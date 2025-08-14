Cillian Murphy is a teacher at a reform school in trailer for Netflix’s ‘Steve’

Cillian Murphy is a teacher at a reform school in trailer for Netflix’s ‘Steve’

Cillian Murphy as the titular Steve in Netflix’s ‘Steve.’ (Robert Viglasky/Neflix)

Cillian Murphy is the head teacher at a reform school in the official trailer for Steve.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film on Wednesday. Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter‘s bestselling novel, ShyTim Mielants directed the film from a script that was also written by Porter.

Steve is set in the mid-’90s. Its trailer finds Murphy in character as the titular head teacher, who fights to protect the school’s integrity, prevent it from impending closure and grapples with his mental health.

“These are extraordinarily complex young people,” Steve says of his students in the trailer.

Steve’s story is told in parallel to one of his students, Shy. The teenage boy, played by Jay Lycurgo, is caught between his past and future as he struggles with his violent impulses.

“Follow one pivotal day for a headteacher and his students, at a last-chance reform school in mid-90s England,” the film’s official description reads.

Tracey UllmanEmily Watson and Simbi Ajikawo also star in the upcoming film.

Steve arrives in select theaters on Sept. 19 and hits Netflix on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jennifer Aniston to star in series inspired by Jennette McCurdy memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’
Jennifer Aniston to star in series inspired by Jennette McCurdy memoir ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston will star in a series inspired by Jennette McCurdy‘s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died.

The drama-comedy will consist of 10 episodes made for Apple TV+. McCurdy serves as a writer, executive producer and the showrunner of the series alongside Ari Katcher.

McCurdy’s #1 New York Times bestselling memoir recounts her struggles as a former child actor as she dealt with her overbearing and domineering mother.

Apple TV+ describes the upcoming series as a dramedy that “will center on the codependent relationship between an 18-year-old actress in a hit kid’s show, and her narcissistic mother who relishes in her identity as ‘a starlet’s mother.’”

Aniston will play the starlet’s mother in the series. She’ll also executive produce the show. Sharon Horgan, Tom Ackerley and Jerrod Carmichael are among several other executive producers on the project.

This marks another collaboration between Aniston and Apple TV+. The actress stars in and executive produces the service’s drama series The Morning Show.

McCurdy is known for her time playing Sam on the Nickelodeon series iCarly. She reprised that role in the spinoff series Sam & Cat.

I’m Glad My Mom Died was published on Aug. 9, 2022. It has spent over 80 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 teaser trailer and more
In brief: ‘The Diplomat’ season 3 teaser trailer and more

The trailer for season 3 of The Diplomat has arrived. Netflix also announced the show will debut its upcoming season in fall 2025. It’s a reunion of The West Wing as Bradley Whitford joins the cast to reunite with Allison Janney‘s President Grace Penn. This time around, the actors play spouses, with Whitford starring as first gentleman Todd Penn …

David Letterman is staying in business with Netflix. The host has received a two-season renewal for his series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This will continue the show through season 7, with the sixth season set to debut later in 2025 …

Robert Eggers is looking to bring his signature filmmaking style to a classic Charles Dickens tale. The Nosferatu director will helm an adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Deadline reports. While deals have yet to be finalized, the outlet reports Eggers is writing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for Willem Dafoe

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Apple TV+ shares first look at ‘Mr. Scorsese’ documentary event
Apple TV+ shares first look at ‘Mr. Scorsese’ documentary event
Martin Scorsese in ‘Mr. Scorsese,’ premiering October 17, 2025, on Apple TV+. (Apple)

We have our first look at the documentary event centering on Martin Scorsese.

Apple TV+ has released a first-look clip of Mr. Scorsese, the upcoming five-part documentary event about the Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

In the clip, Scorsese and many of his movie-making friends, including Steven Spielberg, discuss how the director’s cut of Taxi Driver almost did not come to be. The group also talks about the lengths Scorsese was willing to go to to make sure the film was protected.

Rebecca Miller directed Mr. Scorsese and says she was honored the filmmaker trusted her to create it.

Miller believes the film “will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars,” she said in a press release.

The documentary “is a portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history,” according to an official description.

It also features interviews with Robert De NiroDaniel Day-LewisLeonardo DiCaprioMick JaggerRobbie RobertsonThelma SchoonmakerSharon StoneJodie FosterPaul SchraderMargot Robbie and Cate Blanchett, as well as Scorsese’s children, his wife, Helen Morris, and several of his close childhood friends.

Mr. Scorsese premieres globally on Apple TV+ on Oct. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.