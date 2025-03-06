Christina Ricci says ‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 will keep shocking fans: ‘It’s really intense’

Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Yellowjackets season 3 is in full swing. The show, which debuts new episodes weekly on Paramount+ with Showtime, finds the teens of the past surviving in the woods, while the women of the present day find long-buried secrets from their past boiling to the surface.

Christina Ricci stars as adult Misty in the Emmy-nominated series, and she told ABC Audio the first four episodes of the season were nothing compared to what fans can expect from the latter half of the season.

“It’s really intense,” Ricci said. “There were a couple of scenes in the scripts that I audibly gasped while I read them. I can’t tell you about those scenes because you know I can’t. But yeah, there are lots of scenes and moments in this season that are shocking.”

Misty is still reeling from the death of her friend Natalie, played by Juliette Lewis as an adult and Sophie Thatcher as a teenager, back in season 2. This affects her throughout all of season 3, Ricci said.

“When we find Misty in this season, she’s obviously very disturbed by her part in Natalie’s death and the fact that Natalie is dead,” Ricci said. “But she’s having trouble connecting to her grief. She’s very much numb and in shock and all that stuff, and eventually does find a way to connect to her grief. And then that leads her on a path of, well, I lost my best friend, who are my friends now?”

Road to the Oscars 2025: Records that could be broken

The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year’s crop of nominees have cemented their place in Oscar’s history. Here’s a look at some of the historical things and records that could be broken at this year’s ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo has the chance to become the youngest person to ever earn an EGOT. Already a Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner, if Erivo wins the best actress Oscar for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked, she’ll have won all four of the most prestigious awards in entertainment at age 38. That would make her the youngest person to achieve such a feat. She would also become the second Black woman to win in the category.

Timothée Chalamet is the youngest two-time best actor nominee since James Dean. If he wins this year for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, Chalamet would become the youngest best actor winner, having turned 29 in December. He would surpass Adrien Brody, who is also nominated for best actor this year for his performance in The Brutalist. Brody became the youngest actor to win in the category for his performance in the 2002 film The Pianist a few weeks before his 30th birthday.

If The Substance wins best original screenplay, it will become the second horror film to win in the category, after Jordan Peele‘s Get Out. Additionally, if the film’s star Demi Moore wins best actress, she will become the sixth-oldest winner in the category.

Anora filmmaker Sean Baker is nominated for four awards at the ceremony — best picture, director, original screenplay and editing. If he wins all of his nominations, he will become the first person to win four Oscars on the same night for the same film. Walt Disney previously won four Oscars on the same evening in 1952, but the trophies were won for separate projects.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and more ‘Yellowstone’ stars say goodbye to beloved series
Paramount Network

Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and more are saying goodbye to Yellowstone.

Several cast members took to social media to mark the end of the series — co-created, written and often directed by Taylor Sheridan — as it aired its final episode on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Reilly, who played Beth Dutton, shared a post on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years. Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true life long friends.”

“The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it,” she added.

Reilly ended with a message to the show’s fans, writing, “Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all.”

Grimes kept his message short and sweet as he bid farewell to his character, Kayce Dutton, and the show.

“End of an era,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Goodbye Kayce. You are a better man than I. To my yellowstone family, thank you for the experience of a lifetime.”

Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce’s wife, Monica, reflected on her onscreen partnership with Grimes.

“To share the screen with Luke over these past 7 years was such a dream,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

Yellowstone aired for five seasons between 2018 and 2024, and has spawned several spinoffs and created a television universe.

Nicholas Galitzine is He-Man in first look at ‘Masters of the Universe’
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

We have our first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man.

The actor has shared a first-look image of himself in costume as He-Man in the upcoming live action Masters of the Universe film, which will be directed by Travis Knight. The film will be based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name.

Galitzine shared a photo of himself in costume holding the Sword of Power on Monday. He also confirmed that production has started on the film.

“After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse,” Galitzine wrote. “Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”

Camila Mendes, who plays Teela in the film, shared the post to her Instagram Story.

“and so it begins…,” Mendes wrote.

Galitzine joined the project in May 2024. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2026.

The film’s cast is rounded out by Morena Baccarin, James Purefoy, Alison Brie, Charlotte Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jared Leto, Idris Elba, Sam C. Wilson, Hafthor Bjornsson, Kojo Attah, Sasheer Zamata, Jon Xue Zhang and Christian Vunipola.

