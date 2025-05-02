CIA makes recruiting push for spies in China

CIA

(WASHINGTON) — The CIA is stepping up its recruiting efforts in China, releasing two Mandarin-language videos that appeal to government officials who might be open to partnering with the American spy agency.

The videos, published on the CIA’s YouTube and X accounts, follow fictional men who presumably belong to the Chinese Communist Party, one a senior official and the other a junior staffer, as they work daily with classified information. Their Mandarin voiceovers say they have seen colleagues and friends “disappear.”

“I must have a backup plan,” one protagonist says. By the end of both videos, the officials are shown reaching out to the CIA via the dark web, following Mandarin instructions handed out by the CIA to do so securely.

“[We’re] ensuring that folks know that CIA is open for business,” a CIA official told ABC News. “Here’s where to reach us.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement that the approach represents the agency’s “creativity” in its China espionage strategy.

“No adversary in the history of our Nation has presented a more formidable challenge or capable strategic competitor than the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.

The videos follow a similar effort undertaken by the CIA in Russia in 2023, when it released Russian-language productions in which characters decide to spy on the CIA’s behalf.

The CIA official told ABC News the agency is continuing the effort after its Russia series yielded positive results, but the official could not provide details about partnerships that might have developed from the outreach in Russia.

The CIA, which leads human intelligence efforts in the U.S. intelligence community, said the videos are a modern approach to its mission of gathering intelligence from spies around the globe.

“In today’s world of UTS, we can’t recruit sources the same way that we did 20 years ago, probably the same way you did 10 years ago,” the CIA official said, referring to the acronym for universal technical surveillance.

“And as part of this, we have to go where the people go — that’s online,” the official added.

Emily Harding, the director of the Intelligence, National Security and Technology Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the CIA may find success by appealing to people in China disaffected by political or economic conditions.

“The gains of our collective efforts are indulged by a select few,” the junior CCP member says in his Mandarin voiceover. “So, I must forge my own path.”

“One of the main reasons that people do spy against their country is [the] ideology piece,” Harding noted, conceding that “China is a particularly hard target.”

“They have a robust surveillance state that makes it very, very hard to maintain contact with an asset,” she said.

The CIA’s online gambit wouldn’t broadly affect international relations, Harding said, since the United States and China are known to spy on each other — and recruit spies.

When U.S. government layoffs began under President Donald Trump earlier this year, China was “very aggressively reaching out to places online … to put out feelers like, ‘Hey, if you have a clearance, come talk to us,'” Harding said.

One of the two CIA productions ends with the Mandarin text of a Chinese proverb that translates roughly in English to “Fortune favors the bold.”

In Mandarin, it reads as “Heaven helps those who help themselves.”

Trump tariff formula misrepresents global trade economics, experts say
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — When President Donald Trump announced his controversial tariffs on virtually every trading partner in the world, he repeatedly called them “reciprocal” — a response, he said, to those nations that had hit the U.S. with tariffs and hurt the American economy.

But Trump’s claim is misleading not only because some of the nations hit with tariffs haven’t levied any against the U.S., but also because the math apparently used by the administration to come up the tariffs doesn’t hold up, according to several economic experts.

The White House’s list of tariffs issued against each location includes different tariff rates. In announcing the tariffs at the Rose Garden on Wednesday, Trump claimed the numbers were calculated based on “the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating.” Trump added that he was being “kind,” and divided that number in half and called it a “discount.”

The calculations for almost all of the tariffs was determined by dividing trade deficit of each nation with the value of its imports, according to economic experts’ analysis. That number was then divided in half for Trump’s “discount” for the final tariff percentage, experts said.

“Before yesterday, 99% of trade economists had never seen a formula like this before,” Oren Ziv, an assistant professor of economics at Michigan State University, told ABC News Friday.

Several economic experts and journalists blasted the formula soon after the speech, including James Surowiecki, a financial news journalist and author, who explained it in a post on X.

“So we have a $17.9 billion trade deficit with Indonesia. Its exports to us are $28 billion. $17.9/$28 = 64%, which Trump claims is the tariff rate Indonesia charges us. What extraordinary nonsense this is,” he said in his post.

The White House later put out an explanation of its calculations that said it was using the trade deficit and import figures.

“This calculation assumes that persistent trade deficits are due to a combination of tariff and non-tariff factors that prevent trade from balancing. Tariffs work through direct reductions of imports,” the White House said in a statement.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Fox News on Thursday about the administration’s thinking behind their policy.

“So what happened was that the U.S. Trade Representative looked at where the trade deficits were and adjusted the tariffs in order to respond to the national emergency that I think we all agree about,” he said.

Ziv said this logic does not fit with any modern definition of trade deficits.

“When economists study trade deficiency, they don’t find any evidence for this rationale,” he said.

Ziv noted that trade deficits are more related to the markets rather than exports and imports and manufacturing.

Ziv said the formula is not very likely to yield the results that the administration is seeking.

“Since World War II, most industrial countries have followed a consistent set of rules of trade policies. Essentially, they learned that trade wars don’t help anyone,” he said.

‘Upsetting’: Civil servants across the US part of Department of Education’s mass layoffs
Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Education’s mass layoffs on Tuesday affected some 1,315 employees — including civil servants around the country who are now left wondering who will advocate for those they served.

The cuts — which account for a nearly 50% reduction at the department — impacted every part of the Department of Education, according to senior education department officials.

