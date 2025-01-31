Chris Evans says he’s not returning for new ‘Avengers’ films: ‘Happily retired

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chris Evans has no intention of donning his Captain America shield any time soon.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor said that the reports that surfaced back in December 2024 claiming he would appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film are false.

“That’s not true, though,” Evans said. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.”

To make things clear, Evans then said: “Yeah, no — happily retired.”

Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, the new hero holding the title of Captain America, also spoke about the rumors Evans would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Esquire.

“I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then,” he said. “At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’”

Evans did return to the MCU in 2024, but he didn’t play Captain America. Instead, he reprised his Fantastic Four character Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Action-packed ‘Reacher’ season 3 trailer arrives
Action-packed ‘Reacher’ season 3 trailer arrives
Sophie Giraud/Prime

The trailer for season 3 of Reacher has arrived.

Additionally, the first three episodes of the thriller series will drop on Prime Video on Feb. 20.

In the third season of the action series, “Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past,” according to the show’s logline.

“I’ve figured out why you do what you do. Cause you hate the big, the powerful who think they can get away with things. So you make sure they don’t,” Maria Sten‘s Frances Neagley says in the trailer.

“You just figured that out?” Ritchson’s Reacher responds.

Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart join the show’s cast for season 3. New episodes premiere each Thursday through March 27, only on Prime Video.

Golden Globes 2025: Full list of nominations
Matthew Taplinger/CBS

The 2025 Golden Globes nominations are in.

Emilia Pérez earned the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods. The Brutalist followed closely behind with seven nods and Conclave with six nods.

On the TV side, The Bear cooked up five nominations, the most of any show, while Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun scored four noms apiece.

The best motion picture nods went to The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5 for dramas, while Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked were nominated for comedies and musicals.

Nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globes were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:15 a.m. ET via a press conference.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama)
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best original score
Conclave
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Challengers

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Alison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best motion picture (non-English language)
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
Vermiglio
All We Imagine as Light
The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best motion picture (animated)
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoë Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best screenplay
Emilia Pérez
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
The Substance
Conclave

Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy)
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Kiera Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best director
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best television series (drama)
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game

Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy)
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers

Best television series (musical or comedy)
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentleman
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Cinematic and box office achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama)
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee

Best motion picture (musical or comedy)
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Best motion picture (drama)
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Best performance in stand-up comedy on television
What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser
Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers
Love You, Adam Sandler
Single Lady, Ali Wong
More Feelings, Ramy Youssef

Best original song
“Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl
“Compress / Repress” from Challengers
“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road” from Better Man
“Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ stars, creator on saying goodbye to Reneé Rapp
Tina Thorpe/Max

It’s time for sophomore year at Essex College.

The Sex Lives of College Girls returns for season 3 on Thursday with many new changes – including Reneé Rapp taking a step back from the show.

Rapp, who stars as Leighton Murray, will appear in three episodes before she departs from the Max series. Alyah Chanelle Scott, who plays Whitney Chase, told ABC Audio she’ll still see her close friend, but that it was strange to say goodbye to Rapp in character.

“I wasn’t prepared for that level of emotion, that weird dynamic shift in the group. But it’s cool because it happens in real time. Like, we are actively crying and saying goodbye,” Scott said. “There was so much emotion and so much release. And it was bittersweet, but also you feel so happy for her and the journey that she’s on separately of the show and all the things that she’s always wanted to do that she’s getting to do.”

Pauline Chalamet, who plays Kimberly Finkle, expressed similar feelings.

“It’s really bittersweet, obviously, because the four of us were like a family, but I think it’s just very emblematic and representative of what happens in college,” Chalamet said, noting the scene where they said goodbye to Rapp “allowed us to play out in the show what we were also feeling in real life. And that’s really such a privilege.”

Showrunner Justin Noble said the only way Leighton could depart was with a bang.

“The only thing Leighton does is win. So obviously we had to send her off with a big win,” Noble said. “I think it shows that Leighton has sort of excelled in the assignment of what college is, just faster than the others … and in a show about finding yourself, she just found herself a little earlier.”

