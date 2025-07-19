City shuffles employees

Former interim city attorney Eric Payne’s contract as city attorney designee has expired and he has left the city’s employ and accepted a position as the new Economic Development Authority director. The city contracted the Sans Anderson law firm to provide legal services when Eric Monday left post about three years ago and will continue with the arrangement.

Former City Manager Leon Towarnicki has accepted a part-time, temporary position as Community Development Director, a post that has been vacant since Keith Holland’s departure last year.

(Photo: City Council meeting, WHEE file photo)