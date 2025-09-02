Chloë Grace Moretz announces marriage to partner Kate Harrison

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Antoine Flament/Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz married her partner Kate Harrison over Labor Day Weekend.

The pair, who got engaged on Jan. 1 after seven years together, confirmed their nuptials over the weekend in an interview with Vogue, giving the outlet an inside look at their final fittings at the Louis Vuitton Atelier in Paris, France.

Moretz tied the knot with Harrison, a photographer and model, at the same venue in a private ceremony.

“We are overwhelmed in a good way,” Moretz told Vogue while awaiting her completed dress in the couple’s suite at the Le Bristol hotel.

Both women wore bespoke Nicolas Ghesquière designs for their big day, with Moretz in an old Hollywood-inspired light blue gown with matching veil, and Harrison in a white embellished bustier and skirt accompanied by a birdcage veil in front and a cathedral length veil in the back.

The pair changed into separate second looks following their ceremony, with Moretz sporting white trousers and cutout blazer with a cowboy hat and Harrison wearing a bodice and trousers set with a sheer overlay and covered buttons down the front, according to Vogue.

In an Instagram post Monday, Moretz thanked Louis Vuitton and its women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, who designed both her ceremony and after-party looks.

“Words can’t begin to express how this feels,” Moretz wrote. “Your generosity, artistry, dedication and kindness knows no bounds,” she continued. “We feel so incredibly grateful. Thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful.”

Report: Heidi Gardner leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51
Heidi Gardner attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Another cast member is exiting Saturday Night Live ahead of the season 51 premiere.

According to the VultureHeidi Gardner is leaving the late-night NBC sketch comedy series after eight seasons. She joined the show as a featured player in 2017 and became a main cast member in 2019.

Gardner has played Kim KardashianJill Biden and others on SNL. She is known for a variety of characters that turn up during Weekend Update, including teenage movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel (Every Boxer’s Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever).

She also infamously broke character during a sketch where she played a News Nation reporter whose interview goes south thanks to Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling appearing as Beavis and Butt-Head in the audience.

Outside of SNL, Gardner had a recurring role as Grace, a patient of Jason Segel’s character Jimmy, in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Gardner has yet to comment on her departure.

This is the fourth SNL cast member leaving the show ahead of the new season. Others departing are Devon WalkerEmil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

78th Annual Tony Awards: The winners
CBS

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best musical
Maybe Happy Ending

Best play
Purpose

Best revival of a musical
Sunset Blvd.

Best revival of a play
Eureka Day

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Kara Young, Purpose

Best direction of a play
Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Best direction of a musical
Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Best original score
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best book of a musical
Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best choreography
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best costume design of a play
Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best costume design of a musical
Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Best orchestrations
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Best scenic design of a musical
Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Best scenic design of a play
Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best lighting design of a musical
Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Best lighting design of a play
Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a play
Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a musical
Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Pedro Pascal steps out with sisters for ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ LA premiere
(L-R) Javiera Balmaceda, Head of Local Originals, Latin America, CA & AU, Amazon Studios, Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend The Fantastic Four: First Steps World Premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California on July 21, 2025. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney

It was a family affair for Pedro Pascal at the world premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The actor, who stars as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic in the highly anticipated Marvel film, was all smiles as he posed for photos with his sisters, Lux Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda, on the blue carpet at the LA premiere on Monday night.

Missing from the sibling group was their brother, Nicolás Balmaceda Pascal. While speaking with Good Morning America on the carpet, Lux Pascal said that she and her siblings make up the Fantastic Four.

“We’re four,” she said. “My siblings and I, we’re four. So it’s kind of incredible that my bro is, like, the lead. So yeah, me and my siblings are the Fantastic Four, I will say that.”

The upcoming film follows the Marvel superhero team the Fantastic Four as they are “forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond,” according to its official synopsis.

“As far as the movies are concerned, I think it’s definitely a world that is completely dedicated to the original comics that were published in early 1960s,” Pedro Pascal said Monday night. “A kind of innocence and optimism rooted in family togetherness to tell the story that we can’t do it alone.”

He continued, “I think that Reed has such an intense brain, let’s say, that would kind of devour him if it weren’t for the family that anchors him to the world. And he learns a lot more about love than he does about the universe through his relationships with his family and his partner and his wife, Sue Storm. And becoming a father, of course.”

“Those kinds of challenges are a lot scarier than god-sized galactic vampires,” he added.

Making up the Fantastic Four with Pedro Pascal are Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters July 24.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

