Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ to film on Italian island from Homer’s epic

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

We have new details about Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming adaptation of Homer‘s epic, The Odyssey.

The film, which has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal, will partly film in Sicily. Variety first reported the location news on Monday. The Italian island was, according to scholars, a location during Odysseus’ journey in the world-famous text.

Filming in Sicily will take place on the island Favignana, otherwise known as goat island, believed to be the location where Homer envisioned Odysseus landing with his crew.

Other announced locations for the shoot include the U.K. and Morocco.

The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, and his 10-year journey of returning home to his wife, Penelope, after the Trojan War.

Cynthia Erivo could earn EGOT with ‘Wicked’ nomination at 2025 Oscars
Universal Pictures

Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to the coveted EGOT status with her 2025 Oscars nomination.

Erivo was nominated for best actress for her role as Elphaba in Wicked on Thursday, giving her a chance to EGOT — meaning she would have won all four of the biggest awards in entertainment: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Her EGOT journey began in 2016 when she won a Tony for best leading actress in a musical for playing Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway.

Erivo followed that up with a Grammy win in 2017 for best musical theater album for the Broadway cast recording of The Color Purple and a Daytime Emmy win in 2018 for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program alongside the Broadway cast of The Color Purple.

Since then, Erivo has had a couple shots at obtaining the EGOT with two Oscar nominations for the film Harriet.

She was nominated for best actress for Harriet, as well as best original song for “Stand Up” from Harriet at the 2020 Academy Awards, but didn’t win in either category.

With Wicked, Erivo once again has a chance to defy gravity with her unlimited talents and join the exclusive EGOT club.

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ returning for limited run on Disney+
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Malcolm in the Middle is making a return.

The beloved family sitcom will air a limited, four-episode run on Disney+, with stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek all back in their iconic roles, Disney Branded Television announced Friday.

The trio of stars appeared in a social media video to share news of the show’s return, with Cranston (Hal) and Kaczmarek (Lois) all yelling the name of Muniz’s titular Malcolm — a running gag from the original series.

“Yes, I hear you. I’m coming!” Muniz’s Malcolm responds to their shouts.

An official synopsis for the revival reads: “The original Malcolm in the Middle saw young genius Malcolm trying to navigate life with his quirky, often difficult family. In these brand-new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned a slew of awards during its seven-season run, including a Peabody, seven Emmys and a Grammy.

All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are now streaming on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Report: Paul Mescal to star in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Looks like Paul Mescal is going from playing a gladiator to a Beatle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during a conversation between Mescal’s Gladiator II director Ridley Scott and director Christopher Nolan at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles Tuesday, Scott revealed that Mescal has been cast in Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

When talking about his next project, the movie The Dog Stars, Scott was asked if Mescal was going to be in the film. At first Scott said that he was, before suggesting Mescal’s schedule may be an issue.

“Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next,” he said. “So I may have to let him go.”

While Ridley didn’t say who Mescal would be playing, The Hollywood Reporter notes that rumors have suggested he was the frontrunner to play Paul McCartney.

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison.

Sony Pictures is the studio behind the movies, and it marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music. 

No official casting has been announced for the films, although Ringo recently let it slip in an Entertainment Tonight interview that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him.

