Churches fight to stay open as attendance dwindles

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — During the final Mass at the All Saints Parish in Buffalo, New York, on a warm Sunday in July, the priests encouraged the few parishioners who came to take comfort in holy scripture.

“For everything, there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven,” the passage read.

On Earth, many parishes are accepting that it’s time to sell their properties. As the person leading renewal and development for the Diocese of Buffalo, Father Bryan Zielenieski is one of many religious leaders across America who have closed houses of worship in recent years.

“We essentially went to half of what we used to back in the early 2000s,” he told ABC News. “We lost about 100 parishes.”

Zielenieski expects he’ll need to shut down another 70 churches in what the Diocese is calling its “road to renewal.” It’s a very biblical name for the challenge facing churches: People just aren’t going as much as they used to.

On average, more than half of the diocese’s churches today are baptizing fewer than one person a month, and 59% of them are spending more than they take in, Zielenieski noted.

“It’s my job and role to not just pray about the situation, but to then look at the hard data and say, where does the church need to move?” he told ABC News.

In the late 1940s, nearly 80% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue, mosque or temple, according to Gallup. Today, just 45% say the same, the analytics company noted, and only 32% say that they worship God in a house of prayer once a week.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, America was losing as many as 1,000 churches a year.

Some former churches are being converted for businesses or residential use. One old Methodist church in Atlanta, which was down to about 60 members when it closed, was sold to a luxury real estate developer seven years ago. Now, it’s become a series of 3,000-square-foot condos.

Some of the oldest churches in the world have even turned into bars and nightclubs.

However, another Atlanta church is taking a different route. Pastor Jasmine Smothers is saving the city’s First United Methodist church from closing with what she says is a “God-sized” plan.

The most profitable thing they own is their land, and she’s using it to build more than 300 apartments in the high-rent city — most of which will become affordable housing.

Pastor Jasmine Smothers says developing residential property on the church's land will help them stay open.

“It’s literally going to change the landscape of Atlanta in more ways than one,” she told ABC News.

Smothers said the project will give the church the resources to help people and to continue its ministries.

“In the words of one of my friends, this ain’t your great grandma’s church,” she said.

At Calcium Church outside Syracuse, New York, Pastor Milton LaSalle recently acknowledged to his small-town church that, after 171 years, they’re in financial trouble. On a good Sunday, LaSalle has 35 regular members — most of them are in the sunset of their lives. The church hasn’t been forced to close or sell it’s land, the pastor says.

“The aging of the church here, of course, is seen all over America. That makes it harder in a lot of ways. For instance, we lost five of our members last year to death,” he told ABC News.

LaSalle said he’s confident Calcium Church will be able to stay open, but noted that they’ve had to make cutbacks.

They still hold clothing and school supply giveaways, parishioners told ABC News. Parishioner Jeannetta LaSalle expressed the importance of the church in her life, saying that her fellow churchgoers are like family.

“It gives me purpose to get up in the morning,” she told ABC News.

In Buffalo, Father Zielenieski also noted how people turn to the church for comfort in times of crisis, like in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“There’s a sociological principle or idea out there that when times are good, people forget God,” he said. “When times are challenging, they go to God first.”

However, Zielenieski highlights the danger of taking the church for granted.

“We’ve never asked the question, how is it going to be there and how is that going to stay?” he said.

The sale of the All Saints Church in Buffalo will close in the coming weeks. The priests told ABC News they have language in the deal that prevents the new owners from turning it into a place that encourages people to sin.

Grad student discovers planet orbiting around nearby star, astronomers say
Ismail Sen/Anadolu via Getty Images

(CHAPEL HILL, N.C.) — Madyson Barber, a grad student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, was researching young transiting systems in space when she made a remarkable discovery.

Barber used data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite to observe the brightness of stars over time. During the observations, Barber noticed some “little dips” in brightness, indicating that a “transiting” planet may be passing near Earth.

“This planet discovery popped out,” Barber told ABC News.

The planet, named IRAS 04125+2902 b, is estimated to be 3 million years old, which is considered “young” for stars, Barber said. Earth is about 4.5 billion years old and took an estimated 10 million to 20 millions to form. The next youngest known planet is about 10 million years old, Barber said.

“It’s about the same as a 10-day-old baby in human timescale,” she added. “So, super, super young in comparison to our home.”

Nicknamed “TIDYE-1b” by researchers, the new planet has been shown to have an orbital period of 8.83 days, according to a paper published Thursday in Nature. It has a radius about 10.7 times larger than Earth and has approximately 30% of the mass of Jupiter.

TIDYE-1b orbits a star of about the same age named IRAS 04125+2902.

Astronomers noted some unusual characteristics of the star, which is located relatively close to Earth at 160 parsecs, or 522 lightyears, away, researchers said. The outer protoplanetary disk surrounding the star is misaligned and the star has a depleted inner disk.

The combination of these unique features allowed scientists to observe the transiting protoplanet.

