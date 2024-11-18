Chris Evans, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson talk about ‘Red One”s balancing act between Christmas and action

Amazon MGM Studios

Red One wasn’t quite the box office gift that its producers hoped it would be, with a debut of $34 million against a budget said to be $250 million. 

The movie is essentially a Christmas kidnap caper: When J.K. Simmons‘ Santa Claus is snatched, his head of security, Callum, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, taps an unlikely ally to try to find him: Chris Evans‘ bounty hunter Jack O’Malley, who is firmly on Santa’s naughty list. 

At a recent press event, Evans and Johnson said an action comedy through the snow globe-lens of Christmas isn’t as odd as it may seem.

“There’s such great Christmas lore, folklore, not just the stories we all grew up with, but internationally, you know what I mean?” Evans says.

“When you hear some of these creatures and stories and mythology, it almost begs for some sort of, you know, action-adventure movie. So it’s not quite as hard as you think.”

Johnson agrees, saying the movie’s “heart” is really what makes it all possible: “It’s one of my favorite parts of the movie where J.K. as Santa Claus reminds me that it’s our job to see the best in people and look at that child.”

“Look beyond if they’re on the naughty list like this guy,” he says pointing to Evans. “Look beyond it and look at the kid in everybody. As Chris was saying, it really wasn’t that hard.”

 

Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
ABC News

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans’ hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode “Fishes,” Paulson played coy.

“No one’s told me I can’t say, so I’ll let that sort of communicate whether or not I’m going to be back,” she said. “I might be back. They didn’t say I couldn’t say, so maybe.”

Paulson’s The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was “grateful to see a familiar face” when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they’d done “this freaky movie together.”

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed,” she said. “I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

Travis Kelce introduces the trailer to FX’s horror drama series ‘Grotesquerie’
FX

FX dropped the trailer to its forthcoming horror drama Grotesquerie on Wednesday, and shrewdly, considering the whole “Swelce” phenomenon, it’s introduced by one of its co-stars, NFL star and Taylor Swift‘s BF, Travis Kelce.

“You might see some familiar faces,” he smiles as the spooky snippet opens.

Grotesquerie has Niecy Nash Betts playing Lois Tryon, a troubled detective assigned to a series of particularly troubling murders. “You have to really hate people to do what was done here,” she says at one crime scene. “It’s inhuman. No, it’s unhuman, she says.

“It’s like God left the keys to the candy store for the devil,” she says in a confessional booth.

Tryon teams up with a Catholic nun and journalist (Micaela Diamond) who specializes in the occult to try to get to the bottom of the murders, which seem tied to the supernatural.

Add to this the killer — or killers — appear to be taunting the pair, leaving clues behind.

Travis is seen warning the investigators, “There’s no future after this.” His character wasn’t named by the producers, but he appears to be a member of a murderous cult.

The series from Ryan Murphy was co-produced by Betts and her co-star Courtney B. Vance, and also stars Lesley Manville, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin.

Grotesquerie premieres Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ struts to million debut
©2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Venom: The Last Dance debuted with an estimated $51 million at the domestic box office — nearly $15 million below expectations.

The third and final chapter of the Venom trilogy, starring Tom Hardy as the titular alien symbiote, also opened much lower than its predecessors, 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with $80 million and $90 million, respectively.

The news was much better overseas, where The Last Dance grabbed an estimated $124 million, bringing its global tally to a respectable $175 million.

Smile 2 finished in second place, earning an estimated $9.4 million at the North American box office, for a two-week total of $40.7 million and $83.7 million worldwide.

Third place was a dead heat between Conclave, the new mystery thriller starring Ralph Fiennes, and the animated adventure The Wild Robot, each earning an estimated $6.5 million. The Wild Robot, in its fifth week of release, has grossed $111.4 million domestically and $232.3 million globally.

We Live in Time took fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million, bringing its three-week North American tally to $11.8 million and $12.4 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was Terrifier 3, which delivered $4.3 million, bringing its three-week domestic total to $43.1 million. The film has collected $53 million globally.

