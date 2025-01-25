City Manager tells her story

City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said she was working toward a more balanced workforce among city employees. Speaking at a Martin Luther King Event recently, she noted that 51% of the population in Martinsville is Black while only 20% of the workforce shares the same color.

