Chipotle to open restaurant in Martinsville

Chipotle to open restaurant in Martinsville

Lester Properties has announced plans for a new Chipotle restaurant on Commonwealth Boulevard between Applebee’s Restaurant and the Sheetz restaurant and convenience store. The city has approved the installation of a new water line to serve the growing area. Chipotle officials say the plan is to open in the first quarter of next year.

Related Posts

Unemployment rates rise
Unemployment rates rise

Unemployment in Martinsville was at 5.1% in February, up from 4.8% in January. Henry County rose from 4.4% to 4.5%…