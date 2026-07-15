City calls for voluntary water conservation

Martinsville is asking water customers to voluntarily conserve as drought conditions worsen across the region. The city says Beaver Creek Reservoir remains capable of supplying water, but levels are being closely monitored. Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties are all experiencing drought after receiving about 8 inches less rainfall than normal during the first half of the year. Residents are encouraged to repair leaks, shorten showers, limit lawn watering and avoid unnecessary vehicle washing.
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(NEW YORK) — NASA’s Artemis II mission lifted off on April 1 at 6:35 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The four-person crew completed a 695,081-mile, 10-day journey around the moon, also known as a lunar fly-by.
A “textbook” splashdown took place at 8:07 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10.
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