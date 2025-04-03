Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ is a masterpiece Homer ‘would quite likely be proud of,’ Universal boss says

Universal has shared new details about Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming film adaptation of The Odyssey.

The studio’s distribution chief, Jim Orr, took to the stage at CinemaCon 2025 on Wednesday to talk about the film, which is based off of Homer‘s epic poem.

Orr called the film “a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of,” according to Variety.

He then talked about the film’s actors, saying Nolan “assembled a staggering all-star cast.” Orr listed off some of the ensemble, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

While Damon is confirmed to be playing Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, the distribution chief did not confirm which characters the rest of the cast would portray.

Homer’s The Odyssey, of course, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He is filled with interruptions in his quest to return home to his wife, Penelope, and his grown son, Telemachus, who fights off suitors who are desperate to steal his father’s throne.

According to its official description from Universal, Nolan’s film adaptation is a “mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new Imax film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time.”

It is Nolan’s first film since his best picture Oscar-winning blockbuster Oppenheimer.

The Odyssey opens in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

'Smallville' actor Tom Welling arrested for DUI
Smallville alum Tom Welling was arrested Sunday in the early morning hours and charged with driving under the influence, according to a police report obtained by Good Morning America.

The 47-year-old actor, best known for playing Superman/Clark Kent on the long-running series, was also charged with DUI, having a blood alcohol level that exceeded the legal limit of 0.08% in California, the arrest record from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says.

Welling was arrested by police in Yreka, California, at 12:09 a.m., booked at 2:10 a.m. and released at 7:07 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The actor, also known for his roles in Judging Amy, Cheaper by the Dozen and Lucifer, is due back in court on March 11 regarding the charges.

Welling’s arrest occurred the same day he celebrated wife Jessica Welling‘s birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more!” he wrote in the caption. “We love you to the moon and back!”

The couple married in November 2019 and share two sons, 6-year-old Thomson and 3-year-old Rocklin.

Theo James takes on double duty in Osgood Perkins' new horror flick, 'The Monkey'
The Monkey hits theaters Feb. 21 and it’s going to be a bloody good time.

In the adaptation of the 1980 Stephen King short story of the same name, Theo James takes on double duty starring as twin brothers Hal and Bill, who are forced to confront a murderous cursed toy from their childhood, a wind-up monkey.

Despite experiencing the same traumatic events, James describes the brothers as complete opposites, sharing, “[Hal] had dealt with death around himself a lot, and he’d come to terms with it in a way. And then juxtaposing that with Bill, who is trying to escape death … he’s just a scared child that has never evolved beyond childhood and is desperately afraid. And as a result, he’s looking for love and immortality in the wrong places. The wrong place happens to be a maniacal monkey.”

Director Osgood Perkins, who also directed the 2024 horror film Longlegs, shared that he had no hesitation when it came to sharing his adaptation of the story with the King of Horror, King.

“I was pretty confident that … the handle I had on it was … pretty true, was pretty authentic,” he says. “I felt like I was an authority on sort of the insanity of life and death. It’s like sort of been something I’ve dealt with in my life. So, I felt like I knew what I was talking about, and I was approaching it with sort of humor.”

King gave his stamp of approval, and Perkins says, “Ultimately, he loves the movie. So all things worked out.” 

And Perkins does not hold back on the insanity of death with plenty of creative and humorous killings — if you have the guts to watch.

Millie Bobby Brown on how she and Jake Bongiovi knew marriage was 'right' decision
Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about how she knew her marriage to husband Jake Bongiovi was the “right” decision.

The Stranger Things star, who is the Vanity Fair cover star for March, said that she and Bongiovi “were pretty united going into” marriage. Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22 when they tied the knot in May 2024 after three years together.

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want,” she said. “It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

She added that Bongiovi is “the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with. If we’re not fully invested, then what’s the point? We have to be, and we always have been.”

The duo had two weddings: a small intimate ceremony in May 2024 and a second wedding in Tuscany in September 2024.

Looking ahead, Brown is gearing up for the final season of Stranger Things. The actress, who has starred in the hit Netflix series since 2016, wrapped filming in December.

“It wasn’t hitting me this entire time — until yesterday,” Brown said about filming the show’s penultimate scene. “I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying. I don’t actually like to cry at work. I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable. Jake was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”

