City manager responds to lawsuit

Martinsville City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides filed a response on deadline day in a lawsuit filed by Councilman Aaron Rawls after he was ejected from a council meeting. The security guard, Reva Keen, was also named in the suit and did not respond. Rawls’ attorney requested and received an entry of default for Keen’s failure to respond.