“If part of the planetary discs were still present, it would be in the same plane of rotation as that spinning star and the orbiting planet,” Barber said. “So the disc would block our observations of the star.”

Astronomers are still learning about the planet. They were able to calculate the upper mass limit by looking at the radial velocity of the star, which is the movement of the star over time, and measuring “little wiggles in that movement,” Barber added.

“Other than that, there’s not a whole lot we can say about the planet at this point,” she said.

Right now, the researchers are only 95% confident in the measurements they’ve taken for the planet’s upper mass limit, and they hypothesize that the planet’s real mass is actually much smaller, Barber said.

“Because we don’t have a ton of these young transiting systems that we know of, it’s really important that we look for more so that we can have a better picture of what that formation and evolution looks like, so we can better understand how our own home formed and evolved,” Barber said.

The researchers believe the new planet could be a precursor of the super-Earth and sub-Neptune planets that are frequently found orbiting main-sequence stars.

The system could also be a useful target for studying the early stages of planet formation due to its young age, the rare disk misalignment and the relatively close location to Earth, Barber said.

Drone updates: ‘Something’s going on,’ New Jersey mayor says
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — East Coast residents and lawmakers are again demanding answers after another slew of drone sightings in the region, with the origins of the alleged craft still unclear.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have deployed infrared cameras and drone detection technology to ensure the drones flying over the New Jersey and New York area aren’t harmful, according to a law enforcement source.

The agencies are also looking at social media and other photos to determine what exactly is in the photos. Most of the photos and video depict manned aircraft, according to a law enforcement source.

There have also been no reports from pilots about seeing any drones in the sky, according to the source.

Another other issue federal authorities are dealing with: over-reporting of potentially seeing drones, according to the source. In the New York-New Jersey area, where they are being spotted, there are very few restrictions.

President-elect Donald Trump called on the government to provide more information to the public on the drone situation.

“Our military knows, and our president knows, and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” he said during remarks at Mar-a-Lago on Monday. “Something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people. And they should.”

When asked by a reporter if he had received an intelligence briefing on the drones, Trump said, “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Matthew Murello, the mayor of Washington Township, New Jersey, told “Good Morning America” on Monday he believes “something’s going on,” expressing concern and frustration at the lack of answers from federal authorities.

“I’m not trying to stir anything up, but we all know — if you just turn on the television — that drones can be used in an aggressive fashion,” Murello said. “They can carry payloads. They can be used for all kinds of really aggressive-type things.”

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said Thursday that “many” of the reported drone sightings appear to be lawfully operated manned aircraft, adding there was “no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus.”

But Murello said those living under the drones are not reassured.

“That’s a wonderful thing to tell your residents,” he said when asked about Kirby’s assurances. “That’s fantastic, until it’s not.”

“Nobody knows what these things are doing,” Murello added. “Best case scenario, they’re just getting video of us. Again, I don’t know why out here. We’re nothing but farm country. If you want videos of cows, I’ll be happy to send you some.”

Murello cast doubt on the official statements suggesting “no perceived threat.”

“We’ve heard that before from our federal government — ‘We’re not looking, we’re not watching you, we’re not watching your calls, we’re not doing everything and don’t worry — we’re here and we’re here to help you’,” he said.

Murello was among a group of New Jersey mayors who wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy asking for more information. The mayors were subsequently invited to a meeting, but Murello said the governor did not attend.

Instead, state police told the mayors they had little information on the drones. Authorities, Murello said, could not explain why some drones are being flown without emitting radio frequencies or using transponders — both of which are required by law when a drone is used at night.

Murello said he had personally seen “a couple” of drones “around my town.” He disputed Kirby’s statement that many of the reported sightings were of misidentified manned aircraft.

“I have no way of telling you how big it was, but I can sure as heck can tell what they sound like,” the mayor said. “And I know that they are not. What Adm. Kirby said — which is a manned aircraft — that just isn’t right.”

“I’ve seen multiple rotor, helicopter-type aircraft hovering above the tree line,” Murello said, recalling one police official who said the drones can be up to 6 feet in diameter. The fact that most are spotted at night makes it “very difficult to kind of get an idea on them,” Murello added.

Reports of drone activity forced the temporary closure of runways at New York’s Stewart International Airport on Friday. The potential danger to aircraft is causing concern on the East Coast, Murello said.

“If pilots don’t see these things and they’re 6 foot in diameter and they hit an airplane — that is not going to end well,” he said.

The airspace over Wright-Patterson AFB in Ohio was closed temporarily for four hours Friday night into early Saturday due to drone incursions, a base spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The drones, which were spotted over and near the base, had no impact to base residents, facilities or assets, a spokesperson said. There have not been any other reported sightings since then.

The military has no reason to suspect there is any threat related to reported drone sightings, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Monday.

“There are thousands of drones flown around the U.S. on a daily basis. So as a result, it’s not that unusual to see drones in the sky, nor is it an indication of malicious activity or any public safety threat,” he said, noting that the same applies to drones flown near military installations.

