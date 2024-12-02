Chris Rock, Martin Short to host final ‘Saturday Night Live’ episodes of 2024

Two Saturday Night Live alums will host the final 2024 episodes of the sketch comedy series.

Chris Rock and Martin Short are set to host the Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 episodes of the show, respectively. This marks Rock’s fourth time hosting SNL, while it will be Short’s third time hosting individually. He previously also co-hosted alongside friend Steve Martin in December 2022. The pair also co-hosted along with Chevy Chase in December 1986.

Gracie Abrams will make her SNL debut as the musical guest for the Dec. 14 show, while Hozier returns to Studio 8H to be the musical guest for the show on Dec. 21.

SNL returns Dec. 7 after a three-week hiatus. Paul Mescal is hosting the episode, which will feature musical guest Shaboozey.

In brief: Sophie Turner circling ‘Tomb Raider’ series, and more
Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is reportedly in talks to play Laura Croft in Prime Video’s series adaptation of the video game franchise Tomb Raider, according to Deadline. The series has been a pet project for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’ll write and executive produce the project. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” Waller-Bridge said back in May. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the titular character on the big screen …

Hoda Kotb, who announced back in September that she would be leaving NBC’s TODAY show, revealed on the Thursday episode that her last day will be Jan. 10. It was also announced that Craig Melvin will be taking over as Savannah Guthrie‘s co-host on Jan. 13. Melvin will continue to serve as a third-hour co-host alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. TODAY‘s fourth hour, which Kotb currently co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager, will become TODAY with Jenna & Friends starting Jan. 13. The show will feature a rotating cast of fill-in co-hosts until a permanent host is named …

Haley Lu Richardson has been tapped to star opposite Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Peacock series Ponies, according to Variety. The series takes place in 1977 Moscow, centering on two “ponies,” or “persons of no interest” in intelligence speak. The pair “work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives,” per the streaming service …

Javier Bardem to star in Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg series ‘Cape Fear’
Javier Bardem is set to star in a brand-new series, which he’ll be executive producing along with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Cape Fear, based on Scorsese’s 1991 film and a preceding novel, will come to Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Monday.

“In ‘Cape Fear,’ a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison,” reads a synopsis of the show.

The series will run 10 episodes and is described as “an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”

The story was originally inspired by The Executioners, a 1957 thriller novel that was turned into a Gregory Peck movie in 1962 before being remade in 1991 by Scorsese under the name Cape Fear. Spielberg also produced the 1991 film.

The 1991 Scorsese-directed movie starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange.

The new ‘Severance’ trailer dials up the paranoia
Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer to its second season of its Emmy-nominated Severance, and it ramps up the paranoia.

Set to The Who‘s “Eminence Front,” the trailer shows Adam Scott‘s Mark feverishly running through the halls of his creepy company Lumon, seemingly trying to find a way out. 

In voice-over, Britt Lower‘s Helly tells him, “Everything they told you about Lumon is a lie.”

The clip also flashes back to Mark’s vow to the company — and the medical procedure — to “sever” his personal memories from his work memories.

Helly is later heard saying, “We are miserable.”

Amid a montage of disturbing images, including a sketch of a hallway with a red heart in the middle, Adam finds that very hallway, with an elevator “down” arrow taking the place of the heart.

Then a bomb is dropped: “My wife,” Mark says in voice-over, followed by a scream, “She’s alive!”

Then, he runs around the corner and finds his co-workers — and says, “Who are you people?”

Just then, Tramell Tillman‘s Milchick enters holding blue helium balloons with Mark’s face on them for the occasion. “Welcome back, Mark S,” he says. “Been a minute.”

The Apple TV+ series returns Jan. 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday, through its finale on March 21, 2025.

