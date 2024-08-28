Christina Applegate on her “incredible” TV dad Ed O’Neill

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

On the Aug. 27 installment of Christina Applegate‘s podcast, MeSsy with Christina Applegate and JamieLynn Sigler, the pair welcomed Christina’s TV dad and former Married with Children co-star Ed O’Neill.

His TV daughter’s introduction revealed the relationship rubbed off on the pair, even off camera. “I don’t even know how to explain this person. He raised me, so if you don’t like anything about me, it’s his fault.”

She continued, “If you do like anything about me, also his fault. Years, years of my life spent with this man and he’s an incredible actor, he’s an incredible human being.”

Applegate, who is now 52, met O’Neill when she was 15. He played family patriarch Al Bundy on the sitcom that ran on Fox from 1987 to 1997.

Christina went on to star in movies like the Anchorman franchise and shows like Dead to Me before becoming an advocate for multiple sclerosis.

O’Neill, of course, went on to star on Modern Family for 11 seasons.

The actor revealed how when he was cut as a rookie player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he returned to Youngstown, Ohio, broke and was “thinking about” making money through a friend’s connection by working with the mafia.

Instead, he followed his dream to move to New York and become an actor, logging much dramatic stage work, until a turn in Of Mice and Men onstage — “NOT A COMEDY!” he laughed — led to Married with Children.

Applegate later said, “Nobody could have played Al like you,” due to his real-life blue-collar background.

She also shared how nurturing her onscreen mom Katey Sagal is: “You can lay in her lap and feel safe.”

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ promo goes wild: “Ketchup and Mustard” accessories, ‘Pool’s butt as an Xbox controller
Heinz

If Ryan Reynolds weren’t a famous actor, he’s proven by now he would have made quite the ad man, and some new promotional items tied to his Deadpool & Wolverine film have his fingerprints all over them.

In fact, one will let you put your fingerprints on Deadpool’s butt.

While the Dune 2-spoofing popcorn bucket has already been covered, Heinz and Microsoft have gotten in on the action.

Thanks to the respective titular characters’ red and yellow super suits, Reynolds has been referring to himself and Hugh Jackman as “Ketchup and Mustard,” and he helped Heinz to take that both literally and figuratively (and subliminally?) with a new re-cut trailer that promotes the condiments as much as the movie.

Heinz is also releasing limited-edition collectibles “to accessorize your ketchup and mustard bottles to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine,” including “custom masks, suits, signature katanas, claws, slash marks” to dress up your bottles.

For its part, Microsoft has created a limited-edition Deadpool-themed Xbox, which you can win, and which comes with a pair of “cheeky” controllers whose backsides resemble Deadpool’s.

Kennedy Center to honor Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, and more
ABC

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has named its 47th class for its Kennedy Center Honors, and this year legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, and Grammy winner Bonnie Raitt were among those singled out for their lifetime artistic achievement.

Also included were musician and composer Arturo Sandoval; the iconic Harlem venue The Apollo will receive a special Honors as an American institution.

In a statement, Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein noted, “The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made an extraordinary impact on the cultural life of our nation and continue to have an immeasurable influence on new generations.”

He feted Coppola as “a brilliant and masterful storyteller with an unrelenting innovative spirit,” whose “films have become embedded in the very idea of American culture.”

Rubenstein saluted Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh, and Bobby Weir, calling the band a “social and cultural phenomenon since 1965,” whose music, “never stopped being a true American original, while inspiring a fan culture like no other.”

He called Raitt “an ambassador of both music and humanity,” and said that Sandoval “transcended literal borders coming from Cuba 30+ years ago and today continues to bridge cultures with his intoxicating blend of Afro Cuban rhythms and modern jazz.”

As for The Apollo, the organization’s chairman called it, “one of the most consequential, influential institutions in history” that “has elevated the voices of Black entertainment in New York City, nationally, and around the world, and launched the careers of legions of artists.”

The Kennedy Center Honors will be handed out on December 8, 2024, ahead of a CBS broadcast of the event on December 23.

Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting married.

On Wednesday, a rep for Cuoco confirmed the news to Good Morning America after she and Pelphrey shared the news on their respective Instagram Stories.

In their posts, the couple shared a black-and-white selfie in which Cuoco shows off her engagement ring.

“Amazing weekend,” Cuoco wrote in text overlaid in the image.

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2023. To celebrate the milestone, they each took to Instagram to share sweet photos together.

“Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco wrote in her post at the time. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!”

Pelphrey also shared a loving message to Cuoco at the time, writing, “Happy One Year bud… best year ever. Love you more each day.”

In March 2023 the couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating after Cuoco filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

