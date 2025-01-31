Chris Evans says he’s not returning for new ‘Avengers’ films: ‘Happily retired
Chris Evans has no intention of donning his Captain America shield any time soon.
In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor said that the reports that surfaced back in December 2024 claiming he would appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film are false.
“That’s not true, though,” Evans said. “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.”
To make things clear, Evans then said: “Yeah, no — happily retired.”
Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, the new hero holding the title of Captain America, also spoke about the rumors Evans would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Esquire.
“I talked to Chris a few weeks ago and it wasn’t on the table then,” he said. “At least, he didn’t tell me it was on the table, because I asked him. I was like, ‘You know, they said they’re bringing everyone back for the movie. Are you coming back?’ He goes, ‘Oh, you know, I’m happily retired.’”
Evans did return to the MCU in 2024, but he didn’t play Captain America. Instead, he reprised his Fantastic Four character Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Additionally, the first three episodes of the thriller series will drop on Prime Video on Feb. 20.
In the third season of the action series, “Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past,” according to the show’s logline.
“I’ve figured out why you do what you do. Cause you hate the big, the powerful who think they can get away with things. So you make sure they don’t,” Maria Sten‘s Frances Neagley says in the trailer.
“You just figured that out?” Ritchson’s Reacher responds.
Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart join the show’s cast for season 3. New episodes premiere each Thursday through March 27, only on Prime Video.
Emilia Pérez earned the most nominations on the film side, with 10 nods. The Brutalist followed closely behind with seven nods and Conclave with six nods.
On the TV side, The Bear cooked up five nominations, the most of any show, while Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun scored four noms apiece.
The best motion picture nods went to The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys and September 5 for dramas, while Anora, Challengers, Emilia Pérez, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked were nominated for comedies and musicals.
Nominations for the 82nd annual Golden Globes were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday, Dec. 9, at 8:15 a.m. ET via a press conference.
The 2025 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (drama) Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television Baby Reindeer Disclaimer Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story The Penguin Ripley True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain Hugh Grant, Heretic Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness Glen Powell, Hit Man Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best original score Conclave The Brutalist Dune: Part Two Emilia Pérez The Wild Robot Challengers
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Dakota Fanning, Ripley Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer Alison Janney, The Diplomat Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Harrison Ford, Shrinking Jack Lowden, Slow Horses Diego Luna, La Máquina Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best motion picture (non-English language) Emilia Pérez The Girl with the Needle I’m Still Here Vermiglio All We Imagine as Light The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along Jean Smart, Hacks
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Cristin Milioti, The Penguin Sofía Vergara, Griselda Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best motion picture (animated) Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Moana 2 Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl The Wild Robot
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez Ariana Grande, Wicked Felicity Jones, The Brutalist Margaret Qualley, The Substance Isabella Rossellini, Conclave Zoë Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best screenplay Emilia Pérez Anora The Brutalist A Real Pain The Substance Conclave
Best performance by a male actor in a television series (musical or comedy) Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Jason Segel, Shrinking Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television Colin Farrell, The Penguin Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer Kevin Kline, Disclaimer Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best performance by a female actor in a television series (drama) Kathy Bates, Matlock Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith Kiera Knightley, Black Doves Keri Russell, The Diplomat Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best director Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez Sean Baker, Anora Edward Berger, Conclave Brady Corbet, The Brutalist Coralie Fargeat, The Substance Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best television series (drama) The Day of the Jackal The Diplomat Mr. and Mrs. Smith Shōgun Slow Horses Squid Game
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Yura Borisov, Anora Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce, The Brutalist Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) Amy Adams, Nightbitch Cynthia Erivo, Wicked Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez Mikey Madison, Anora Demi Moore, The Substance Zendaya, Challengers
Best television series (musical or comedy) Abbott Elementary The Bear The Gentleman Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building
Cinematic and box office achievement Alien: Romulus Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Deadpool & Wolverine Gladiator II Inside Out 2 Twisters Wicked The Wild Robot
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) Adrien Brody, The Brutalist Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown Daniel Craig, Queer Colman Domingo, Sing Sing Ralph Fiennes, Conclave Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl Angelina Jolie, Maria Nicole Kidman, Babygirl Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here Kate Winslet, Lee
Best motion picture (musical or comedy) Anora Challengers Emilia Pérez A Real Pain The Substance Wicked
Best motion picture (drama) The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Part Two Nickel Boys September 5
Best performance in stand-up comedy on television What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die, Nikki Glaser Dad Man Walking, Seth Meyers Love You, Adam Sandler Single Lady, Ali Wong More Feelings, Ramy Youssef
Best original song “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl “Compress / Repress” from Challengers “El Mal” from Emilia Pérez “Forbidden Road” from Better Man “Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez
Rapp, who stars as Leighton Murray, will appear in three episodes before she departs from the Max series. Alyah Chanelle Scott, who plays Whitney Chase, told ABC Audio she’ll still see her close friend, but that it was strange to say goodbye to Rapp in character.
“I wasn’t prepared for that level of emotion, that weird dynamic shift in the group. But it’s cool because it happens in real time. Like, we are actively crying and saying goodbye,” Scott said. “There was so much emotion and so much release. And it was bittersweet, but also you feel so happy for her and the journey that she’s on separately of the show and all the things that she’s always wanted to do that she’s getting to do.”
Pauline Chalamet, who plays Kimberly Finkle, expressed similar feelings.
“It’s really bittersweet, obviously, because the four of us were like a family, but I think it’s just very emblematic and representative of what happens in college,” Chalamet said, noting the scene where they said goodbye to Rapp “allowed us to play out in the show what we were also feeling in real life. And that’s really such a privilege.”
Showrunner Justin Noble said the only way Leighton could depart was with a bang.
“The only thing Leighton does is win. So obviously we had to send her off with a big win,” Noble said. “I think it shows that Leighton has sort of excelled in the assignment of what college is, just faster than the others … and in a show about finding yourself, she just found herself a little earlier.”