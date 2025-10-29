Chlöe added to cast of ‘The Julia Set’

Chlöe has joined the cast of the coming-of-age drama The Julia Set. Deadline reports she is one of six new cast members, along with Nina Hoss, Carmen Ejogo, Nico Hiraga, Liz Lin and Alex Dillard. Production for the film has begun, but it’s not clear what characters the new cast members will play.
The Julia Set, written and directed by Niki Byrne, follows Chase Infiniti as Julia, a mathematician who prepares for the most challenging math competition in the world with help from her T.A. Pascal, played by Christopher Briney.
“We all loved Niki’s excellent screenplay following the journey of a young woman assuming her genius in an academic field dominated traditionally by men and how challenging that is for her,” says Gabrielle Stewart, of HanWay Film CEO, which has joined The Julia Set team to handle worldwide sales. “In a way this is a female-led Good Will Hunting. And the cast could not be more exciting nor of the moment!”
HBO Max released the first official teaser for season 2 of the hit medical drama series on Thursday.
Wyle stars again as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the new season, which once again serves as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh,” according to its official logline.
This new season picks up after a time jump. The trailer finds Dr. Frank Langdon, played by Patrick Ball, in his first day back at work after returning from rehab.
We also see Dr. Robby arriving for his shift at the hospital.
“And so it begins,” Dr. Robby says after seeing a tier-one trauma patient get rolled by on a stretcher.
The cast of season 2 also includes Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan, FionaDourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi and Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans.
Season 1 of The Pitt earned 13 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and lead actor in a drama for Wyle.
The second season of The Pitt arrives on HBO Max in January 2026.
The Smurfs are making their way to Paramount+. The family-friendly film Smurfs will be available to stream on the platform Tuesday. Rihanna stars as Smurfette in the animated film, which finds the crew on a rescue mission to save Papa Smurf after he is kidnapped by Razamel and Gargamel …
The Baby-Sitters Club is about to become a musical. Deadline reports that the bestselling book series by Ann M. Martin is being developed into a stage musical with a book by The Devil Wears Prada scribe Kate Wetherhead, and music and lyrics by KPop Demon Hunters musician Mark Sonnenblick …
Lorne Michaels has commented on the Saturday Night Live cast changes for the upcoming season 51. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Emmys red carpet, Michaels said, “The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations and it’s how it revives itself. It’s always hard when people leave but there’s a time for that and our audiences always stayed relatively young and more so now with TikTok, and change is good. And the people we’re bringing in I’m really excited about.” …
Diane Keaton is being remembered by some of her co-stars, friends and admirers. The Oscar-winning star of movies like Annie Hall and Something’s Gotta Give died Saturday at age 79.
Keaton’s First Wives Club co-star Goldie Hawn wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram that read, in part, “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? … There was, and will be, no one like you … I’m going to miss the hell out of you.”
Bette Midler, who also starred in The First Wives Club, wrote of Keaton, “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”
Steve Martin, who co-starred with Keaton in the Father of the Bride movies and in 2013’s The Big Wedding, posted a photo on X of Keaton in the ’70s and wrote, “Loved!” adding her line from Annie Hall: “La dee da, la dee da.” On Instagram, he posted an exchange between Keaton and Father of the Bride co-star Martin Short in Interview magazine, in which he asked her, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” She replied, “Well, you’re both idiots.” Martin wrote that the exchange “sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”
Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who played Keaton’s daughter in the Father of the Bride movies, wrote, “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”
Mary Steenburgen, who starred with Keaton in Book Club and its sequel, told ABC News, “Diane was magic. There was no one, nor will there ever be, anyone like her. I loved her and felt blessed to be her friend. My love to her family. What a wonder she was!!!”
Mandy Moore, who co-starred with Keaton in the 2007 movie Because I Said So, wrote on Instagram, “They say don’t meet your heroes but I got to work with one of mine and even call her ‘mom’ for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was … One of the very best to ever do it.”
On Instagram, Viola Daviswrote, “No!! No!!! No!! God, not yet, NO!!! Man… you defined womanhood. The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them.”
And a source tells People that Woody Allen, who made eight films with Keaton and was involved romantically with her for a time, is “extremely distraught and surprised and upset” about her death.