“Some fly near or over our bases from time to time. That in and of itself, is not unusual, and the vast majority pose no physical threat to our forces or impact our operations,” Ryder said.

Senators are pushing federal agencies for more information. Last week, New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim wrote to the heads of the FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Homeland Security requesting meetings.

“We write with urgent concern regarding the unmanned aerial system activity that has affected communities across New York and New Jersey in recent days,” the letter said, requesting a briefing “as soon as possible on how your agencies are working with federal and local law enforcement to identify and address the source of these incursions.”

The mystery has caught the public’s attention, with photos and videos of alleged sightings proliferating across social media. One FBI official told reporters Saturday that out of the nearly 5,000 tips the agency had received, less than 100 generated credible leads for further investigation.

Many of the reported drone sightings have actually been manned aircraft, Ryder said. Drone reports may also be inflated due to an aircraft getting reported several times, he said.

As the search for answers continues, Murello said he sees “only two logical conclusions.”

“One is somebody knows something and they’re just not willing to tell us,” the mayor said, suggesting potential national security sensitivities around the Morristown Airport and President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course.

“If this is an area that needs to be surveilled in the eventuality that the incoming president is going to spend a lot of time here, you know what? I’m fine with that. Just simply say it’s an issue of national security,” he said.

An “even scarier” explanation is that “we’re the greatest nation in the world with the most technologically advanced military on the planet Earth, and we don’t know what the hell these things are,” Murello added. “That’s scary.”

The DHS and FAA have both warned against attempting to shoot down a suspected drone, citing the danger of falling debris and ammunition.

It is illegal to shoot down a drone. Anyone who does so could be fined up to $250,000 and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Murello said he would “definitely” not advise anyone to try to down a drone. “You also don’t know if you do hit it, where it’s going to come down and where are the rounds of ammunition going to land,” he said.

“But I will say that, speaking with friends of mine that are current and former state troopers, we have the technology to be able to bring a drone down,” Murello added, suggesting it was “absolutely silly” that law enforcement authorities are not authorized to down drones unless they are deemed a threat by the federal government.

“We don’t need to bring all of them down, we need to bring one of them down,” Murello continued. “We bring one down, we figure out what’s going on.”

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and Matt Seyler contributed to this report.

Financial aid applications are open: What you need to know after last year’s mess
jayk7/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The college financial aid application used by millions of American families is now officially open for the 2025-2026 school year — 10 days ahead of schedule.

Top officials from the Department of Education said on a call with reporters Thursday they’re “confident” in this year’s FAFSA form after the botched rollout of a new form last year led to delays and glitches for students seeking financial aid.

What do I need to know about applying for financial aid?

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form is the main gateway for students and their families to qualify for financial aid through the federal government. It helps determine access to aid packages from colleges and universities, Pell grants and other loans.

The FAFSA form is now available here.

The first step is for students and their parents to create an FSA ID, which can take several days to be approved. The application itself should then take about 15 minutes to complete, Department of Education officials estimated to ABC News. Though last year officials were overly optimistic about the timeline to fill out the form.

Most of the information required on the application are basic questions like your name, address and schools you are interested in attending, officials said.

The FAFSA must be completed every year students are enrolled in school.

Why was last year’s FAFSA rollout such a disaster?

In 2023, the Department of Education overhauled the form for the first time in 40 years. It was part of a mandate from Congress to streamline the application, making it simpler and faster to fill out.

Changes to the FAFSA formula also allowed more students to qualify for Pell grants — awards from the federal government that do not need to be repaid.

But the rollout was plagued by constant errors and delays, ultimately resulting in fewer students applying for financial aid.

About 430,000 fewer students — mainly from low and middle-income families — took advantage of the FAFSA last year because of the Department of Education’s failures, according to a September report by the Government Accountability Office.

The report also found that nearly three out of every four calls to the Department of Education’s call center went unanswered during the first five months of the rollout due to understaffing.

Responding to the new FAFSA rollout Thursday, House Education and Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, one of the Biden Education Department’s loudest critics, said she was glad the form was out, but “the Education Department now needs to ensure that the processing of applications is accurate, that missing capabilities are implemented quickly, and that future applicants never have to deal with this sort of botched rollout.”

How will the financial aid process be better this year?

This year’s form already went through four rounds of “beta testing,” with about 167,000 students submitting their applications.

“Simply put: the 2025-2026 FAFSA form is ready for prime time and is available both online and on paper,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told reporters Thursday.

The Department of Education said it has boosted staffing at its call centers by nearly 80% compared to last year. It added more than 700 agents since January — with an additional 255 agents coming on board over the next few weeks as applications ramp up.

Starting Friday, it will also expand the opening hours for call centers for families seeking help with their FAFSA forms — from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Officials said they expect to see a “surge of users today” after the announcement that the form is live, which could result in delayed wait times.

