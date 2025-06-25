City will lease office space at former BB&T Building

City will lease office space at former BB&T Building

The city of Martinsville has agreed to terms to lease office space at the former BB&T Building in uptown Martinsville. The decision was made at a City Council meeting Tuesday night. A formal lease will now be drawn up and signed by the city and the developer.

Related Posts

It’s graduation weekend
It’s graduation weekend

This is graduation weekend. Last night Martinsville, Bassett and Patrick County high schools held commencement exercises. This morning at 9…

Unemployment rates rise
Unemployment rates rise

Unemployment in Martinsville was at 5.1% in February, up from 4.8% in January. Henry County rose from 4.4% to 4.5%…