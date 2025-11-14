Christopher Nolan says he shot over 2 million feet of film for ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan says he shot over 2 million feet of film for ‘The Odyssey’

Christopher Nolan speaks during the 77th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 8, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for DGA)

Christopher Nolan is going all out for The Odyssey.

The Oscar winner opened up about the making of his upcoming film adaptation of Homer‘s epic poem in a recent interview with Empire.

Nolan said he “shot over two million feet of film” over the course of The Odyssey‘s 91-day shoot, noting that most of that took place in the ocean.

“It’s pretty primal! I’ve been out on it for the last four months,” Nolan said. “We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus’ ship out there on the real waves, in the real places. And yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift. We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world.”

The director described that he embraced “the physicality of the real world” during the film’s shoot, and that he was “confronted on a daily basis by the world pushing back at you.”

Nolan said that as a filmmaker, he is always looking for “gaps in cinematic culture,” specifically stories that haven’t been told on the screen before.

“What I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with – Ray Harryhausen movies and other things – I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do,” Nolan said.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus in the film, which features a star-studded cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Robert Pattinson.

The Odyssey arrives in theaters and on IMAX screens on July 17, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87
Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87
Terence Stamp attends Song for Marion Premiere, in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in 1978’s Superman and its sequel, 1980’s Superman II, has died at the age of 87.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved uncle and brother, Terence Stamp,” read a statement provided to ABC News from the actor’s family. “He died peacefully this morning, 17th August 2025.”

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the statement added. “As his family we ask for privacy at this sad time.”

In addition to playing the villain opposite Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel, Stamp is also known for starring in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, where he played transgender woman Bernadette, opposite actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving.

“Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels,” Pearce wrote in a tribute on X. “We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA.”

Stamp made his film debut in 1962’s Billy Budd, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meet the 23 women vying for Mel Owens’ heart on ‘The Golden Bachelor’
Meet the 23 women vying for Mel Owens’ heart on ‘The Golden Bachelor’
‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Susie, Debbie, Monica B., Roxeanne, Terri, Gerri, Robin, Diane, Tracy, Maia, Cheryl, Nicole, Peg, Cindy, Lily, Lisa, Alexandra, Andra, Carla, Carol, Mylene, Monica P. and Amy. (Disney/Ricky Middlesworth)

The women who will compete for the heart of Mel Owens on the second season of The Golden Bachelor have been revealed.

ABC has announced the 23 women hoping to receive a rose from Owens, a 66-year-old retired NFL player and attorney from Orange County, California.

Ranging in age from 58 to 77, the contestants include a longevity nurse, librarian, retired biomedical engineer, retired elementary school teacher, flight attendant and full-time mom.

“Twenty-three incredible women are stepping into the spotlight, ready to capture hearts across the nation as they pursue a chance at love with Golden Bachelor Mel Owens,” the network said in a press release. “These vibrant women, each radiating elegance, strength and a zest for life, are proof that love stories don’t end with age, they only get better.”

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 24 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A Detroit native from a close-knit Midwestern family, Owens moved to Orange County after his playing career to practice law, focusing on sports-related injuries, according to the release.

Here’s a list of the 23 women joining Owens on his journey:
Alexandra, 67, a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Florida.
Amy, 63, a full-time mom from Short Hills, New Jersey.
Andra, 77, a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, California.
Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, California.
Carol, 63, family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, California.
Cheryl, 66, a retired IRS employee from Englewood, Colorado.
Cindy, 60, a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas.
Debbie, 65, a fitness professional from Denver, Colorado.
Diane, 71, a librarian from Wasilla, Alaska.
Gerri, 64, a home care agency CEO from Rockville, Maryland.
Lily, 72, a retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California.
Lisa, 66, a state park employee from Marion, Ohio.
Maia, 58, a college sports consultant from Malibu, California.
Monica B., 62, a flight attendant from Huntsville, Alabama.
Monica P., 60, a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Alabama.
Mylene, 61, a casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nicolle, 64, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Florida.
Peg, 62, a retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Robin, 63, a wealth advisor/vineyard owner from Napa Valley, California.
Roxanne, 62, a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas.
Susie, 62, a realtor from Del Mar, California.
Terri, 71, a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas.
Tracy, 62, an interior designer from Lafayette, Louisiana.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more
In brief: ‘Stumble’ trailer arrives and more

The Apple Original Films’ feature F1 The Movie is racing toward it streaming debut. The film will arrive on Apple TV on Dec. 12. Apple TV is the new name of the streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+. F1 The Movie is the highest-grossing original film of 2025 so far and the highest-grossing film of Brad Pitt‘s career …

Millie Bobby Brown is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming Netflix series Prism. Deadline reports Rachel Brosnahan will also executive produce the upcoming show. Its plot will follow a woman who has the ability to communicate with apparitions and strives to uncover what causes a new phenomenon of “visitors” to appear …

The trailer for the new sitcom Stumble has arrived. It follows a former champion cheer coach who tries to lead a new squad to victory. The upcoming mockumentary comedy premieres Nov. 7 on NBC before streaming on Peacock. It stars Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.