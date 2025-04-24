Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza film ‘Honey Don’t!’ gets release date

An investigation is underway after actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said.
The couple was found Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check after their neighbor called and was concerned about their well-being, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
There were no obvious signs of death. Their deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.
The Academy Award-winning actor was found on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife “showed obvious signs of death,” the document said.
Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant.
Her body showed signs of decomposition, the document said. There was mummification to her hands and feet, the document said.
On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.
A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said.
But two other dogs were found alive. One healthy dog was near Arakawa and the other was located outside, according to the search warrant.
The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. If there was carbon monoxide at the scene, it could have vented out of the home through the open front door before responders arrived.
New Mexico Gas Company also responded and “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the document said.
A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open, according to the search warrant affidavit. But there were no signs of forced entry and no signs items were taken or rummaged through, the document said.
Their manner and cause of death are not known, the document said.
The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The new movie The Wedding Banquet may share a name with Ang Lee’s queer romantic comedy from the 1990s, but director Andrew Ahn says it isn’t a direct remake.
“I think the term that we’ve landed on is ‘reimagining,’” Ahn tells ABC Audio.
The original The Wedding Banquet tells the story of a gay man who stages an elaborate wedding to a woman in an effort to fool his traditional Taiwanese parents. Ahn says he wanted to preserve Lee’s “themes and storytelling philosophy,” while updating it all for a modern, queer audience.
“We were given the freedom to really create our own characters independently of that original film. And I think that it really helped make this version its own beautiful thing,” says star Kelly Marie Tran.
Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone plays Tran’s partner and says she was drawn to the project because it was a departure from her recent dramatic roles.
“I feel like when you’re doing comedy, when you’re doing ensemble, when you have a ball to keep in the air, that’s where you see the work happen, that’s where you get to see character happen,” Gladstone says.
Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang similarly found himself playing against type, but the comedian says he felt at ease.
“Everyone here on this cast has been so patient with me. Andrew [Ahn] is obviously so nurturing as a director,” says Yang.
Ahn says the original The Wedding Banquet was the first gay film he ever saw. He hopes the new version can provide comfort to the queer community in an uncertain time.
“I think that there’s a lot being done to dismantle queer family, [which] is very scary. I wish that we were in better times,” says Ahn. “My hope is that this film can offer audiences a sense of safety, a sense of celebration and a sense of community.”
The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year’s crop of nominees have cemented their place in Oscar’s history. Here’s a look at some of the historical things and records that could be broken at this year’s ceremony.
Cynthia Erivo has the chance to become the youngest person to ever earn an EGOT. Already a Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner, if Erivo wins the best actress Oscar for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked, she’ll have won all four of the most prestigious awards in entertainment at age 38. That would make her the youngest person to achieve such a feat. She would also become the second Black woman to win in the category.
Timothée Chalamet is the youngest two-time best actor nominee since James Dean. If he wins this year for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet would become the youngest best actor winner, having turned 29 in December. He would surpass Adrien Brody, who is also nominated for best actor this year for his performance in The Brutalist. Brody became the youngest actor to win in the category for his performance in the 2002 film The Pianist a few weeks before his 30th birthday.
If The Substance wins best original screenplay, it will become the second horror film to win in the category, after Jordan Peele‘s Get Out. Additionally, if the film’s star Demi Moore wins best actress, she will become the sixth-oldest winner in the category.
Anora filmmaker Sean Baker is nominated for four awards at the ceremony — best picture, director, original screenplay and editing. If he wins all of his nominations, he will become the first person to win four Oscars on the same night for the same film. WaltDisney previously won four Oscars on the same evening in 1952, but the trophies were won for separate projects.
The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.