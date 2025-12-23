Christmas week weather forecast: California braces for life-threatening flooding

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — This year is expected to be the busiest on record for holiday travel, but rough weather can make getting to your Christmas destination even harder.

As a life-threatening storm heads to California, here’s a look at the Christmas week weather forecast:

Tuesday

Snow is falling in the Northeast on Tuesday. Up to 1 inch of snow is possible along the Interstate 95 corridor from New York City to Boston, but that snow may not accumulate much at all.

While New York City won’t have a white Christmas, this snowfall will bring a white Christmas to inland New England. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible in upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, while more than 6 inches is possible in parts of Maine.

In Southern California, those driving to their Christmas destination should try to head out the door during the day on Tuesday, because a dangerous storm will move in with heavy rain on Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has mobilized state resources ahead of the storm and some residents are under evacuation warnings.

Wednesday

On Christmas Eve, the weather will be calm across most of the country — but not for California.

Residents of Southern California — including densely-populated Los Angeles County — are bracing for an 18-hour-long downpour on Wednesday that’ll bring life-threatening flooding.

Four to 7 inches of rain is forecast, and some areas could even top 9 inches. This is an incredible amount of rain over an area that usually records 2.4 inches of rain in the month of December.

Wind gusts could reach 70 mph from Tuesday to Thursday.

Residents should be prepared for significant road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides and rockslides as the debris flow could impact recent burn scar areas.

Those traveling for Christmas should expect road closures and flight delays.

Thursday

On Christmas Day, record high temperatures are possible for millions from the Midwest to the South.

Temperatures are forecast to soar to record highs of 66 degrees in Albuquerque, New Mexico; 71 degrees in Rapid City, South Dakota; 79 degrees in Midland, Texas; 78 degrees in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and 75 degrees in Atlanta.

While not record highs, temperatures could also jump to 80 degrees in Austin and Houston, 79 degrees in Miami and Orlando, Florida, and 75 degrees in Memphis, Tennessee.

One of the only parts of the country that has a good chance for a white Christmas is inland New England, where the snow from Tuesday could linger on the ground through Christmas Day.

Some mountainous areas in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado and California will also see a white Christmas.

Meanwhile, the rough weather will continue for California, with another round of rain on Christmas Day. The ground in Southern California will be so vulnerable at that point from Wednesday’s rain, so the new round of rain could trigger renewed flooding, landslides and debris flows.

