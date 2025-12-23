Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers in first ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer

The poster for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

Somehow, Steve Rogers returned.

Marvel has publicly released the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and it stars Chris Evans back in his role of the former Captain America, Steve Rogers. This teaser trailer, which was released Tuesday, arrives after footage leaked of it playing in theaters ahead of early screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The trailer finds Steve riding a motorcycle up to a farmhouse where he presumably lives. We see a close-up of his hand, showing off that he wears a wedding band on his ring finger. As the Avengers main theme plays, Steve then heads inside the home, where he cradles a newborn baby close to his chest.

He also pulls his Captain America suit out of storage to give it a nostalgic once-over.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo took to Instagram to share the new teaser, writing, “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this.”

Evans has not appeared as Steve Rogers in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where he passed the title of Captain America on to his close friend, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel coming summer 2027
Jack Black attends the World Premiere of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chicken jockey!

A sequel to the smash-hit film A Minecraft Movie is in the works. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The studio shared a graphic with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. Deadline reports Hess will return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4. The film is currently the #1 2025 movie at the domestic box office, having grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, A Minecraft Movie starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

‘The Social Network’ sequel gets title ‘The Social Reckoning,’ 2026 release date
The actors Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg attend a photocall to promote the film ‘The Social Network’ on October 5, 2010, in Berlin, Germany. (Anita Bugge/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Social Network sequel is officially a go.

Aaron Sorkin will write and direct the upcoming sequel film, which has the title The Social Reckoning, ABC Audio has learned. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set the theatrical release for the upcoming film as Oct. 9, 2026.

The star-studded ensemble cast will consist of Mikey MadisonJeremy Allen WhiteBill Burr and Jeremy Strong. The latter will play Facebook creator and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Social Reckoning will serve as a companion piece to the 2010 hit film. This movie will tell the “true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets,” according to a synopsis.

Horowitz wrote a series of articles in October 2021 known as The Facebook Files. They exposed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook.

The Social Network was nominated for 10 Academy Awards including best picture. It won three, including the best adapted screenplay award for Sorkin’s script. That film starred Rooney MaraAndrew GarfieldArmie Hammer and Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg.

‘The Muppet Show’ shares exclusive teaser for upcoming special
‘The Muppet Show’ artwork/(Courtesy of Disney+)

Fans of The Muppet Show are getting their first look at the show’s upcoming special 50 years after its debut.

A teaser for the upcoming special was released Wednesday. It shows Kermit the Frog turning on the lights in the massive theater and setting down a coffee cup, before a title screen flashes Seth Rogen as the executive producer, and the February date of the special is revealed.

The special event will air on Feb. 4 on ABC and will stream on Disney+.

The highly anticipated special is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Sabrina Carpenter, and will feature Carpenter as a special guest, along with music, comedy and all the chaos Muppet fans have grown to adore from the crew of puppets.

All five seasons of the show, which aired from 1976 to 1981, are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Muppet Show, which was created by Jim Henson, became a national sensation in part by welcoming some of the biggest names in entertainment to join the puppet ensemble of Kermit, Miss Piggy and more.

Some of the names that appeared as guests on the show were Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross and more.

