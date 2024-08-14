Christine Baranski says ‘Mamma Mia!’ threequel will happen

John Nacion/Getty Images

Christine Baranski says there will be a third Mamma Mia! movie.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, The Gilded Age star revealed she and producer Judy Kramer recently got together, and the filmmaker revealed Mamma Mia 3 is a go. “She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen,” the actress said.

However, Baranski added, “That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, ‘Oh, I wish it could happen!’ Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past [her] to get everybody back together.”

Indeed, the sequel to the 2008 original Abba-drenched musical, 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, grossed more than $480 million worldwide against a budget of $75 million.

Getting the gang back together is no small order: The multigenerational cast also included Meryl Streep, Cher, and Colin Firth, as well as Amanda Seyfried, Andy Garcia, Lily James and Pierce Brosnan.

That said, Baranski added, “People are drawn to happiness and to joy, not doom and gloom. Mamma Mia! made so many millions of people around the world happy. Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm.”

Baranski mused of a third installment, “We’ll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast, I hope.”

George Clooney takes a shot at Quentin Tarantino over his saying Clooney is “not a movie star”
Dimension Films/Miramax/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

It’s hard to tell from a magazine interview how serious George Clooney was being, but in a new chat in GQ with his Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt, George has a few choice words for Quentin Tarantino.

According to Clooney, “Quentin said some s*** about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Pitt], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?'”

Clooney continues, “[Quentin] goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium?’ That’s kind of my whole f****** career.”

Pitt — who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood — had a laugh at the exchange, for the record. 

Clooney continues, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f*** off. I don’t mind giving him s***. He gave me s***.”

He did admit that his From Dusk Till Dawn co-star, and co-writer is great at what he does, adding, “But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors. Director and screenplay is what keeps you alive.”

When Clooney noted he played Tarantino’s brother in the 1996 film, Pitt said, “Oh, that’s right. He was pretty good in it too.”

Clooney snarked, “He was okay in it.”

 

“With the greatest reluctance,” Ian McKellen backs out of ‘Player Kings’ national tour following stage fall
Dave Benett/Getty Images

ABC Audio has confirmed that legendary stage and screen actor Ian McKellen will not be able to take part in the national tour of the production Player Kings as previously thought, following a fall from the stage during a West End run of the play in June.

“Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day,” McKellen said in a statement. “It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.”

A rep for the production confirmed McKellen will not return to play Sir John Falstaff in the tour, which runs from July 3 to July 27 in the U.K. “Ian continues to recuperate very well, but he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes,” the statement reads.

“As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian’s brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings,” the statement concluded.

McKellen added, “I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle. But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke‘s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

The 85-year-old revealed he spent three nights in the hospital following the mishap at London’s Noël Coward Theatre. He is expected to make a full recovery.

‘John Wick’ TV series follow-up in the works, Keanu Reeves attached as executive producer
Lionsgate

Lionsgate Television is working on a series follow-up to the John Wick films titled John Wick: Under the High Table, according to Deadline.

Franchise star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski are attached to executive produce. Stahelski is also is set to helm the pilot episode.

The series would pick up immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, with the world of the High Table “in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order,” thrusting the Wick universe “into a new age,” per the studio.

Lionsgate is currently shopping the series to networks and streaming services.

The billion-dollar franchise began with the release of John Wick in 2014 and spawned three sequels — Chapter 2 in 2017, Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019 and Chapter 4 in 2023 — as well as the 2023 spin-off show The Continental.

A fifth John Wick film is currently in development, but John Wick: The High Table won’t interfere with plans for a potential new feature installment, sources tell the outlet.

