prove myself that I’m a real human being in order to compete with these influencers. So, it’s going to get really interesting from here.”
-ABC News’ Maria Olloqui contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticized India over its trade policy, escalating a series of attacks as the White House readies to ratchet up tariffs on the country.
The Trump administration plans to slap 25% tariffs on Indian products and impose additional penalties starting on Friday, the president said on social media. The incendiary rhetoric toward India comes as Trump also prepares to impose new levies on dozens of other countries.
The White House has faulted India for high tariffs that Trump views as an effort to shut out U.S. producers. In recent days, Trump has also condemned India over its decision to continue purchasing Russian oil throughout the Russia-Ukraine war.
India’s tariffs are “far too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said on social media.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Indian government said it had “taken note” of Trump’s comment and would “study its implications.”
Here’s what to know about the U.S.-India trade feud and why it matters:
Where does Trump’s trade feud with India stand?
Trump is set to hike tariffs on India to 25% on Friday, putting them one percentage point below the level of levies threatened in a Rose Garden ceremony on April 2.
A 25% tariff would set levies with India at a higher rate than the 15% tariffs placed on the European Union and Japan as part of recent trade agreements. The threatened tariff on India would come in slightly below 30% tariffs slapped on China in May.
The proposed levies may complicate ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and India, which have sought to reach an agreement over multiple rounds of discussions spanning months.
India, the 12th-largest U.S. trade partner, has become a destination for some manufacturers that shifted production away from China in recent years. In May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had moved production of iPhones sold in the U.S. to India as a means of avoiding high tariffs.
Overall trade in goods between India and the U.S. last year amounted to about $129 billion, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, or OTR, found. Top imports from India include apparel, chemicals, machinery and agricultural products.
Why is Trump targeting India
In recent months, Trump has repeatedly criticized India for elevated tariffs on a range of products, including agricultural and dairy goods.
“We have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high,” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.
India has sought to protect its domestic industries with elevated tariffs on some goods, including levies exceeding 100%.
The U.S. ran a trade deficit in goods of about $45 billion in 2024, which marked a 5.4% increase over the previous year, according to the OTR. By comparison, the U.S. notched a far larger trade deficit with China of $295 billion last year.
More recently, Trump has taken issue with India’s decision to continue buying Russian oil over the course of the Russia-Ukraine war.
India is “Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE,” Trump said on social media on Wednesday.
How has India responded to Trump’s threats?
In a statement this week, the Indian government struck a measured but firm tone in response to Trump.
“India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months,” the Indian government said on Wednesday. “We remain committed to that objective.”
“The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest,” the statement added.
The two sides are expected to meet for another round of trade discussions in late August.
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed higher on Thursday after a panel of federal judges blocked President Donald Trump from slapping some of his far-reaching tariffs on China and other major U.S. trading partners.
A federal appeals court moved to temporarily reinstate the tariffs on Thursday afternoon, however, leaving the ultimate fate of the policy uncertain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 117 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 increased 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.3%
The ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade late Wednesday marked a major blow for Trump’s tariff policy, invalidating levies on dozens of countries unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony that Trump had dubbed “Liberation Day.”
Less than a day later, an appeals court opted to revive the policy on administrative grounds, affording the judges additional time to weigh the case.
A set of tariffs focused on Mexico and Canada over their alleged role in the fentanyl trade would also fall victim to the U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling, if it ends up being upheld. The decision would also invalidate a 10% tariff imposed on goods from nearly all countries.
The Trump administration appealed the ruling within minutes on Wednesday night.
The ruling centered on Trump’s unprecedented invocation of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act as a legal justification for tariffs.
The 1977 law allows the president to stop all transactions with a foreign adversary that poses a threat, including the use of tools like sanctions and trade embargoes. But the measure does not explicitly permit tariffs, putting Trump in untested legal territory.
The ruling Wednesday afforded the Trump administration as many as 10 days to halt the tariffs.
Even before the court’s decision, Trump had rolled back some of the levies at issue.
A trade agreement between the U.S. and China earlier this month slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.
The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused the reciprocal tariffs. Trump eased duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.
The ruling did not impact sector-specific tariffs used under separate legal statutes, including levies targeting autos, steel and aluminum.