Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal rom-com ‘Materialists’ gets release date

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal film Materialists now has a release date.

A24 is releasing the film, which was written, directed and produced by Celine Song, in theaters on June 13. Materialists marks Song’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated feature directorial debut, Past Lives.

The upcoming romantic comedy follows a New York City matchmaker who is torn between her perfect match and her imperfect ex-partner.

The movie studio also released a poster for the film to its social media.

“Save the date. Celine Song’s MATERIALISTS 6.13.2025,” A24’s caption reads.

On the poster, a heart-shaped cake with white frosting and red icing shows off the film’s title. A couple slices are gone from the cake. Next to the spatula is a used cigarette, which rests above a business card for a company called Adore Matchmaking.

Pascal shared the post to his Instagram Story, adding the song “Tú Serás Mi Baby” by Les Surfs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Strong to star in ‘The Boys From Brazil’ Netflix series
John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeremy Strong has found his next project.

The actor is set to star in a TV series adaptation of the Ira Levin novel The Boys From Brazil for Netflix, Variety reports.

Peter Morgan, who created The Crown, will write the series and executive produce along with Suzanne Mackie from Orchid Pictures.

The Boys From Brazil follows Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann as he receives a tip that Dr. Josef Mengele is alive and living under a different name in Brazil. He then travels to the country to track him down, only to discover a sinister conspiracy.

Strong will star as Liebermann in the show, marking his first series regular role after the end of HBO’s Succession, where he starred as Kendall Roy for four seasons.

Levin’s novel was originally published in 1976. It was adapted into a film in 1978 that starred Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: The Weeknd movie ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ gets release date and more
We now have a release date for the thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, which finds The Weeknd making his big-screen debut. The movie, which also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, will be released on May 16. It was directed and written by Trey Edward Shults for Lionsgate. The film is tied to the release of The Weeknd’s new album and its accompanying tour …

A24 has bought the domestic rights to the new horror movie Victorian Psycho, which will star Margaret Qualley and Thomasin Mckenzie. Zachary Wigon is set to direct the movie, which begins filming in March 2025, Deadline reports. Virginia Feito wrote the script based on her upcoming novel of the same name. The story follows a governess living in Victorian England who arrives at a remote manor, where strange happenings cause her to believe everything is not what it seems …

In other A24 news, the studio has announced their movie Marty Supreme, about a 1950s ping-pong ball champion, will be released on Christmas Day in 2025. Timothée Chalamet stars as Marty Reisman in the film, which was directed by Josh Safdie. Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator, Fran Drescher, Penn Jillette, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrera and Sandra Bernhard also star in the film, which will serve as counter-programming to Avatar: Fire & Ash, which opens Dec. 19, 2025 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: ‘El Mal’ from ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins best original song
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Emilia Pérez track “El Mal,” written by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, nabbed the Oscar for best original song Sunday, beating out songs by Elton JohnBrandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, Diane Warren and others.

“We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption,” Camille shared during her acceptance speech, “and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of the good and progress in the world.”

The award was handed out by The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who joked that he wasn’t the first choice to present: “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.”

He added that Dylan didn’t want to do it because he thought the best songs in a film this year were in A Complete Unknown, referring to his music in the Dylan biopic.

Jagger joked that the 83-year-old Bob said, “You should find somebody younger,” with Jagger, who is 81, noting, “I said OK I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.