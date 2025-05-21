City Council approves budget

Martinsville City Council approved the new fiscal budget this evening by a 3-2 vote with council members Julian Mei and Aaron Rawls voting against the proposal that calls for an average 4.5% increase in property taxes. The new budget goes into effect July 1st, but the tax increase will not occur until December’s bill.
