Chris Hemsworth stars as Thor in new ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser trailer

The logo for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ (Marvel)

The God of Thunder stars in the new teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel released the second teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Tuesday, and it stars Chris Hemsworth back as the Asgardian god Thor.

The trailer finds Thor kneeling in the wilderness as he prays to be able to return home to his daughter.

“Father, all my life I have answered every call. To honor, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought. A child. A life untouched by the storm,” Thor says in the teaser. “Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I may fight once more. Defeat one more enemy and return home to her. Not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew. Please, Father, heed my words.”

As Thor prays, we see a clip of him inside a home, where his daughter, Love, rests inside of her bed. He goes to her and comforts her at her bedside.

Love is played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India Hemsworth. She first took on the role in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The teaser ends with a black screen and text that reads, “Thor will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

This is the second teaser for the film. It follows a previous trailer that showed off the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a character who hasn’t appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on Dec. 18, 2026.

In brief: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ season 4 release date and more
Warner Bros. has shared a first look at its upcoming Supergirl film. The teaser, which debuted on Wednesday, announces that a longer trailer will release on Thursday. Milly Alcock stars as the titular cape-wearing superhero in the new movie, which is directed by Craig Gillespie. The upcoming movie flies into theaters on June 26, 2026 …

We now know when The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 will debut on Netflix. The hit drama series returns with 10 new episodes on Feb. 5, 2026. It will bring Mickey his most challenging case yet — his own …

Jeff Garcia, known for providing the voice of Sheen Estevez in the Nickelodeon series Jimmy Neutron, died at age 50 on Wednesday. His son Joseph Garcia confirmed the news to Instagram. “With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away. My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had,” the tribute reads …

In brief: Nicole Kidman joins cast of ‘The Young People’ and more
Nicole Kidman, scream queen. The actress has joined the cast of director Osgood Perkins‘ upcoming horror film The Young People. Kidman joins an ensemble that also includes Lola Tung and Nico Parker. The film began shooting in October. Its distributor, Neon, describes it as “a bad trip” that is coming soon …

The premiere date for the eighth and final season of Outlander has been revealed. Starz will debut the eighth season of the popular show on March 6, 2026. This final chapter of Claire and Jamie’s love story promises both romance and edge-of-your seat drama as it reaches its conclusion …

Mark Ruffalo has found his next project. Variety reports that the actor will star in the upcoming film Santo Subito! The movie, which is set in the Vatican, finds Ruffalo portraying an American-born priest who is summoned to serve as “the devil’s advocate” in the investigation of Pope John Paul II‘s life …

As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original ‘Wicked: For Good’ songs
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in ‘Wicked: For Good’ (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

Wicked fans can finally get a taste of the two new original songs from the movie’s sequel.

A new Wicked: For Good clip was released Wednesday, featuring snippets of songs sung by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The songs are “The Girl in the Bubble,” sung by Grande, and “No Place Like Home,” sung by Erivo. They were composed by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the original Wicked Broadway musical. He told ABC Audio in June, “They are storytelling songs … and they’re there because we needed them to tell the story.”

“They are astonishing talents,” Schwartz said of the movie’s stars. “And to have two songs being debuted by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, I mean, as a songwriter, it doesn’t really get better than that.”

In a Fandango interview with director Jon M. Chu and the cast, Chu said there are “so many things” he’s excited for fans to see in Wicked: For Good.

“The temperature is up,” he said in the interview, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram. “In movie one, we saw cracks of who [Elphaba and Glinda] are to become. We saw them make choices that position them on the stage of what could be. And in movie two, we get to see those things play out.”

The new clip and song snippets come as tickets go on sale for the conclusion of the two-part Wicked film series, which hits theaters Nov. 21. The first film, simply titled Wicked, premiered Nov. 22, 2024.

 

