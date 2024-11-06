Christina Applegate talks pain associated with MS: ‘I lay in bed screaming’

Christina Applegate is opening up about the pain she experiences from multiple sclerosis.

The Married… with Children alum, 52, shared her latest health update during the Nov. 5 episode of the MeSsy podcast she co-hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS.

“I lay in bed screaming,” she continued, attributing that to “the sharp pains, the ache, the squeezing.”

“I can’t even pick up my phone sometimes, ’cause now it’s traveled into my hands,” she detailed. “So I’ll, like, try to go get my phone or get my remote to turn on the TV or whatever, and I can’t — sometimes I can’t even hold ’em. I can’t open bottles now.”

Applegate said that while her outside may look fine, it’s just because people can’t see what’s going on inside.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks myelin, the tissue that coats nerve fibers within the central nervous system, consisting of the brain and spinal cord, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health.

MS can be unpredictable, causing differing symptoms with variable timing and frequency from fatigue, numbness or tingling, weakness, dizziness and vertigo to rendering a person unable to write, speak or walk in the most severe cases, according to the NIH. Individually, MS symptoms can vary, ranging from mild to extreme pain during a flare-up of the disease.

There is currently no known cure for MS.

Applegate, who was diagnosed with the chronic disease in 2021, told Good Morning America in March 2024 that living with MS was “kind of hell.”

“They call it the invisible disease. It can be very lonely because it’s hard to explain to people,” she said at the time. “I’m in excruciating pain, but I’m just used to it now.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon apparently make their relationship red carpet official
Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their red carpet debut together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

The pair attended the premiere of Pitt’s new film Wolfs on Sunday, posing on the carpet together and wrapping their arms around each other.

Pitt wore a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble for the occasion that included a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket and matching pants. De Ramon stunned in a white, one-shoulder gown, pairing the dress with a glittering gold clutch and matching gold heels.

The duo was joined on the carpet by Pitt’s co-star and fellow Wolfs producer George Clooney and his wife, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Pitt and de Ramon have not confirmed their romance publicly. The Sunday sighting marks the pair’s first official red carpet appearance together, although they have attended other events together including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual gala, the British Grand Prix and the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

That said, the two did not pose for photos at those events.

ABC News has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment.

Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia: Sources
Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, sources told ABC News.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, sources said, adding that the former Hollywood producer is receiving treatment while jailed.

Weinstein’s authorized legal health care representative in New York, Craig Rothfeld, declined to comment, saying, “Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

According to the American Cancer Society, chronic myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood. The organization says approximately 15% of leukemias in adults is CML.

Weinstein is currently in prison on Rikers Island in New York, where he has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.

In September, Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News at the time.

In July, Weinstein’s representatives said he was hospitalized for a “myriad of health conditions,” including COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions, he representatives said at the time.

The former movie mogul is being prosecuted again for sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal.

On Sept. 19, while he was recovering from his procedure, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to criminal sex act in the first degree, based on the allegations of a woman who said he sexually assaulted her on one occasion in 2006 at a Manhattan hotel.

The latest indictment came months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 sex crimes conviction. He had been found guilty of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.

Hoda Kotb announces she’s leaving ‘Today’ early next year
Hoda Kotb made a surprise announcement on Thursday morning: She’s leaving the Today show on January 1.

Kotb has been at NBC since 1988, working as a correspondent for Dateline, and has co-anchored the morning show alongside Savannah Guthrie since 2018, after Matt Lauer‘s tenure as anchor ended following a sexual harassment scandal.

She’s been a part of Today since 2007.

Today shared a heartfelt message Kotb sent to the show’s staff, which said in part, “They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Hoda continued, “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while — Am I truly ready? — But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on [New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza] felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are!” 

Calling the decision the “hardest thing in the world,” Hoda said her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, factored into her choice.

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she expressed, adding, “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.”

Kotb said, “my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

Kotb closed by saying, “Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family,” adding, “I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