But a source familiar tells ABC News that most of the reduction in force affected the Offices for Civil Rights and Federal Student Aid. The civil servants who worked for OCR and FSA are tasked with investigating discrimination within America’s schools and helping the nation’s students achieve higher education.

OCR and FSA staff in almost all regional offices were eliminated, according to the source, who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity. Therefore, the cuts to nearly half the federal agency will “absolutely affect” the department’s operations, according to the source familiar with the reductions who works at the department.

“I don’t know how [disabled students] will be serviced,” said another Department of Education employee who didn’t want their name used for this story.

The employee’s office is a law enforcement agency charged with enforcing anti-discrimination laws for students based on race, gender and disability, among other characteristics.

By law, the office reviews complaints regarding the nation’s most vulnerable students, including Section 504, which helps ensure that students with disabilities have equal access to educational opportunities. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has ensured that programs that are critical to students with disabilities will not be cut.

Shuttering this employee’s office — and other regional offices — shrinks the number of civil servants around the country who ensure disability services are provided to these students.

The regional Department of Education employee, who received the reduction in force email on Tuesday, told ABC News their civil rights office was abolished.

“All those disabled kids, which is the bulk of our docket, will not be helped,” the employee said.

However, McMahon said the agency will still administer those statutory programs that students from disadvantaged backgrounds rely on. In an interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday night, McMahon suggested the “good” employees who administer the statutorily mandated functions will not be harmed in the process.

“What we did today was to take the first step of eliminating what I think is bureaucratic bloat,” McMahon said.

“It’s a humanitarian thing to a lot of the folks that are there, they’re out of a job, but we wanted to make sure that we kept all of the right people, the good people, to make sure that the outward-facing programs, the grants, the appropriations that come from Congress, all of that are being met and none of that is going to fall through the cracks,” she said.

Impacted staff will be placed on administrative leave starting March 21, a statement from the Education Department on Tuesday said. They will receive full pay and benefits through June 9, senior officials added.

The statement also said that the DOE will “continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency’s purview, including formula funding, student loans, Pell Grants, funding for special needs students, and competitive grantmaking.”

But the news of the cuts on Tuesday was demoralizing to the Department of Education employee who is out of a job after more than two decades at the agency.

“It’s upsetting,” said the employee. “It doesn’t make sense — it’s upside-down world.”

On Wednesday, Trump said he felt “very badly” about the massive cuts at the DOE, but quickly claimed, without evidence, that many of its employees weren’t going to work or doing a good job.

“Now, Department of Education, maybe more so than any other place, has a lot of people that can be cut,” he said.

He praised McMahon, saying that she is doing a “very good job.”

“We have a dream, the dream is we’re going to move the Department of Education, we’re going to move education into the states,” he said.

The Trump administration has urged McMahon to return power to the states, but education is already a local-level issue. The Education Department’s responsibility is to administer money, conduct critical research projects and oversee discrimination complaints.

“We all know that local education agencies and state education agencies — they control about 95% of what happens in public education,” the Department of Education employee said. “The federal government doesn’t control curriculum, doesn’t control hiring, firing of teachers, doesn’t control standardized testing, etc. We don’t control anything other than trying to help people, give folks loans so they can maybe help their family and educate themselves and go to college and then make sure that kids that are disabled get the services that the laws say that they’re supposed to.”

The civil servant said that they — along with the rest of their office — are now shell shocked.

“There’s no rules in a hostile takeover,” the employee said. “They’re treating the government like it’s a business, and it’s not and that’s what’s unfortunate.”

Cory Booker broke a record with his 25-hour Senate floor speech. How did he prepare to do it?
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — After creating history by smashing the record for the longest Senate speech in history, Sen. Cory Booker told reporters as he walked off the floor that he was achy and tired, but grateful for his time.

“I didn’t know how long I could go. I’m so grateful I lasted for 25 hours,” Booker said.

Without taking a seat for the entirety of his speech, dehydration, the New Jersey senator said, had its pros and cons.

Booker sidestepped a question of whether he had any sort of device or diaper on to help him with bathroom demands.

However, he did say he didn’t need to use the restroom for the entirety of the 25 hours because of an incredibly rigorous fasting routine.

“My strategy was to stop eating. I think I stopped eating on Friday, and then to stop drinking the night before I started on Monday. And that had its benefits and it had its really downsides,” he said.

“The biggest thing I was fighting was that different muscles were starting to really cramp up, and every once a while, spasm or something.”

Booker’s speech, which began Monday evening, continued for a total of 25 hours and 4 minutes, surpassing the previous record set by Sen. Strom Thurmond, who filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1957 for 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Booker was “very aware” of Thurmond’s record going into the speech.

“I was very aware of Strom Thurmond’s records since I got to the Senate. I always felt that it was a strange shadow to hang over this institution,” Booker told reporters.

“The mission was really to elevate voices of Americans to tell some of their really meaningful stories, very emotional stories, and to let go and let god.” To prepare, Booker said he tried to make himself as light as possible, and took everything out of his pockets except for a notecard with a handwritten Bible verse on it: Isaiah 40:31. “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles, they shall run and not be weary, and they shall walk and not faint,” Booker read.

He relied on his faith, he said, at one point praying with Reverend Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the speech.

For the entirety of his marathon talk-a-thon, Booker occupied the small square of space surrounding his desk.

