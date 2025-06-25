City will lease office space at former BB&T Building

The city of Martinsville has agreed to terms to lease office space at the former BB&T Building in uptown Martinsville. The decision was made at a City Council meeting Tuesday night. A formal lease will now be drawn up and signed by the city and the developer.
Related Posts
It’s graduation weekend
This is graduation weekend. Last night Martinsville, Bassett and Patrick County high schools held commencement exercises. This morning at 9…
Unemployment rates rise
Unemployment in Martinsville was at 5.1% in February, up from 4.8% in January. Henry County rose from 4.4% to 4.5%…
Unemployment in Martinsville is down
Unemployment rates in Martinsville and Danville are down, as well as in Henry County. They are up slightly in Patrick…