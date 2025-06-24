Chipotle to open restaurant in Martinsville

Lester Properties has announced plans for a new Chipotle restaurant on Commonwealth Boulevard between Applebee’s Restaurant and the Sheetz restaurant and convenience store. The city has approved the installation of a new water line to serve the growing area. Chipotle officials say the plan is to open in the first quarter of next year.
